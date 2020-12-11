NI ROCKS Playlists for November 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of November – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for October were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3790-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows include interviews with Reb Beach, Tony Hernando, Orianthi and Erik Martensson, all of whom released albums during November.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - and all interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
515) 6th November 2020 (Uploaded 7th Nov)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul
REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis
Interview with REB BEACH Part 1 (6 min)
REB BEACH – Little Robots
Interview with REB BEACH Part 2 (9 min)
BLACK SWAN – Immortal Souls
Interview with REB BEACH Part 3 (8 min)
REB BEACH – Attack of the Massive
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
WINGER – Deal With The Devil
LORDS OF BLACK – Dying to Live Again
Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 1 (6 min)
LORDS OF BLACK – Shadows Kill Twice
Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 2 (6 min)
RESTLESS SPIRITS – Stop Livin’ To Live Online
Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 3 (5 min)
LORDS OF BLACK – Alchemy of Souls
Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 4 (4 min)
LORDS OF BLACK – Brightest Star
516) 13th November 2020 (Uploaded 14th Nov)
AC/DC – Realize
THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Born To Roam
ALTER BRIDGE – Last Rites
BAD WOLVES – Learn to Walk Again
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Here’s to the Ones
STORMZONE – Dealer’s Reign
ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn
Interview with Orianthi Part 1 (4 min)
ORIANTHI – Contagious
Interview with Orianthi Part 2 (8 min)
ORIANTHI – Sorry
Interview with Orianthi Part 3 (5 min)
ORIANTHI – Rescue Me
RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone
ALICE COOPER – Hey Stoopid
RATT – You’re In Love
FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running)
DRAGONY – Gods of War
IRON SAVIOR – Souleater
SKYPILOT – Stomper
IRON MASK – Wild and Lethal
THERION – Leviathan
RAVENLIGHT – The Circle
LUCER – The New World
MINEFIELD – Home
SWANEE RIVER – Blue Moon Rising
STEVIE NICKS – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (Live)
517) 20th November 2020 (Uploaded 20th Nov)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye
DURBIN – Kings Before You
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Nothing Left
CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gun Sally
TROUBLE TRIBE – Here Comes Trouble
NO SHAME – You’re So Cool
ECLIPSE – Viva La Victoria (Live)
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 1 (6 min)
ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden (Live)
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 2 (5 min)
W.E.T. – Big Boys Don’t Cry
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 3 (4 min)
NORDIC UNION – Because of Us
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 4 (4 min)
ECLIPSE – The Storm (Live)
AMMUNITION – Freedom Finder
SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law
Y & T – Midnight In Tokyo
MAMA’S BOYS – Lettin’ Go
BLACK STONE CHERRY – In Love With The Pain
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
ROB MORATTI – I’m Falling
HELLSMOKE – Devil’s Train
BUTCHER BABIES – Bottom of a Bottle
MSG – Drilled to Kill
SALTY DOG – Cat’s Got Nine
SILENT RAGE – Don’t Touch Me There
KANE ROBERTS – Outlaw
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel
518) 27th November 2020 (Uploaded 28th Nov)
VAN HALEN – Poundcake
KICKIN VALENTINA – End of the Road
SILVERA – Everything We Are
COLLATERAL – Can’t Hold Me Down
HEAVY PETTIN – Sole Survivor
KIX – Don’t Close Your Eyes
SARAYA – Hitchin’ A Ride
CINDERELLA – The More Things Change
MAVERICK – Devil’s Night
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
AJENDA – Unrecognisable
ABSOLVA – Code Red (Live)
DEE SNIDER – For The Love of Metal (Live)
PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker (Live)
WITHIN TEMPTATION – The Purge
AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice
PYRAMAZE – Transcedence (ft Brittney Slayes)
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – House on a Hill
BAD WOLVES – Sober
WHITEABBEY – Light
AC/DC – Evil Walks
DOKKEN – Unchain The Night
METALLICA – Turn The Page
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here
BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane
EPICA – Freedom – The Wolves Within
DIAMOND HEAD – No Remorse
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
541) 3rd November 2020 (Uploaded 4th Nov)
KISS – Detroit Rock City (Live)
KISS OF THE GYPSY – Take This Old Heart
KISSIN DYNAMITE – You’re Not Alone
KIX – Girl Money
KLEAR – Best of Me
KNOCK OUT KAINE – Skinstar
KOBI – Contradiction
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Zombie
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Sign of the Gypsy Queen
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The Fuck Out of Here
KOBURG – Warrior’s Blood
KORN – You’ll Never Find Me
KRASHKARMA - Stranded
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary
542) 10th November 2020 (Uploaded 11th Nov)
KRIS BARRAS BAND – What You Get
KROKUS – Hoodoo Woman
KRYPTONITE – This Is The Moment
KRYPTOS - Afterburner
THE KUT – Hollywood Rock n Roll
KXM – War of Words
KYNG – Burn The Serum
KYUSS - Odyssey
L.A. GUNS – All That You Are
L.A. GUNS – Another Season In Hell
L.A. GUNS – Electric Gypsy
L.R.S. – Shadow of A Man
LABYRINTH – Take on My Legacy
LACE WEEPER – Get In Line
LACUNA COIL – Reckless
543) 17th November 2020 (Uploaded 18th Nov)
LACUNA COIL – Save Me
LANCER – Running From The Tyrant
LANDFALL – Road of Dreams
LANSDOWNE – Used to Be
LAST BULLET – Girl’s Gone Wild
LAST DAYS OF EDEN – Dead Man’s Tale
LAST IN LINE – Blackout The Sun
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Belfast Daze
LAST UNION – President Evil
THE LAST VEGAS – Whatever Gets You Off
LAURA WILDE – Stone Cold Heart
LAUREN HARRIS – Steal Your Fire
LAWLESS – Rise Up
THE LAZYS – Little Miss Crazy
544) 24th November 2020 (Uploaded 24th Nov)
LEATHER – Shock Waves
LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready
LEAVES EYES – Dark Love Empress
LED ZEPPELIN – The Battle of Evermore
LEE AARON – Metal Queen (Live)
LEECHER – Infinite Greed
LEFTOVER BULLETS – Confused
LEGS DIAMOND – I Am For You
LEMMY KILMISTER & TED NUGENT – Tie Your Mother Down
LENA SCISSORHANDS – All the Things She Said (ft Chase The Comet)
LENNY KRAVITZ – American Woman
LETHARGY – A Lost Adoration
LETHEAN - Seafarer
LETTERS FROM THE FIRE – Mother Misery
Last Updated (Friday, 11 December 2020 01:32)