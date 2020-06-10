NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for April were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3757-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included a new interview with Merv Goldsworthy from FM, plus a repeat of the interview with guitarist Gus G from Firewind.





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

I've posted album recommendations for May releases from Mike Tramp, Blended Brew, Devicious, Axel Rudi Pell, Ryders Creed and Firewind.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.

488) 1st May 2020 (Uploaded 1st May)

KILANERIN – A War Against The World

LO MEJOR – The Jackal

FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – First Blood Universe

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Eyes of Love (Life)

TYKETTO – Forever Young

TESLA – Signs (Live)

THE QUIREBOYS – I Don’t Love You Anymore

BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim

FURY – Burnout

BULLETS AND OCTANE – Riot Riot Rock n Roll

SHAKRA – A Roll of the Dice

DEVICIOUS – Mysterious

SHYYNE – Go Your Own Way

RATT – Dangerous But Worth The Risk

LITTLE ANGELS – Radical Your Lover

ELECTRIC BOYS – All Lips and Hips

PASSION – Poundcake

LENA SCISSORHANDS – All The Things She Said

ISLANDER – It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Take It On The Chin

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Counterfeit People

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Ride

LEE AARON – Metal Queen

ROCK GODDESS – Hell Hath No Fury

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

RAVENSCRY – Maybe

DIABULUS IN MUSICA – One Step Higher

DARK SARAH – Melancholia

489) 8th May 2020 (Uploaded 8th May)

STORMZONE – Hail The Brave

BLOODYS HEELS – Criminal Masterminds

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Youngblood

LA GUNS – Let You Down

FEMME FATALE – Waiting for the Big One

GUN – Welcome to the Real World

THUNDER – She’s So Fine

RYDERS CREED – Lost Soul

SHINING BLACK – Just Another Day

SOULS OF TIDE – Black Magic

KISS OF THE GYPSY – Whatever It Takes

SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal

TORA TORA – Walkin’ Shoes

THE ANSWER – Never Too Late

SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood

BAD TOUCH – Too Much of a Good Thing

STEVIE NICKS – Stop Draggin My Heart Around (with Tom Petty)

STEVIE NICKS – Kind of Woman

HEART – Magic Man

HOUSE OF LORDS – Chemical Rush

ENUFF Z’NUFF – Fatal Distraction

FEUDERSCHWANZ – I See Fire

AJENDA – Movie

HALESTORM – Familiar Taste of Poison

DORO – Für Immer (Live)

490) 15th May 2020 (Uploaded 15th May)

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Stand Up (Live)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Psycho

LA GUNS – Crawl

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Entertain You

BEYOND THE BLACK – Wounded Healer (Ft Elize Ryd)

CHAOS MAGIC – Desert Rose

LOVERBOY – Notorious

ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline

HEAVY PETTIN – Rock Me

SILK ROAD – Just Like That

VEGA – Don’t Fool Yourself Again

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

FIREWIND – Overdrive

Interview with GUS G Part 1 (7 min)

FIREWIND – Rising Fire

Interview with GUS G Part 2 (10 min)

GUS G - Fearless

Interview with GUS G Part 3 (9 min)

FIREWIND – Welcome to the Empire

GUS G – Letting Go

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crucify

DREAM EVIL – Hail to the King

MYSTIC PROPHECY – Dust of Evil

491) 22nd May 2020 (Uploaded 22nd May)

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Lonely Train

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Death by Rock and Roll

SMACKBOUND – Drive It Like You Stole It

DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down

GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll

BLACKFOOT – Every Man Should Know (Queenie)

THE QUIREBOYS – 7 O’Clock

BPMD – Evil

THE DEAD DAISIES – Unspoken

LO MEJOR – The Jackal

BOOTYARD BANDITS – Shirt Potatoes

MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates

TRUCKER DIABLO – The Rebel

SEA HAGS – Doghouse

SLAVE RAIDER – Make Some Noise

L.A. GUNS – Some Lie 4 Love

PRIMAL FEAR – Along Came The Devil

DEE SNIDER – Prove Me Wrong

IRON ANGEL – Sands of Time

LEATHERWOLF – Hideaway

Y & T – Mean Streak

KISS – Domino

LORD OF THE LOST – A One Ton Heart

U.D.O. – We Are One

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Alive

HARTMANN – You Will Make It

COMPASS – Caught In a Frame

MERIDIAN – Hungry for a Game

492) 29th May 2020 (Uploaded 30th May)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

VANDENBERG – Freight Train

THE JAILBIRDS – Watery Grave

TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH – I Won’t Be With You

FM – Synchronized

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt1 (6 min)

FM – Superstar

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt2 (10 min)

FM – Walk Through The Fire

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt3 (13 min)

FM – End of Days

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Attracted to the Animal

THUNDER – Like a Satellite

GIN ANNIE – Love Ain’t Here

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Be You

HOLLOWSTAR – Let You Down

THE HU – Wolf Totem (with Jacoby Shaddix)

MUSHROOMHEAD – The Heresy

DELUSIONAL SILENCE – Jekyll and Hyde

GOTTHARD – No Time to Cry

HOOKERS & BLOW – Rocks Off

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.

516) 5th May 2020 (Uploaded 4th May)

ENTERFIRE – Slave of time

ENTIERRO – Live to Tell

ENUFF Z’NUFF – Metalheart

ENVISAGE – And It All Kicks Off

EPIC – All I Need

EPICA – The Solace System

ERIC BELL – Don’t Love Me No More

ERIC MARTIN – Living in Black & White

ESTATE – Matter of Time (Mats Leven version)

ETERNAL – Start of a New Era

ETERNAL DREAM - Anxiety

ETERNAL IDOL – Evil Tears

ETHEREAL KINGDOMS – Heartchamber

517) 12th May 2020 (Uploaded 11th May)

EUROPE – Rock The Night

EVANESCENCE – The Chain

EVERCLEAR – Rock Star

EVERGREY – A Secret Atlantis

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Delta Voodoo

THE EVERYDAY LOSERS – Birds of Prey

EVIL INVADERS – Broken Dreams in Isolation

EVIL SCARECROW – The Ballad of Brother Pain

EVIL UNITED – Operation Overlord (ft Jason McMaster)

EXCALION – The Golden Horde

EXISTANCE – Marilyn (Icon of Desire)

EXIT – Label Girl

EXIT EDEN - Incomplete

518) 19th May 2020 (Uploaded 19th May)

EXORCISM – World In Sin

EXTREME – Rest In Peace

EZO – Flashback Heart Attack

FAHRAN - Pyre

FAITH NO MORE – We Care A Lot

FAITHSEDGE – Back From This

THE FALLEN STATE – Nova

FALLING RED – The Last Kiss Goodbye

FALON – Girls on Fire

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND – Overdrive

FARGO – Step Back

FASTER PUSSYCAT – You’re So Vain

519) 26th May 2020 (Uploaded 26th May)

FASTWAY – After Midnight

FATE’S RIGHT BAND – My World Is Falling

FATHOM FAREWELL – Wide Awake

FEATHERSTONE – Leave Me Be

FELSKINN – Close Your Eyes

FEMME FATALE – Fortune & Fame

THE FERRYMEN – A New Evil

FEUERSCHWANZ – I See Fire

THE FIFTH – No Going Home

FILTYY ANGELS – Lie Down & Die

FIND ME – Angels in Blue

FIRE DOWN BELOW – Saviour of Man

FIRE FROM THE GODS – Right Now

FIRE RED EMPRESS – Left Unspoken

FIREFLY – Epsteins Anomaly