NI ROCKS Playlists for October 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3786-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows included a repeat of the recent interview with Elize Ryd from Amaranthe to coincide with the release of their new album.

In addition there were special promo features with Joe Bonnamassa, Sevendust and Black Stone Cherry to coincide with the release of their new albums during the month.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - and all interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html .

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

510) 2nd October 2020 (Uploaded 3rd Oct)

TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started the End of the World

ACCEPT – The Undertaker

GOTTHARD – Eye of the Tiger

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – The System is A Lie

AEROSMITH – Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

DAVID LEE ROTH – Sensible Shoes

SKID ROW – 18 And Life

TOM PETTY – Leave Virginia Alone

STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer

FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon (Live)

AMARANTHE – Do or Die (ft Angela Gossow)

Interview with ELIZE RYD Part 1 (8 min)

AMARANTHE – Viral

Interview with ELIZE RYD Part 2 (9 min)

AMARANTHE – Strong (ft Noora Louhimo)

Interview with ELIZE RYD Part 3 (6 min)

AMARANTHE – 82nd All The Way

AMARANTHE – Fearless

GREAT WHITE – Immigrant Song (Live)

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Live)

GUNS N ROSES – Paradise City

GRAVE DIGGER – Barbarian

PERSUADER – The Curse Unbound

TOKYO BLADE – Dark Revolution

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Goodbye to Yesterday





511) 9th October 2020 (Uploaded 10th Oct)

VAN HALEN – Eruption

VAN HALEN – Panama

VAN HALEN – Poundcake

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Ringin In My Head

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Holdin’ My Breath (ft Charlie Starr)

ORIANTHI – Impulsive

L.A. GUNS – Sex Action

DAMN YANKEES – Damn Yankees

LITA FORD – Hellbound Train

METAL FOR KIDS UNITED – Burn 2k20

GILBY CLARKE – Tightwad

ELEVATION FALLS – Are You Ready

VAN HALEN – Runnin’ With The Devil

VAN HALEN – And the Cradle Will Rock

VAN HALEN – She’s the Woman

VAN HALEN – Top of the World

VAN HALEN – Don’t Tell Me

VAN HALEN – Fire In The Hole

STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES – Justice in Ontario

JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP – Rain on the Scarecrow

THE JEFF HEALEY BAND – Hell to Pay

EPICA – Abyss of Time : Countdown to Singularity

WHITEABBEY – Banshee

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Legacy

VAN HALEN – Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love

VAN HALEN – Hot for Teacher

VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started





512) 16th October 2020 (Uploaded 17th Oct)

AC/DC – Let There Be Rock (Live)

RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart

MIKE TRAMP – Take Me Away

ADAM’S CURSE – A Vibe for Philo

THUNDER – Everybody Wants Her

BAD ENGLISH – Forget Me Not

FM – That Girl

LORDS OF BLACK – Into The Black

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Living The Dream

SHALLOW SIDE – Revival

VAN HALEN – Black and Blue

DAVID LEE ROTH – Goin’ Crazy!

BADLANDS – The Last Time

JOE BONAMASSA – A Conversation With Alice

Promo Interview with JOE BONAMASSA

JOE BONAMASSA – Royal Tea

IRON MAIDEN – Charlotte The Harlot

BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo

SAXON – Hungry Years

TRIGGERMAN – Brand New Day

BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim

GLYDER – Two Wrongs

ETERNAL IDOL – Dark Eclipse

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Without You

ANGELICA – Beat Them All

RORY GALLAGHER – Walk on Hot Coals





513) 23rd October 2020 (Uploaded 24th Oct)

IRON MAIDEN – Aces High

THUNDERMOTHER – Dog From Hell

STRYPER – Divider

SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold

BULLETBOYS – Smooth Up in Ya

L.A. GUNS – The Ballad of Jane

KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine

THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS – Lookin For An Old Friend

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Wildside

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

SEVENDUST – Dying To Live

Promo Interview with John Connelly from SEVENDUST

SEVENDUST – The Day I Tried to Live

LEE AARON – Lady of the Darkest Night

LEATHER – The Battlefield of Life

WARLOCK – Burning The Witches

LYKANTROPI – Wild Flowers

MARISA AND THE MOTHS – Tied Up

MAGG DYLAN – You Oughta Know

STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go

FIREHOUSE – Love of a Lifetime

BONFIRE – Who’s Foolin Who

RAVEN – Metal City

VOODOO SIX – The Traveller

CONJURING FATE – Night of the Knives

MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell

514) 30th October 2020 (Uploaded 30th Oct)

PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine

STORMZONE – New Age Necromancer

DEATH DEALER – Running With The Wolves

BLACK SPIDERS – Fly in the Soup

EXTREME – Tragic Comic

THUNDER - Low Life in High Places

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Boyz Are Gonna Rock

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Ringin In My Head

Promo Interview with BLACK STONE CHERRY Pt1

Promo Interview with BLACK STONE CHERRY Pt2

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Again

THE LAST VEGAS – Other Side

HESSLER – Waste Away

BOBAFLEX – Bad Man

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Son of A Gun

RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart

ARMORED SAINT – Missile to Gun

DEVIL’S TRAIN – Sweet Devil’s Kiss

HINDER – Get Stoned

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Beer Machine

WHITEABBEY – Leaving

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles (Acoustic)

REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis

JAMIE PORTER BAND – Ready For Action

MIKE ROSS – Don’t Say A Word

MUDDIBROOKE – Devil

STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen (Live)





************************************





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

538) 6th October 2020 (Uploaded 6th Oct)

JORN LANDE & TROND HOLTER – Queen of the Dead

JOURNEY – Separate Ways

JOYOUS WOLF - Odyssey

JUDAS PRIEST – Freewheel Burning

JUNKYARD – Hollywood

JUNKYARD DRIVE – Mama

JUST A MEMORY – Battlefield

KAASIN – Runaway Train

KAMELOT – Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife) (Live)

KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of the End

KANED - Reckless

KANERKO – Five Across The Face

KANSAS –Carry On Wayward Son

KAROBELA – No Mercy





538) 13th October 2020 (Uploaded 13th Oct)

KATATONIA – Behind The Blood

KAZAK – Can’t Change Me

KEE MARCELLO – Black Hole Star

KEE OF HEARTS – New Dimension

KEEL – Back to the City

KEEN HUE – Stay Around

KELLY CLARKSON – Never Again

KENDALL RUCKS – Bloom

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Woman Like You

KESUS – Amnesia

KHEMMIS – Rainbow in the Dark

KHYMERA – Walk Away

KICK AXE – Feel The Power

KICKIN VALENTINA – Sweat





539) 20th October 2020 (Uploaded 20th Oct)

KICKIN VALENTINA – Somebody New

KID ROCK – Rock n Roll Jesus

KILANERIN – A War Against The World

KILL DEVIL HILL – Old Man

KILL FOR EDEN – Living on Mars

KILL RITUAL – King of Fools

KILLCODE – Broken Heel

KILLER BEE – Shout It Out

KILLER DWARFS – Dirty Weapons

A KILLER’S CONFESSION – Final Breath

KILLIT – Born Too Late

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Unleashed

KILMARA – Purging Flames

KING BULL – Pay Attention

KING COMPANY – Living in A Hurricane





540) 27th October 2020 (Uploaded 27th Oct)

KING DIAMOND – Masquerade of Madness

KING KING – Never Give In

KING KOBRA – Shadow Rider

KING MOB – Make That Call

KING OF THE NORTH – Hard Days Are Done

KING ZEBRA - Firewalker

KINGDOM COME – Should I?

KING’S CALL – Mother Nature

KINGS OF THE SUN – Medicine Man

KINGS OF THE SUN – Playin to the Heavens

KIP WINGER – Every Story Told

KISKE SOMERVILLE – Walk on Water

KISS – Black Diamond