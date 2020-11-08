NI ROCKS Playlists for October 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of October – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for September were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3786-ni-rocks-playlists-for-september-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows included a repeat of the recent interview with Elize Ryd from Amaranthe to coincide with the release of their new album.
In addition there were special promo features with Joe Bonnamassa, Sevendust and Black Stone Cherry to coincide with the release of their new albums during the month.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - and all interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
510) 2nd October 2020 (Uploaded 3rd Oct)
TRUCKER DIABLO – Party Like They Started the End of the World
ACCEPT – The Undertaker
GOTTHARD – Eye of the Tiger
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – The System is A Lie
AEROSMITH – Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
DAVID LEE ROTH – Sensible Shoes
SKID ROW – 18 And Life
TOM PETTY – Leave Virginia Alone
STEVIE NICKS – Sorcerer
FLEETWOOD MAC – Rhiannon (Live)
AMARANTHE – Do or Die (ft Angela Gossow)
Interview with ELIZE RYD Part 1 (8 min)
AMARANTHE – Viral
Interview with ELIZE RYD Part 2 (9 min)
AMARANTHE – Strong (ft Noora Louhimo)
Interview with ELIZE RYD Part 3 (6 min)
AMARANTHE – 82nd All The Way
AMARANTHE – Fearless
GREAT WHITE – Immigrant Song (Live)
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Live)
GUNS N ROSES – Paradise City
GRAVE DIGGER – Barbarian
PERSUADER – The Curse Unbound
TOKYO BLADE – Dark Revolution
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Goodbye to Yesterday
511) 9th October 2020 (Uploaded 10th Oct)
VAN HALEN – Eruption
VAN HALEN – Panama
VAN HALEN – Poundcake
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Ringin In My Head
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Holdin’ My Breath (ft Charlie Starr)
ORIANTHI – Impulsive
L.A. GUNS – Sex Action
DAMN YANKEES – Damn Yankees
LITA FORD – Hellbound Train
METAL FOR KIDS UNITED – Burn 2k20
GILBY CLARKE – Tightwad
ELEVATION FALLS – Are You Ready
VAN HALEN – Runnin’ With The Devil
VAN HALEN – And the Cradle Will Rock
VAN HALEN – She’s the Woman
VAN HALEN – Top of the World
VAN HALEN – Don’t Tell Me
VAN HALEN – Fire In The Hole
STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES – Justice in Ontario
JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP – Rain on the Scarecrow
THE JEFF HEALEY BAND – Hell to Pay
EPICA – Abyss of Time : Countdown to Singularity
WHITEABBEY – Banshee
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Legacy
VAN HALEN – Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love
VAN HALEN – Hot for Teacher
VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started
512) 16th October 2020 (Uploaded 17th Oct)
AC/DC – Let There Be Rock (Live)
RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart
MIKE TRAMP – Take Me Away
ADAM’S CURSE – A Vibe for Philo
THUNDER – Everybody Wants Her
BAD ENGLISH – Forget Me Not
FM – That Girl
LORDS OF BLACK – Into The Black
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Living The Dream
SHALLOW SIDE – Revival
VAN HALEN – Black and Blue
DAVID LEE ROTH – Goin’ Crazy!
BADLANDS – The Last Time
JOE BONAMASSA – A Conversation With Alice
Promo Interview with JOE BONAMASSA
JOE BONAMASSA – Royal Tea
IRON MAIDEN – Charlotte The Harlot
BLACK SABBATH – Voodoo
SAXON – Hungry Years
TRIGGERMAN – Brand New Day
BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim
GLYDER – Two Wrongs
ETERNAL IDOL – Dark Eclipse
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Without You
ANGELICA – Beat Them All
RORY GALLAGHER – Walk on Hot Coals
513) 23rd October 2020 (Uploaded 24th Oct)
IRON MAIDEN – Aces High
THUNDERMOTHER – Dog From Hell
STRYPER – Divider
SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold
BULLETBOYS – Smooth Up in Ya
L.A. GUNS – The Ballad of Jane
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS – Lookin For An Old Friend
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Wildside
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
SEVENDUST – Dying To Live
Promo Interview with John Connelly from SEVENDUST
SEVENDUST – The Day I Tried to Live
LEE AARON – Lady of the Darkest Night
LEATHER – The Battlefield of Life
WARLOCK – Burning The Witches
LYKANTROPI – Wild Flowers
MARISA AND THE MOTHS – Tied Up
MAGG DYLAN – You Oughta Know
STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go
FIREHOUSE – Love of a Lifetime
BONFIRE – Who’s Foolin Who
RAVEN – Metal City
VOODOO SIX – The Traveller
CONJURING FATE – Night of the Knives
MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell
514) 30th October 2020 (Uploaded 30th Oct)
PRETTY MAIDS – Serpentine
STORMZONE – New Age Necromancer
DEATH DEALER – Running With The Wolves
BLACK SPIDERS – Fly in the Soup
EXTREME – Tragic Comic
THUNDER - Low Life in High Places
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Boyz Are Gonna Rock
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Ringin In My Head
Promo Interview with BLACK STONE CHERRY Pt1
Promo Interview with BLACK STONE CHERRY Pt2
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Again
THE LAST VEGAS – Other Side
HESSLER – Waste Away
BOBAFLEX – Bad Man
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Son of A Gun
RICKY WARWICK – Fighting Heart
ARMORED SAINT – Missile to Gun
DEVIL’S TRAIN – Sweet Devil’s Kiss
HINDER – Get Stoned
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Beer Machine
WHITEABBEY – Leaving
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles (Acoustic)
REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis
JAMIE PORTER BAND – Ready For Action
MIKE ROSS – Don’t Say A Word
MUDDIBROOKE – Devil
STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen (Live)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
538) 6th October 2020 (Uploaded 6th Oct)
JORN LANDE & TROND HOLTER – Queen of the Dead
JOURNEY – Separate Ways
JOYOUS WOLF - Odyssey
JUDAS PRIEST – Freewheel Burning
JUNKYARD – Hollywood
JUNKYARD DRIVE – Mama
JUST A MEMORY – Battlefield
KAASIN – Runaway Train
KAMELOT – Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife) (Live)
KANE ROBERTS – Beginning of the End
KANED - Reckless
KANERKO – Five Across The Face
KANSAS –Carry On Wayward Son
KAROBELA – No Mercy
538) 13th October 2020 (Uploaded 13th Oct)
KATATONIA – Behind The Blood
KAZAK – Can’t Change Me
KEE MARCELLO – Black Hole Star
KEE OF HEARTS – New Dimension
KEEL – Back to the City
KEEN HUE – Stay Around
KELLY CLARKSON – Never Again
KENDALL RUCKS – Bloom
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Woman Like You
KESUS – Amnesia
KHEMMIS – Rainbow in the Dark
KHYMERA – Walk Away
KICK AXE – Feel The Power
KICKIN VALENTINA – Sweat
539) 20th October 2020 (Uploaded 20th Oct)
KICKIN VALENTINA – Somebody New
KID ROCK – Rock n Roll Jesus
KILANERIN – A War Against The World
KILL DEVIL HILL – Old Man
KILL FOR EDEN – Living on Mars
KILL RITUAL – King of Fools
KILLCODE – Broken Heel
KILLER BEE – Shout It Out
KILLER DWARFS – Dirty Weapons
A KILLER’S CONFESSION – Final Breath
KILLIT – Born Too Late
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Unleashed
KILMARA – Purging Flames
KING BULL – Pay Attention
KING COMPANY – Living in A Hurricane
540) 27th October 2020 (Uploaded 27th Oct)
KING DIAMOND – Masquerade of Madness
KING KING – Never Give In
KING KOBRA – Shadow Rider
KING MOB – Make That Call
KING OF THE NORTH – Hard Days Are Done
KING ZEBRA - Firewalker
KINGDOM COME – Should I?
KING’S CALL – Mother Nature
KINGS OF THE SUN – Medicine Man
KINGS OF THE SUN – Playin to the Heavens
KIP WINGER – Every Story Told
KISKE SOMERVILLE – Walk on Water
KISS – Black Diamond
KISS – Domino