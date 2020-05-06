NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3750-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with guitarist Gus G from Firewind and there was also a repeat of the Chris Appleton interview to mark the release of the new Absolva album. The recent interview with Olof Wikstrand from Enforcer was also repeated on the NI Rocks A-Z Show. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html. There was also a special promo features/interview with Trivium on the Friday NI Rocks Show to coincide with their album release.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
There were album recommendations posted for four April releases – Dynasty, Absolva, Freddy and the Phantoms and Volturian - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
484) 3rd April 2020 (Uploaded 4th April)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul
FURY – The World Is Mine
ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know
DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos
THUNDER – Back Street Symphony
DAVID LEE ROTH – Just Like Paradise
POISON – Talk Dirty To Me
NEWMAN – Chasing Midnight
HAREM SCAREM – Aftershock
NO HOT ASHES – Good To Look Back
CIRITH UNGOL – Before Tomorrow
POWERWOLF – Werewolves of Armenia
VICTORIUS – Wrath of the Dragongod
LEE AARON – Barely Holding On
FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out of Love
SAXON – Wheels of Steel
AD INFINITUM – Live Before You Die
STITCHED UP HEART – Dead Roses
BULLETS AND OCTANE – Ain’t Gonna Be Your Dog
SCORPIONS – The Zoo
DEF LEPPARD – Stand Up (Kick Love Into Motion)
AC/DC – Down Payment Blues
JOE SATRIANI – Big Distortion
NITA STRAUSS – Lion Among Wolves
ORIANTHI – Transmogrify
WHITE LION – Lights and Thunder
485) 10th April 2020 (Uploaded 9th April)
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night
RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll
AXEL RUDI PELL – Gunfire
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way
MAVERICK – Myrmidon
OZZY OSBOURNE – Fairies Wear Boots (Live)
Interview with GUS G Part 1 (7 min)
FIREWIND – Rising Fire
Interview with GUS G Part 2 (10 min)
GUS G - Fearless
Interview with GUS G Part 3 (9 min)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crucify
FIREWIND – Ode to Leonidas
DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones
ECLIPSE – Driving One of Your Cars
BEYOND THE BLACK – Golden Pariahs
BLENDED BREW – Ancient Alien
VOLTURIAN – Broken
TRICK OR TREAT – Pisces : Bloody Rose
FROZEN CROWN – In The Dark
AEROSMITH – Uncle Salty
AEROSMITH – Sweet Emotion
486) 17th April 2020 (Uploaded 17th Apr)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started The End of the World
JUNKYARD DRIVE - Mama
ELECTRIC MOB – Upside Down
BPMD – Toys in the Attic
TESLA – Edison’s Medicine
BRIGHTON ROCK – Power Overload
STORM FORCE – Marshall Law
BLUE PILLS – Low Road
NIGHTWISH – How’s The Heart?
ELEVATION FALLS – Demon
IRON MAIDEN – Phantom of the Opera
JUDAS PRIEST – Living After Midnight
SAXON – Rock City
HOUSE OF LORDS – New World New Eyes
VEGA – (I Don’t Need) Perfection
FM - Superstar
ABSOLVA – Heaven and Hell
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 1 (6 min)
ABSOLVA – Burning Star
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 2 (6 min)
ABSOLVA – End of Days
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 3 (8 min)
ABSOLVA – The Sky’s Your Limit
BLAZE BAYLEY – Life Goes On (Live)
PROMETHIUM – P.O.W.
FIRELAND – Winged Victory
487) 24th April 2020 (Uploaded 24th Apr)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
THUNDER – Gimme Some Lovin;
KINGDOM COME – Overrated
SOUL ASYLUM – Black Gold
SHINEDOWN – Atlas Falls
SCOTT STAPP – Survivor
MIKE TRAMP – The Road
THE QUIREBOYS – Brother Louie
SILENT RAGE – Rebel With a Cause
JESSE DAMON – Damon’s Rage
MAMA’S BOYS – Midnight Promises
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It
NO HOT ASHES – I Will
THUNDERMOTHER – Driving In Style
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREEFALL – Queen of Fire
BRANDON GIBBS – Leave
THE ALMIGHTY – Power
RICKY WARWICK – The Road to Damascus Street
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldier in the Ghetto
TRIVIUM – What The Dead Men Say
Promo Interview with Trivium
TRIVIUM – Catastrophist
TOMORROW IS LOST – Too Young To Know
PARALYDIUM – Within The Sphere
HER CHARIOT AWAITS – Take Me Higher
JOE BONAMASSA – A Conversation with Alice
JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP - Isolation
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
512) 7th April 2020 (Uploaded 7th April)
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Bring It On Home
DORO – All For Metal
DOUBLE WIDE – Heavy Oil
DOWN ‘N’ OUTZ – This Is How We Roll
DOYLE – Kiss Me As We Die (Ft Alissa White-Gluz)
DRAGON FORCE – Through the Fire & Flames
DREAM CHILD – You Can’t Take Me Down
DREAM EVIL – Book of Heavy Metal
DREAM PATROL – Dream Patrol
DREAM THEATER – Our New World (Ft Lzzy Hale)
DRIVE SHE SAID – What’s It Gonna Take
DRIVE BY TRUCKERS – Where The Devil Don’t Stay
DRIVIN ‘N’ CRYIN – To Build A Fire (Live)
DROWNING POOL – Numb
513) 14th April 2020 (Uploaded 14th Apr)
DUFF MCKAGAN’S LOADED – Sleaze Factory
DUNSMUIR – Hung on the Rocks
DUST BOLT – Another Day in Hell
DYGITALS – Dynamite
DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind
EASY ACTION – Code to Your Heart
ECLIPSE – Driving One of Your Cars
EDEN LOST – Ready to Rock
EDENBRIDGE – Where Oceans Collide
EDEN’S CURSE – Angels and Demons
EDGE OF FOREVER – Native Soul
EDGE OF FREE – Pushin The Needle
EDGE OF PARADISE – Fire
EDWARD DEROSA – Ghost of the Ruins
514) 21st April 2020 (Uploaded 20th Apr)
EGYPT CENTRAL – Different
EIGHTEENTH HOUR – Where The Truth Lies
EISLEY / GOLDY – The Heart is a Lonely Hunter
ELDORADO – Mr Saturn
ELECTRIC BOYS – Life’s Been Good
ELECTRIC CITIZEN – Heart Attack
ELECTRIC GUITARS – Rock n Roll Radio (Live)
ELECTRIC MARY – How Do You Do It
ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know
ELEGY OF MADNESS – Egodemon
ELEINE – All Shall Burn
ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction
ELIMINATOR – Procession of Witches
ELISIUM – Sleep Awhile
515) 28th April 2020 (Uploaded 27th April)
ELLEFSON – Hammer (ft Mark Tremonti)
ELUVEUTIE – Ambiramus
ELVENKING - Divination
EMERALD – On The Run
EMIGRATE – 1234 (ft Billy Talent)
EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – See You Again
EMPIRE – Chasing Shadows
EMPIRE 21 – When You’re Falling
EMPIRE OF FOOLS – Devil Inside
EMPIRES OF EDEN – Cry Out
THE END MACHINE – Bulletproof
ENEMY INSIDE - Phoenix
ENFORCER – Die for the Devil
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND from Nov 2019 Pt1 (5 min)
ENFORCER – Searching For You
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt2 (5 min)
ENFORCER – Zenith of the Black Sun
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt3 (6 min)
ENFORCER – The End of a Universe