NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3799-ni-rocks-recommends-album-releases-february-2021.html

There were new interviews this month with Ricky Warwick, Chez Kane, Gary Hughes and Mark Mangold. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page eventually as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for March included album releases from Mason Hill, Ronnie Atkins, Chez Kane, Thunder, Sunstorm, Heart Healer, Gary Hughers and Touch. A few more might still be added.





**********************************





The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

532) 5th March 2021 (Uploaded 5th Mar)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sin In My Heart

TOXICROSE – Domination

THE END MACHINE – Blood And Money

LEVARA – Heaven Knows

FM – Tough It Out (Live)

SHALLOW SIDE – Juke Box Hero

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 1 (9 min)

RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 2 (9 min)

RICKY WARWICK – Time Doesn’t Seem To Matter

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 3 (7 min)

RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace

THE ALMIGHTY – Over The Edge

A RISING FORCE – Love and War

CROWNE – Mad World

THE BACK FOUR – This Is Where It All Begins

RORY GALLAGHER – Do You Read Me (Live)

SWEET – Set Me Free

WHEN RIVERS MEET – Walking on the Wire

METALITE – Cloud Connected

SECRET RULE – Mother Earth

WHITEABBEY – Swan

METALLICA – Master of Puppets





533) 12th March 2021 (Uploaded 12th Mar)

CRAZY LIXX – Wicked

TRUCKER DIABLO – Rock Kids of the 80s

MIDNITE CITY – Atomic

TEMPLE BALLS – T.O.T.C.

QUIET RIOT – Metal Health (Bang Your Head)

HELIX – Heavy Metal Love

LEE AARON – I Like My Rock Hard

CHEZ KANE – Too Late For Love

Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 1 (4 Min)

CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio

Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 2 (4 Min)

CHEZ KANE – Better Than Love

Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 3 (5 Min)

CHEZ KANE – Midnight Rendezvous

KANE’D – Show Me Your Skeleton

KANE’D – Reckless

PHIL X & THE DRILLS – Right on the Money

BRANDON GIBBS – Lost Boys

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong

APOCALYPTICA – White Room (ft Jacoby Shaddix)

SWEET OBLIVION FT GEOFF TATE – Another Change

LION’S SHARE – Aim Higher

FROZEN CROWN – Far Beyond

INFINITE & DIVINE – I Feel Alive

EPICA – The Skeleton Key

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It

CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me

LITA FORD – Cherry Red





534) 19th March 2021 (Uploaded 19th Mar)

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

MAVERICK – Falling

MASON HILL – Broken Son

THUNDER – You’re Gonna Be My Girl

GARY HUGHES – Waterside

Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 1 (11 min)

GARY HUGHES – All At Once It Feels Like I Believe

Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 2 (10 min)

GARY HUGHES – In Your Eyes

Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 3 (12 min)

GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide

TEN – Spellbound

THUNDERMOTHER – The Road Is Ours

BLACK DIAMONDS – Reaching for the Stars

SONIC HAVEN – Vagabond

HEART – What About Love

VIXEN – Love Is A Killer

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Kingdom of the Lost

ELECTRIC MOB – Higher Than Your Heels

SKARLETT RIOT – Stronger

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

THE ANSWER – Preachin’





535) 26th March 2021 (Uploaded 26th Mar)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

SUNBOMB – Life

SOCIAL DISORDER – Windy Road

TRUCKER DIABLO – Insects

TYKETTO – Standing Alone

WHITE LION – Broken Heart

FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running) (Live)

TOUCH – Tomorrow Never Comes

Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 1 (7 min)

TOUCH – Swan Song

Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 2 (11 min)

TOUCH – Trippin’ Over Shadows

Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 3 (8 min)

TOUCH – Let It Come

AMERICAN TEARS – Sledgehammered

DRIVE, SHE SAID – Stronger

GREAT WHITE – Once Bitten Twice Shy

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Keep Your Hands to Yourself

ARION – I Love to be Your Enemy

BURNING WITCHES – Flight of the Valkyries

DELUSIONAL SILENCE – 1000 Yard Stare

IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

558) 2nd March 2021 (Uploaded 2nd March)

NAKED – Silverthorn

NARNIA – You Are The Air That I Breathe

NASTY IDOLS – 7 Year Itch

NASTY N’ LOADED – Devil’s Blonde

NATIVE SONS – The Key

NATURAL BORN MACHINE - Monster

NAZARETH – Whiskey Drinkin Woman

NEAL MORSE – Get Behind Me Satan

NEAL SCHON – What You Want

NELSON – Back In The Day

NEREIS – Overdrive

NEURONSPOILER – Slay The beast

THE NEW BLACK – With A Grin

NEW DEVICE – Takin Over





559) 9th March 2021 (Uploaded 10th Mar)

A NEW REVENGE – The Distance Between

THE NEW ROSES – Can’t Stop Rock n Roll

THE NEW STRANGE – Into The Night

A NEW TOMORROW – A Million Stars

NEW YEARS DAY – My Monsters

NEWMAN – End of the Road

NEWSTED – Long Time Dead

NICKELBACK – Figured You Out

NIGHT – The Stripper

NIGHT – Kings of the Night

NIGHT BY NIGHT – Time To Escape

NIGHT DEMON – Dawn Rider

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - Satellite

NIGHT HORSE – Rollin On

NIGHT RANGER – Don’t Live Here Anymore





560) 16th March 2021 (Uploaded 16th Mar)

NIGHT RANGER – Knock Knock Never Stop

NIGHTBLADE - Stop

NIGHTMARE – Lights On

THE NIGHTS – Welcome to the Show

NIGHTVISION – Sob Story

NIGHTWISH – Noise

NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When The Devil Comes Down

NINE MILES SOUTH – The Reckoning

NINETEEN 88 – Play Your Guitar

NIRVANA – Lithium

NITA STRAUSS – Lion Among Wolves

NITERAIN – Lost and Wasted

NITRATE – Heart Go Wild

NITROGODS – Roadkill BBQ

NITROVILLE – Motorocker

NIVA – Raise Your Voice

NO HOT ASHES – Souls





561) 23rd March 2021 (Uploaded 23rd March)

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

NO SHAME – No Shame

NOCTURNAL RITES – Heart Black as Coal

NOCTURNALIA – Beyond The White

NORDIC UNION – Because of Us

NORTHTALE – Siren’s Fall

NOT OVER YET – Will Power

NOT UR GIRLFRENZ – I’m Not OK

NOVELISTS – Somebody Else

NOVENA – Sun Dance

NOVERIA – Stronger Than Before

NOW OR NEVER (NoN) – Until We Say Goodbye

NOVICE – Afterburn

NUBIAN ROSE – All of Your Love





562) 30th March 2021 (Uploaded 30th Mar)

OBSESSION – Twist of the Knife

OCEAN HILLS – A Separate Peace

OCTOBER RAGE – Two Sided Blade

ODD DIMENSION – Escape to Blue Planet

OF EARTH – Where Did It Go

THE OFFSPRING – Why Don’t You Get a Job?

ONCE – My Fairytale

ONE DESIRE – After You’re Gone

ONE-EYED DOLL – The Devil is a Boy

ONE GUN SHY – I’ll Still Know

ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!

ONE LAST RUN – Unbreakable

ONE LESS REASON – Where Were You