NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of May – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month.
This month the Friday NI Rocks Show included a new interview with Merv Goldsworthy from FM, plus a repeat of the interview with guitarist Gus G from Firewind. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
I’ve posted album recommendations for May releases from Mike Tramp, Blended Brew, Devicious, Axel Rudi Pell, Ryders Creed and Firewind. There are a few more still to post. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who'll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews.
488) 1st May 2020 (Uploaded 1st May)
KILANERIN – A War Against The World
LO MEJOR – The Jackal
FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – First Blood Universe
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Eyes of Love (Life)
TYKETTO – Forever Young
TESLA – Signs (Live)
THE QUIREBOYS – I Don’t Love You Anymore
BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim
FURY – Burnout
BULLETS AND OCTANE – Riot Riot Rock n Roll
SHAKRA – A Roll of the Dice
DEVICIOUS – Mysterious
SHYYNE – Go Your Own Way
RATT – Dangerous But Worth The Risk
LITTLE ANGELS – Radical Your Lover
ELECTRIC BOYS – All Lips and Hips
PASSION – Poundcake
LENA SCISSORHANDS – All The Things She Said
ISLANDER – It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Take It On The Chin
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Counterfeit People
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Ride
LEE AARON – Metal Queen
ROCK GODDESS – Hell Hath No Fury
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
RAVENSCRY – Maybe
DIABULUS IN MUSICA – One Step Higher
DARK SARAH – Melancholia
GREAT WHITE – Face The Day
489) 8th May 2020 (Uploaded 8th May)
STORMZONE – Hail The Brave
BLOODYS HEELS – Criminal Masterminds
TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Youngblood
LA GUNS – Let You Down
FEMME FATALE – Waiting for the Big One
GUN – Welcome to the Real World
THUNDER – She’s So Fine
RYDERS CREED – Lost Soul
SHINING BLACK – Just Another Day
SOULS OF TIDE – Black Magic
KISS OF THE GYPSY – Whatever It Takes
SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal
TORA TORA – Walkin’ Shoes
THE ANSWER – Never Too Late
SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood
BAD TOUCH – Too Much of a Good Thing
STEVIE NICKS – Stop Draggin My Heart Around (with Tom Petty)
STEVIE NICKS – Kind of Woman
HEART – Magic Man
HOUSE OF LORDS – Chemical Rush
ENUFF Z’NUFF – Fatal Distraction
FEUDERSCHWANZ – I See Fire
AJENDA – Movie
HALESTORM – Familiar Taste of Poison
DORO – Für Immer (Live)
IRON MAIDEN – These Colours Don’t Run
490) 15th May 2020 (Uploaded 15th May)
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Stand Up (Live)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Stand Up and Be Counted
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Psycho
LA GUNS – Crawl
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Entertain You
BEYOND THE BLACK – Wounded Healer (Ft Elize Ryd)
CHAOS MAGIC – Desert Rose
LOVERBOY – Notorious
ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline
HEAVY PETTIN – Rock Me
SILK ROAD – Just Like That
VEGA – Don’t Fool Yourself Again
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
FIREWIND – Overdrive
Interview with GUS G Part 1 (7 min)
FIREWIND – Rising Fire
Interview with GUS G Part 2 (10 min)
GUS G - Fearless
Interview with GUS G Part 3 (9 min)
FIREWIND – Welcome to the Empire
GUS G – Letting Go
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crucify
DREAM EVIL – Hail to the King
MYSTIC PROPHECY – Dust of Evil
JORN – Life on Death Road
491) 22nd May 2020 (Uploaded 22nd May)
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Lonely Train
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Death by Rock and Roll
SMACKBOUND – Drive It Like You Stole It
DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down
GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll
BLACKFOOT – Every Man Should Know (Queenie)
THE QUIREBOYS – 7 O’Clock
BPMD – Evil
THE DEAD DAISIES – Unspoken
LO MEJOR – The Jackal
BOOTYARD BANDITS – Shirt Potatoes
MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates
TRUCKER DIABLO – The Rebel
SEA HAGS – Doghouse
SLAVE RAIDER – Make Some Noise
L.A. GUNS – Some Lie 4 Love
PRIMAL FEAR – Along Came The Devil
DEE SNIDER – Prove Me Wrong
IRON ANGEL – Sands of Time
LEATHERWOLF – Hideaway
Y & T – Mean Streak
KISS – Domino
LORD OF THE LOST – A One Ton Heart
U.D.O. – We Are One
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Alive
HARTMANN – You Will Make It
COMPASS – Caught In a Frame
MERIDIAN – Hungry for a Game
CONJURING FATE – Journeys End
492) 29th May 2020 (Uploaded 30th May)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
VANDENBERG – Freight Train
THE JAILBIRDS – Watery Grave
TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH – I Won’t Be With You
FM – Synchronized
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt1 (6 min)
FM – Superstar
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt2 (10 min)
FM – Walk Through The Fire
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt3 (13 min)
FM – End of Days
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Attracted to the Animal
THUNDER – Like a Satellite
GIN ANNIE – Love Ain’t Here
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Be You
HOLLOWSTAR – Let You Down
THE HU – Wolf Totem (with Jacoby Shaddix)
MUSHROOMHEAD – The Heresy
DELUSIONAL SILENCE – Jekyll and Hyde
GOTTHARD – No Time to Cry
HOOKERS & BLOW – Rocks Off
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
THIN LIZZY – Black Rose
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection.
516) 5th May 2020 (Uploaded 4th May)
ENTERFIRE – Slave of time
ENTIERRO – Live to Tell
ENUFF Z’NUFF – Metalheart
ENVISAGE – And It All Kicks Off
EPIC – All I Need
EPICA – The Solace System
ERIC BELL – Don’t Love Me No More
ERIC MARTIN – Living in Black & White
ESTATE – Matter of Time (Mats Leven version)
ETERNAL – Start of a New Era
ETERNAL DREAM - Anxiety
ETERNAL IDOL – Evil Tears
ETHEREAL KINGDOMS – Heartchamber
ETHERNITY – The Human Race Extinction
517) 12th May 2020 (Uploaded 11th May)
EUROPE – Rock The Night
EVANESCENCE – The Chain
EVERCLEAR – Rock Star
EVERGREY – A Secret Atlantis
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Delta Voodoo
THE EVERYDAY LOSERS – Birds of Prey
EVIL INVADERS – Broken Dreams in Isolation
EVIL SCARECROW – The Ballad of Brother Pain
EVIL UNITED – Operation Overlord (ft Jason McMaster)
EXCALION – The Golden Horde
EXISTANCE – Marilyn (Icon of Desire)
EXIT – Label Girl
EXIT EDEN - Incomplete
EXIT STATE – Pull The Thread
518) 19th May 2020 (Uploaded 19th May)
EXORCISM – World In Sin
EXTREME – Rest In Peace
EZO – Flashback Heart Attack
FAHRAN - Pyre
FAITH NO MORE – We Care A Lot
FAITHSEDGE – Back From This
THE FALLEN STATE – Nova
FALLING RED – The Last Kiss Goodbye
FALON – Girls on Fire
FAMOUS UNDERGROUND – Overdrive
FARGO – Step Back
FASTER PUSSYCAT – You’re So Vain
FASTWAY – Deliver Me
519) 26th May 2020 (Uploaded 26th May)
FASTWAY – After Midnight
FATE’S RIGHT BAND – My World Is Falling
FATHOM FAREWELL – Wide Awake
FEATHERSTONE – Leave Me Be
FELSKINN – Close Your Eyes
FEMME FATALE – Fortune & Fame
THE FERRYMEN – A New Evil
FEUERSCHWANZ – I See Fire
THE FIFTH – No Going Home
FILTYY ANGELS – Lie Down & Die
FIND ME – Angels in Blue
FIRE DOWN BELOW – Saviour of Man
FIRE FROM THE GODS – Right Now
FIRE RED EMPRESS – Left Unspoken
FIREFLY – Epsteins Anomaly
FIREHOUSE – Reach for the Sky