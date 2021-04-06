NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3799-ni-rocks-recommends-album-releases-february-2021.html
There were new interviews this month with Ricky Warwick, Chez Kane, Gary Hughes and Mark Mangold. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page eventually as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for March included album releases from Mason Hill, Ronnie Atkins, Chez Kane, Thunder, Sunstorm, Heart Healer, Gary Hughers and Touch. A few more might still be added.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
532) 5th March 2021 (Uploaded 5th Mar)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sin In My Heart
TOXICROSE – Domination
THE END MACHINE – Blood And Money
LEVARA – Heaven Knows
FM – Tough It Out (Live)
SHALLOW SIDE – Juke Box Hero
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 1 (9 min)
RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 2 (9 min)
RICKY WARWICK – Time Doesn’t Seem To Matter
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 3 (7 min)
RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
THE ALMIGHTY – Over The Edge
A RISING FORCE – Love and War
CROWNE – Mad World
THE BACK FOUR – This Is Where It All Begins
RORY GALLAGHER – Do You Read Me (Live)
SWEET – Set Me Free
WHEN RIVERS MEET – Walking on the Wire
METALITE – Cloud Connected
SECRET RULE – Mother Earth
WHITEABBEY – Swan
METALLICA – Master of Puppets
533) 12th March 2021 (Uploaded 12th Mar)
CRAZY LIXX – Wicked
TRUCKER DIABLO – Rock Kids of the 80s
MIDNITE CITY – Atomic
TEMPLE BALLS – T.O.T.C.
QUIET RIOT – Metal Health (Bang Your Head)
HELIX – Heavy Metal Love
LEE AARON – I Like My Rock Hard
CHEZ KANE – Too Late For Love
Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 1 (4 Min)
CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio
Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 2 (4 Min)
CHEZ KANE – Better Than Love
Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 3 (5 Min)
CHEZ KANE – Midnight Rendezvous
KANE’D – Show Me Your Skeleton
KANE’D – Reckless
PHIL X & THE DRILLS – Right on the Money
BRANDON GIBBS – Lost Boys
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong
APOCALYPTICA – White Room (ft Jacoby Shaddix)
SWEET OBLIVION FT GEOFF TATE – Another Change
LION’S SHARE – Aim Higher
FROZEN CROWN – Far Beyond
INFINITE & DIVINE – I Feel Alive
EPICA – The Skeleton Key
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It
CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me
LITA FORD – Cherry Red
534) 19th March 2021 (Uploaded 19th Mar)
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
MAVERICK – Falling
MASON HILL – Broken Son
THUNDER – You’re Gonna Be My Girl
GARY HUGHES – Waterside
Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 1 (11 min)
GARY HUGHES – All At Once It Feels Like I Believe
Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 2 (10 min)
GARY HUGHES – In Your Eyes
Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 3 (12 min)
GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide
TEN – Spellbound
THUNDERMOTHER – The Road Is Ours
BLACK DIAMONDS – Reaching for the Stars
SONIC HAVEN – Vagabond
HEART – What About Love
VIXEN – Love Is A Killer
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Kingdom of the Lost
ELECTRIC MOB – Higher Than Your Heels
SKARLETT RIOT – Stronger
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
THE ANSWER – Preachin’
535) 26th March 2021 (Uploaded 26th Mar)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
SUNBOMB – Life
SOCIAL DISORDER – Windy Road
TRUCKER DIABLO – Insects
TYKETTO – Standing Alone
WHITE LION – Broken Heart
FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running) (Live)
TOUCH – Tomorrow Never Comes
Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 1 (7 min)
TOUCH – Swan Song
Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 2 (11 min)
TOUCH – Trippin’ Over Shadows
Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 3 (8 min)
TOUCH – Let It Come
AMERICAN TEARS – Sledgehammered
DRIVE, SHE SAID – Stronger
GREAT WHITE – Once Bitten Twice Shy
GEORGIA SATELLITES – Keep Your Hands to Yourself
ARION – I Love to be Your Enemy
BURNING WITCHES – Flight of the Valkyries
DELUSIONAL SILENCE – 1000 Yard Stare
IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
558) 2nd March 2021 (Uploaded 2nd March)
NAKED – Silverthorn
NARNIA – You Are The Air That I Breathe
NASTY IDOLS – 7 Year Itch
NASTY N’ LOADED – Devil’s Blonde
NATIVE SONS – The Key
NATURAL BORN MACHINE - Monster
NAZARETH – Whiskey Drinkin Woman
NEAL MORSE – Get Behind Me Satan
NEAL SCHON – What You Want
NELSON – Back In The Day
NEREIS – Overdrive
NEURONSPOILER – Slay The beast
THE NEW BLACK – With A Grin
NEW DEVICE – Takin Over
559) 9th March 2021 (Uploaded 10th Mar)
A NEW REVENGE – The Distance Between
THE NEW ROSES – Can’t Stop Rock n Roll
THE NEW STRANGE – Into The Night
A NEW TOMORROW – A Million Stars
NEW YEARS DAY – My Monsters
NEWMAN – End of the Road
NEWSTED – Long Time Dead
NICKELBACK – Figured You Out
NIGHT – The Stripper
NIGHT – Kings of the Night
NIGHT BY NIGHT – Time To Escape
NIGHT DEMON – Dawn Rider
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - Satellite
NIGHT HORSE – Rollin On
NIGHT RANGER – Don’t Live Here Anymore
560) 16th March 2021 (Uploaded 16th Mar)
NIGHT RANGER – Knock Knock Never Stop
NIGHTBLADE - Stop
NIGHTMARE – Lights On
THE NIGHTS – Welcome to the Show
NIGHTVISION – Sob Story
NIGHTWISH – Noise
NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When The Devil Comes Down
NINE MILES SOUTH – The Reckoning
NINETEEN 88 – Play Your Guitar
NIRVANA – Lithium
NITA STRAUSS – Lion Among Wolves
NITERAIN – Lost and Wasted
NITRATE – Heart Go Wild
NITROGODS – Roadkill BBQ
NITROVILLE – Motorocker
NIVA – Raise Your Voice
NO HOT ASHES – Souls
561) 23rd March 2021 (Uploaded 23rd March)
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
NO SHAME – No Shame
NOCTURNAL RITES – Heart Black as Coal
NOCTURNALIA – Beyond The White
NORDIC UNION – Because of Us
NORTHTALE – Siren’s Fall
NOT OVER YET – Will Power
NOT UR GIRLFRENZ – I’m Not OK
NOVELISTS – Somebody Else
NOVENA – Sun Dance
NOVERIA – Stronger Than Before
NOW OR NEVER (NoN) – Until We Say Goodbye
NOVICE – Afterburn
NUBIAN ROSE – All of Your Love
562) 30th March 2021 (Uploaded 30th Mar)
OBSESSION – Twist of the Knife
OCEAN HILLS – A Separate Peace
OCTOBER RAGE – Two Sided Blade
ODD DIMENSION – Escape to Blue Planet
OF EARTH – Where Did It Go
THE OFFSPRING – Why Don’t You Get a Job?
ONCE – My Fairytale
ONE DESIRE – After You’re Gone
ONE-EYED DOLL – The Devil is a Boy
ONE GUN SHY – I’ll Still Know
ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!
ONE LAST RUN – Unbreakable
ONE LESS REASON – Where Were You
ONSLAUGHT – A Perfect Day to Die