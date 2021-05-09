NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3807-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2021.html
There was a new interview this month with Skye Sweetnam from Sumo Cyco. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for April included album releases from Maverick, Blaze Bayley, Infinite & Divine, The End Machine, FM, Motorjesus, Sweet Oblivion ft Geoff Tate, Icon of Sin, Temple Balls, Frozen Crown, My Refuge and Gilby Clarke.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
536) 2nd April 2021 (Uploaded 3rd April)
AC/DC – Hells Bells
DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’
MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down
SUNSTORM – Afterlife
MASSIVE – Generation Riot
BLAZE BAYLEY – 18 Flights
STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine
SCORPIONS – China White
RATT – Round and Round
BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded
ROBIN MCAULEY – Say Goodbye
ICON OF SIN – Night Breed
MAVERICK – Light Behind Your Eyes
TRUCKER DIABLO – I’m Still Alive
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Knight of the Dead
SEVENTH CRYSTAL – When We Were Young
GUNS N ROSES – Civil War
SKID ROW – Piece of Me
SPREAD EAGLE – Switchblade Serenade
CROWNE – Sharoline
THE END MACHINE – Crack The Sky
GUS G – Exosphere
CONJURING FATE – Voodoo Wrath
MANIMAL – Forged in Metal
BLOODY HAMMERS – Not of this Earth
HELLOWEEN - Skyfall
537) 9th April 2021 (Uploaded 9th April)
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself
BUTCHER BABIES – Last Dance
STITCHED UP HEART – My Demon
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 1 (14 min)
SUMO CYCO – Bystander
Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 2 (10 min)
SUMO CYCO – Vertigo
Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 3 (15 min)
SUMO CYCO – Love You Wrong
FATE DESTROYED – This Crown
EVANESCENCE – Better Without You
HEART HEALER – Evil’s Around The Corner
WHITEABBEY – Shadows
SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley
CATS IN BOOTS – Her Monkey
SMASHED GLADYS – Bump in the Night
HAMMER KING – Hammerschlag
HERMAN FRANK – Venom
IRONHEART – I Stand Alone
DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Where The Angels Fly
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Valley of the Kings
BLACK SHERIFF – Supersonic
WHITESNAKE – Wine Women An’ Song
538) 16th April 2021 (Uploaded 16th April)
IRON MAIDEN – Running Free
H.E.A.T. – Rise
MASSIVE WAGONS – Changes
TRUCKER DIABLO – Slow Dance
KENT HILLI – Don’t Say It’s Forever
MYLES KENNEDY – Get Along
STONETRIP – Runaway
THUNDER – Young Man
RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll
HEAVEN BELOW & THE IRON MAIDENS – Powerslave
PRIMAL FEAR – I Will Be Gone (ft Tarja Turunen)
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Master of Hell
SABATON – The Royal Guard
DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Burn The Sky
BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Silver and Gold
TNT – Everyone’s A Star
MAMA’S BOYS – Runaway Dreams
NALEX – Never Ending Story
SILENT WINTER – Empire of Sins
STRANGER VISION – Before The Law
DELUSIONAL SILENCE – Drag You to Hell
MOTORJESUS – Firebreather
WORLD OF DAMAGE – I Will Not Conform (ft Shagrath & Maurice Adams)
IRON MAIDEN – Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
539) 23rd April 2021 (Uploaded 23rd April)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
BUCKCHERRY – So Hott
MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down
THE END MACHINE – Dark Divide
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)
FATE DESTROYED – The Need That We Kill For
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles
GIRLSCHOOL – Hit and Run
PRETTY MAIDS – Jump The Gun
SLAUGHTER – The Wild Life
INFINITE & DIVINE – Off The End of the World
FALSE MEMORIES – Rain of Souls
SAVE THE WORLD – Miss Muse
KRIS BARRAS BAND – 6AM
JOE BONAMASSA – Sloe Gin
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe
SONIC HAVEN – Back to Mad
SKAM – Circles
CHALICE OF SIN – Chalice of Sin
TYKETTO – Forever Young
Y & T – I Believe in You
WHITE LION – Road to Valhalla
MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls
CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper
PHILIP MCCARROLL – Love and Money
MEAT LOAF – Bat Out of Hell
540) 30th April 2021 (Uploaded 30th April)
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
THUNDERMOTHER – You Can’t Handle Me
JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – Soul Mama
GILBY CLARKE – Dangerous Sin
BUTCHER BABIES – Sleeping with the Enemy
DIAMANTE – Obvious
SARA BALDWIN – Trigger
BLUE OYSTER CULT – Veteran of the Psychic Wars
SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal
STEVIE NICKS – Blue Lamp
HARDLINE – Fuel to the Fire
TOBY HITCHCOCK – Forward
T’PAU – Guess Who’s Sorry Now
FIRELAND – Hurricane
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Wolf at Your Door
GLYDER – Love Never Dies
BLACK SWAMP WATER – Endless War
KING ZEBRA – Wall of Confusion (Ft Guernica Mancini)
SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Bleed Me Out
VAN HALEN – Unchained
ACE FREHLEY – She
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – I Cry Myself to Sleep at Night
INTERLOPER – Search Party
CRIMSON RIOT – Shatter
LORD OF THE LOST – Priest
THE FALLEN STATE – River
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN – Whispers
WILDSTREET – Mother
SAXON – Crusader
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
563) 6th April 2021 (Uploaded 6th April)
ONE LAST DAY – Not Ready To Die
OPERATION: MINDCRIME – Burn
ORIANTHI – Sinner’s Hymn
ORION’S REIGN – Together We March
THE OTHER – The Phantom of the Opera
THE OUTFIT – Just as One
OUTLAWS – Dixie Highway
OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Ride Or Die
OUTLOUD – I Was So Blind
OVERLAND – Hole in My Heart
OVERLAPS - Wasted
OWL COMPANY – Pieces
OZZY OSBOURNE – Rock n Roll Rebel
OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman
564) 13th April 2020 (Uploaded 12th April)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Over The Mountain
P.A.L. – Wildfire
PALACE – Rock And Roll Radio
PALACE OF THE KING – Move Through The Fire
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH – Killer By Night
PALLBEARER – The Quicksand of Existing
PANORAMA – Gates of Babylon
PANTERA - Cemetry Gates
PAPA ROACH – Broken As Me (ft Danny Worsnop)
PARADISE LOST – Fall From Grace
PARALYDIUM – Within The Sphere
PARIS – Crazy Over You
PARKWAY DRIVE – Prey
PASSION – Too Bad For Baby
565) 20th April 2021 (Uploaded 19th Apr)
PASSION - Poundcake
PAST FIVE – Playing With Fire (When Your Friends Are Enemies)
PAST THE FALL - Epitaph
PAT BENATAR – Fire and Ice (Live)
PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Good Rockin Tonight
PAUL STANLEY – Live to Win
PAY*OLA – The Colour Red
PEARL – Broken White
PEARL JAM – Even Flow
PECTORA - Untaken
PENDULUM OF FORTUNE – Searching for the God Inside
PERFECT PLAN – Heart to Stone
PERSIAN RISK – Ridin’ High
566) 27th April 2021 (Uploaded 26th April)
PERSIAN RISK – Calling For Youth
PERSUADER - Scars
PETER H. NILSSON – Haunted
PETER HERMANSSON – A Revolution
PHANTOM 5 – The Change In You
PHANTOM ELITE - Deliverance
PHARAOH – Forever Free
PHIL CAMPBELL – Swing It (ft Alice Cooper)
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – We’re The Bastards
PHIL HORNER PROJECT – Sanctuary (Who I Am)
PHIL LYNOTT – Dear Miss Lonely Hearts
PHIL X & THE DRILLS – Right on the Money
PHILIP MCCARROLL – Love and Money
PHILLIP FOX BAND – You Are The Girl
