NI ROCKS Playlists for November 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for October were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3790-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2020.html

This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows include interviews with Reb Beach, Tony Hernando, Orianthi and Erik Martensson, all of whom released albums during November.





All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - and all interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html .

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

515) 6th November 2020 (Uploaded 7th Nov)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis

Interview with REB BEACH Part 1 (6 min)

REB BEACH – Little Robots

Interview with REB BEACH Part 2 (9 min)

BLACK SWAN – Immortal Souls

Interview with REB BEACH Part 3 (8 min)

REB BEACH – Attack of the Massive

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

WINGER – Deal With The Devil

LORDS OF BLACK – Dying to Live Again

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 1 (6 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Shadows Kill Twice

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 2 (6 min)

RESTLESS SPIRITS – Stop Livin’ To Live Online

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 3 (5 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Alchemy of Souls

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 4 (4 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Brightest Star





516) 13th November 2020 (Uploaded 14th Nov)

AC/DC – Realize

THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Born To Roam

ALTER BRIDGE – Last Rites

BAD WOLVES – Learn to Walk Again

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Here’s to the Ones

STORMZONE – Dealer’s Reign

ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn

Interview with Orianthi Part 1 (4 min)

ORIANTHI – Contagious

Interview with Orianthi Part 2 (8 min)

ORIANTHI – Sorry

Interview with Orianthi Part 3 (5 min)

ORIANTHI – Rescue Me

RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone

ALICE COOPER – Hey Stoopid

RATT – You’re In Love

FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running)

DRAGONY – Gods of War

IRON SAVIOR – Souleater

SKYPILOT – Stomper

IRON MASK – Wild and Lethal

THERION – Leviathan

RAVENLIGHT – The Circle

LUCER – The New World

MINEFIELD – Home

SWANEE RIVER – Blue Moon Rising

STEVIE NICKS – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (Live)





517) 20th November 2020 (Uploaded 20th Nov)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

DURBIN – Kings Before You

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Nothing Left

CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gun Sally

TROUBLE TRIBE – Here Comes Trouble

NO SHAME – You’re So Cool

ECLIPSE – Viva La Victoria (Live)

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 1 (6 min)

ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden (Live)

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 2 (5 min)

W.E.T. – Big Boys Don’t Cry

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 3 (4 min)

NORDIC UNION – Because of Us

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 4 (4 min)

ECLIPSE – The Storm (Live)

AMMUNITION – Freedom Finder

SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law

Y & T – Midnight In Tokyo

MAMA’S BOYS – Lettin’ Go

BLACK STONE CHERRY – In Love With The Pain

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

ROB MORATTI – I’m Falling

HELLSMOKE – Devil’s Train

BUTCHER BABIES – Bottom of a Bottle

MSG – Drilled to Kill

SALTY DOG – Cat’s Got Nine

SILENT RAGE – Don’t Touch Me There

KANE ROBERTS – Outlaw

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel





518) 27th November 2020 (Uploaded 28th Nov)

VAN HALEN – Poundcake

KICKIN VALENTINA – End of the Road

SILVERA – Everything We Are

COLLATERAL – Can’t Hold Me Down

HEAVY PETTIN – Sole Survivor

KIX – Don’t Close Your Eyes

SARAYA – Hitchin’ A Ride

CINDERELLA – The More Things Change

MAVERICK – Devil’s Night

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

AJENDA – Unrecognisable

ABSOLVA – Code Red (Live)

DEE SNIDER – For The Love of Metal (Live)

PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker (Live)

WITHIN TEMPTATION – The Purge

AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice

PYRAMAZE – Transcedence (ft Brittney Slayes)

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – House on a Hill

BAD WOLVES – Sober

WHITEABBEY – Light

AC/DC – Evil Walks

DOKKEN – Unchain The Night

METALLICA – Turn The Page

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here

BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane

EPICA – Freedom – The Wolves Within

DIAMOND HEAD – No Remorse

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html





541) 3rd November 2020 (Uploaded 4th Nov)

KISS – Detroit Rock City (Live)

KISS OF THE GYPSY – Take This Old Heart

KISSIN DYNAMITE – You’re Not Alone

KIX – Girl Money

KLEAR – Best of Me

KNOCK OUT KAINE – Skinstar

KOBI – Contradiction

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Zombie

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Sign of the Gypsy Queen

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here

KOBURG – Warrior’s Blood

KORN – You’ll Never Find Me

KRASHKARMA - Stranded

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary





542) 10th November 2020 (Uploaded 11th Nov)

KRIS BARRAS BAND – What You Get

KROKUS – Hoodoo Woman

KRYPTONITE – This Is The Moment

KRYPTOS - Afterburner

THE KUT – Hollywood Rock n Roll

KXM – War of Words

KYNG – Burn The Serum

KYUSS - Odyssey

L.A. GUNS – All That You Are

L.A. GUNS – Another Season In Hell

L.A. GUNS – Electric Gypsy

L.R.S. – Shadow of A Man

LABYRINTH – Take on My Legacy

LACE WEEPER – Get In Line

LACUNA COIL – Reckless





543) 17th November 2020 (Uploaded 18th Nov)

LACUNA COIL – Save Me

LANCER – Running From The Tyrant

LANDFALL – Road of Dreams

LANSDOWNE – Used to Be

LAST BULLET – Girl’s Gone Wild

LAST DAYS OF EDEN – Dead Man’s Tale

LAST IN LINE – Blackout The Sun

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Belfast Daze

LAST UNION – President Evil

THE LAST VEGAS – Whatever Gets You Off

LAURA WILDE – Stone Cold Heart

LAUREN HARRIS – Steal Your Fire

LAWLESS – Rise Up

THE LAZYS – Little Miss Crazy





544) 24th November 2020 (Uploaded 24th Nov)

LEATHER – Shock Waves

LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready

LEAVES EYES – Dark Love Empress

LED ZEPPELIN – The Battle of Evermore

LEE AARON – Metal Queen (Live)

LEECHER – Infinite Greed

LEFTOVER BULLETS – Confused

LEGS DIAMOND – I Am For You

LEMMY KILMISTER & TED NUGENT – Tie Your Mother Down

LENA SCISSORHANDS – All the Things She Said (ft Chase The Comet)

LENNY KRAVITZ – American Woman

LETHARGY – A Lost Adoration

LETHEAN - Seafarer