NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3750-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included an interview with guitarist Gus G from Firewind and there was also a repeat of the Chris Appleton interview to mark the release of the new Absolva album. The recent interview with Olof Wikstrand from Enforcer was also repeated on the NI Rocks A-Z Show. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html . There was also a special promo features/interview with Trivium on the Friday NI Rocks Show to coincide with their album release.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .





There were album recommendations posted for four April releases – Dynasty, Absolva, Freddy and the Phantoms and Volturian - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

484) 3rd April 2020 (Uploaded 4th April)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

FURY – The World Is Mine

ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know

DEAD ADDICTION – Chaos

THUNDER – Back Street Symphony

DAVID LEE ROTH – Just Like Paradise

POISON – Talk Dirty To Me

NEWMAN – Chasing Midnight

HAREM SCAREM – Aftershock

NO HOT ASHES – Good To Look Back

CIRITH UNGOL – Before Tomorrow

POWERWOLF – Werewolves of Armenia

VICTORIUS – Wrath of the Dragongod

LEE AARON – Barely Holding On

FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out of Love

SAXON – Wheels of Steel

AD INFINITUM – Live Before You Die

STITCHED UP HEART – Dead Roses

BULLETS AND OCTANE – Ain’t Gonna Be Your Dog

SCORPIONS – The Zoo

DEF LEPPARD – Stand Up (Kick Love Into Motion)

AC/DC – Down Payment Blues

JOE SATRIANI – Big Distortion

NITA STRAUSS – Lion Among Wolves

ORIANTHI – Transmogrify

WHITE LION – Lights and Thunder





485) 10th April 2020 (Uploaded 9th April)

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter

WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night

RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll

AXEL RUDI PELL – Gunfire

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way

MAVERICK – Myrmidon

OZZY OSBOURNE – Fairies Wear Boots (Live)

Interview with GUS G Part 1 (7 min)

FIREWIND – Rising Fire

Interview with GUS G Part 2 (10 min)

GUS G - Fearless

Interview with GUS G Part 3 (9 min)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crucify

FIREWIND – Ode to Leonidas

DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones

ECLIPSE – Driving One of Your Cars

BEYOND THE BLACK – Golden Pariahs

BLENDED BREW – Ancient Alien

VOLTURIAN – Broken

TRICK OR TREAT – Pisces : Bloody Rose

FROZEN CROWN – In The Dark

AEROSMITH – Uncle Salty

AEROSMITH – Sweet Emotion





486) 17th April 2020 (Uploaded 17th Apr)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started The End of the World

JUNKYARD DRIVE - Mama

ELECTRIC MOB – Upside Down

BPMD – Toys in the Attic

TESLA – Edison’s Medicine

BRIGHTON ROCK – Power Overload

STORM FORCE – Marshall Law

BLUE PILLS – Low Road

NIGHTWISH – How’s The Heart?

ELEVATION FALLS – Demon

IRON MAIDEN – Phantom of the Opera

JUDAS PRIEST – Living After Midnight

SAXON – Rock City

HOUSE OF LORDS – New World New Eyes

VEGA – (I Don’t Need) Perfection

FM - Superstar

ABSOLVA – Heaven and Hell

Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 1 (6 min)

ABSOLVA – Burning Star

Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 2 (6 min)

ABSOLVA – End of Days

Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 3 (8 min)

ABSOLVA – The Sky’s Your Limit

BLAZE BAYLEY – Life Goes On (Live)

PROMETHIUM – P.O.W.

FIRELAND – Winged Victory





487) 24th April 2020 (Uploaded 24th Apr)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

THUNDER – Gimme Some Lovin;

KINGDOM COME – Overrated

SOUL ASYLUM – Black Gold

SHINEDOWN – Atlas Falls

SCOTT STAPP – Survivor

MIKE TRAMP – The Road

THE QUIREBOYS – Brother Louie

SILENT RAGE – Rebel With a Cause

JESSE DAMON – Damon’s Rage

MAMA’S BOYS – Midnight Promises

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It

NO HOT ASHES – I Will

THUNDERMOTHER – Driving In Style

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREEFALL – Queen of Fire

BRANDON GIBBS – Leave

THE ALMIGHTY – Power

RICKY WARWICK – The Road to Damascus Street

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldier in the Ghetto

TRIVIUM – What The Dead Men Say

Promo Interview with Trivium

TRIVIUM – Catastrophist

TOMORROW IS LOST – Too Young To Know

PARALYDIUM – Within The Sphere

HER CHARIOT AWAITS – Take Me Higher

JOE BONAMASSA – A Conversation with Alice

JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP - Isolation





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

512) 7th April 2020 (Uploaded 7th April)

DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Bring It On Home

DORO – All For Metal

DOUBLE WIDE – Heavy Oil

DOWN ‘N’ OUTZ – This Is How We Roll

DOYLE – Kiss Me As We Die (Ft Alissa White-Gluz)

DRAGON FORCE – Through the Fire & Flames

DREAM CHILD – You Can’t Take Me Down

DREAM EVIL – Book of Heavy Metal

DREAM PATROL – Dream Patrol

DREAM THEATER – Our New World (Ft Lzzy Hale)

DRIVE SHE SAID – What’s It Gonna Take

DRIVE BY TRUCKERS – Where The Devil Don’t Stay

DRIVIN ‘N’ CRYIN – To Build A Fire (Live)

DROWNING POOL – Numb





513) 14th April 2020 (Uploaded 14th Apr)

DUFF MCKAGAN’S LOADED – Sleaze Factory

DUNSMUIR – Hung on the Rocks

DUST BOLT – Another Day in Hell

DYGITALS – Dynamite

DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind

EASY ACTION – Code to Your Heart

ECLIPSE – Driving One of Your Cars

EDEN LOST – Ready to Rock

EDENBRIDGE – Where Oceans Collide

EDEN’S CURSE – Angels and Demons

EDGE OF FOREVER – Native Soul

EDGE OF FREE – Pushin The Needle

EDGE OF PARADISE – Fire

EDWARD DEROSA – Ghost of the Ruins

514) 21st April 2020 (Uploaded 20th Apr)

EGYPT CENTRAL – Different

EIGHTEENTH HOUR – Where The Truth Lies

EISLEY / GOLDY – The Heart is a Lonely Hunter

ELDORADO – Mr Saturn

ELECTRIC BOYS – Life’s Been Good

ELECTRIC CITIZEN – Heart Attack

ELECTRIC GUITARS – Rock n Roll Radio (Live)

ELECTRIC MARY – How Do You Do It

ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know

ELEGY OF MADNESS – Egodemon

ELEINE – All Shall Burn

ELEVATION FALLS – Hateful Attraction

ELIMINATOR – Procession of Witches

ELISIUM – Sleep Awhile





515) 28th April 2020 (Uploaded 27th April)

ELLEFSON – Hammer (ft Mark Tremonti)

ELUVEUTIE – Ambiramus

ELVENKING - Divination

EMERALD – On The Run

EMIGRATE – 1234 (ft Billy Talent)

EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – See You Again

EMPIRE – Chasing Shadows

EMPIRE 21 – When You’re Falling

EMPIRE OF FOOLS – Devil Inside

EMPIRES OF EDEN – Cry Out

THE END MACHINE – Bulletproof

ENEMY INSIDE - Phoenix

ENFORCER – Die for the Devil

Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND from Nov 2019 Pt1 (5 min)

ENFORCER – Searching For You

Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt2 (5 min)

ENFORCER – Zenith of the Black Sun

Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt3 (6 min)