NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of April – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for March were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3807-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2021.html

There was a new interview this month with Skye Sweetnam from Sumo Cyco. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for April included album releases from Maverick, Blaze Bayley, Infinite & Divine, The End Machine, FM, Motorjesus, Sweet Oblivion ft Geoff Tate, Icon of Sin, Temple Balls, Frozen Crown, My Refuge and Gilby Clarke.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

536) 2nd April 2021 (Uploaded 3rd April)

AC/DC – Hells Bells

DIRTY HONEY – California Dreamin’

MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down

SUNSTORM – Afterlife

MASSIVE – Generation Riot

BLAZE BAYLEY – 18 Flights

STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine

SCORPIONS – China White

RATT – Round and Round

BRITNY FOX – Six Guns Loaded

ROBIN MCAULEY – Say Goodbye

ICON OF SIN – Night Breed

MAVERICK – Light Behind Your Eyes

TRUCKER DIABLO – I’m Still Alive

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – Knight of the Dead

SEVENTH CRYSTAL – When We Were Young

GUNS N ROSES – Civil War

SKID ROW – Piece of Me

SPREAD EAGLE – Switchblade Serenade

CROWNE – Sharoline

THE END MACHINE – Crack The Sky

GUS G – Exosphere

CONJURING FATE – Voodoo Wrath

MANIMAL – Forged in Metal

BLOODY HAMMERS – Not of this Earth

537) 9th April 2021 (Uploaded 9th April)

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself

BUTCHER BABIES – Last Dance

STITCHED UP HEART – My Demon

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 1 (14 min)

SUMO CYCO – Bystander

Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 2 (10 min)

SUMO CYCO – Vertigo

Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 3 (15 min)

SUMO CYCO – Love You Wrong

FATE DESTROYED – This Crown

EVANESCENCE – Better Without You

HEART HEALER – Evil’s Around The Corner

WHITEABBEY – Shadows

SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley

CATS IN BOOTS – Her Monkey

SMASHED GLADYS – Bump in the Night

HAMMER KING – Hammerschlag

HERMAN FRANK – Venom

IRONHEART – I Stand Alone

DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Where The Angels Fly

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Valley of the Kings

BLACK SHERIFF – Supersonic

538) 16th April 2021 (Uploaded 16th April)

IRON MAIDEN – Running Free

H.E.A.T. – Rise

MASSIVE WAGONS – Changes

TRUCKER DIABLO – Slow Dance

KENT HILLI – Don’t Say It’s Forever

MYLES KENNEDY – Get Along

STONETRIP – Runaway

THUNDER – Young Man

RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll

HEAVEN BELOW & THE IRON MAIDENS – Powerslave

PRIMAL FEAR – I Will Be Gone (ft Tarja Turunen)

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Master of Hell

SABATON – The Royal Guard

DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Burn The Sky

BALEFUL CREED – Mr Grim

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Silver and Gold

TNT – Everyone’s A Star

MAMA’S BOYS – Runaway Dreams

NALEX – Never Ending Story

SILENT WINTER – Empire of Sins

STRANGER VISION – Before The Law

DELUSIONAL SILENCE – Drag You to Hell

MOTORJESUS – Firebreather

WORLD OF DAMAGE – I Will Not Conform (ft Shagrath & Maurice Adams)

539) 23rd April 2021 (Uploaded 23rd April)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

BUCKCHERRY – So Hott

MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down

THE END MACHINE – Dark Divide

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)

FATE DESTROYED – The Need That We Kill For

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles

GIRLSCHOOL – Hit and Run

PRETTY MAIDS – Jump The Gun

SLAUGHTER – The Wild Life

INFINITE & DIVINE – Off The End of the World

FALSE MEMORIES – Rain of Souls

SAVE THE WORLD – Miss Muse

KRIS BARRAS BAND – 6AM

JOE BONAMASSA – Sloe Gin

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe

SONIC HAVEN – Back to Mad

SKAM – Circles

CHALICE OF SIN – Chalice of Sin

TYKETTO – Forever Young

Y & T – I Believe in You

WHITE LION – Road to Valhalla

MATTY JAMES CASSIDY – Old Souls

CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper

PHILIP MCCARROLL – Love and Money

540) 30th April 2021 (Uploaded 30th April)

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

THUNDERMOTHER – You Can’t Handle Me

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE – Soul Mama

GILBY CLARKE – Dangerous Sin

BUTCHER BABIES – Sleeping with the Enemy

DIAMANTE – Obvious

SARA BALDWIN – Trigger

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Veteran of the Psychic Wars

SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal

STEVIE NICKS – Blue Lamp

HARDLINE – Fuel to the Fire

TOBY HITCHCOCK – Forward

T’PAU – Guess Who’s Sorry Now

FIRELAND – Hurricane

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Wolf at Your Door

GLYDER – Love Never Dies

BLACK SWAMP WATER – Endless War

KING ZEBRA – Wall of Confusion (Ft Guernica Mancini)

SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Bleed Me Out

VAN HALEN – Unchained

ACE FREHLEY – She

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – I Cry Myself to Sleep at Night

INTERLOPER – Search Party

CRIMSON RIOT – Shatter

LORD OF THE LOST – Priest

THE FALLEN STATE – River

THE VINTAGE CARAVAN – Whispers

WILDSTREET – Mother

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

563) 6th April 2021 (Uploaded 6th April)

ONE LAST DAY – Not Ready To Die

OPERATION: MINDCRIME – Burn

ORIANTHI – Sinner’s Hymn

ORION’S REIGN – Together We March

THE OTHER – The Phantom of the Opera

THE OUTFIT – Just as One

OUTLAWS – Dixie Highway

OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE – Ride Or Die

OUTLOUD – I Was So Blind

OVERLAND – Hole in My Heart

OVERLAPS - Wasted

OWL COMPANY – Pieces

OZZY OSBOURNE – Rock n Roll Rebel

OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman





564) 13th April 2020 (Uploaded 12th April)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Over The Mountain

P.A.L. – Wildfire

PALACE – Rock And Roll Radio

PALACE OF THE KING – Move Through The Fire

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH – Killer By Night

PALLBEARER – The Quicksand of Existing

PANORAMA – Gates of Babylon

PANTERA - Cemetry Gates

PAPA ROACH – Broken As Me (ft Danny Worsnop)

PARADISE LOST – Fall From Grace

PARALYDIUM – Within The Sphere

PARIS – Crazy Over You

PARKWAY DRIVE – Prey

PASSION – Too Bad For Baby





565) 20th April 2021 (Uploaded 19th Apr)

PASSION - Poundcake

PAST FIVE – Playing With Fire (When Your Friends Are Enemies)

PAST THE FALL - Epitaph

PAT BENATAR – Fire and Ice (Live)

PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Good Rockin Tonight

PAUL STANLEY – Live to Win

PAY*OLA – The Colour Red

PEARL – Broken White

PEARL JAM – Even Flow

PECTORA - Untaken

PENDULUM OF FORTUNE – Searching for the God Inside

PERFECT PLAN – Heart to Stone

PERSIAN RISK – Ridin’ High





566) 27th April 2021 (Uploaded 26th April)

PERSIAN RISK – Calling For Youth

PERSUADER - Scars

PETER H. NILSSON – Haunted

PETER HERMANSSON – A Revolution

PHANTOM 5 – The Change In You

PHANTOM ELITE - Deliverance

PHARAOH – Forever Free

PHIL CAMPBELL – Swing It (ft Alice Cooper)

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – We’re The Bastards

PHIL HORNER PROJECT – Sanctuary (Who I Am)

PHIL LYNOTT – Dear Miss Lonely Hearts

PHIL X & THE DRILLS – Right on the Money

PHILIP MCCARROLL – Love and Money