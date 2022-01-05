NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for November were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3828-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2021.html

I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July.

During 2021 there were 53 Friday NI Rocks Shows, featuring 1,300 tracks by 548 different artists. There were also 52 NI Rocks A-Z Shows, featuring 737 tracks by 719 different artists.

There were no new interviews this month, but earlier interviews with Danny Danzi and Jim Kirkpatrick were repeated on one Show. During 2021 there were 11 different guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show and we also featured 9 different pre-recorded promo interviews.

All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The "NI Rocks Recommends" feature for December included just two album releases – from Manimal and Land of Gypsies.





The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

571) 3rd December 2021 (Uploaded 3rd Dec)

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

DANNY DANZI – Do Me A Favor

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 1 (11 min)

DANNY DANZI – Restitution

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 2 (10 min)

DANNY DANZI – American Dream

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 3 (16 min)

DANNY DANZI – Carry Me Back

JIM KIRKPATRICK – Gravy Train

Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 1 (6 min)

BAND OF FRIENDS – Sleep on a Clothes Line

Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 2 (10 min)

JIM KIRKPATRICK – Dead Man Walking

Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 3 (12 min)

JIM KIRKPATRICK – Ballad of a Prodigal Son

FM – Broken

NO HOT ASHES - Souls

572) 10th December 2021 (Uploaded 11th Dec)

TRUCKER DIABLO – We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas

DYNAZTY – Power Of Will

SCARLET REBELS – I’m Alive

MANIC SINNERS – Drifters Union

OZZY OSBOURNE – Believer

DAMAGEPLAN – Save Me

NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman)

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD –The Last Icon

NICKELBACK – Side of a Bullet

FEUERSCHWANZ – Warriors of the World Unite

SILVERLANE – Für Immer und Ewig (ft Patty Gurdy)

AD INFINITUM – Inferno

TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy

TORA TORA – Riverside Drive

THIN LIZZY – Angel of Death

FEAR OF FALLING – Sunrise

CITY OF LIGHTS – Hearts on Fire

SERIOUS BLACK – Senso Della Vitta

TIMECHILD – And Yet It Moves

BARNABAS SKY – Yesterday’s Gone (ft Rob Rock)

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Primeval Desire

RONNIE ATKINS – Unsung Heroes

TEN – Fearless

A LITTLE BITTER – Long Way Down

FALSE MEMORIES - December





573) 17th December 2021 (Uploaded 17th Dec)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

LORDS OF BLACK – Maker of Nothingness

THE FERRYMEN – The Last Wave

SUNSTORM – Stronger

STEELHEART – Late for the Party

WHITESNAKE – Kittens Got Claws

GUN – Steal Your Fire

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – Yoko Ono

KONTROL FREAKS – Rock n Roll Fire

NASSON – We Are The Army

HOUSE OF LORDS – Can’t Find My Way Home

QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe in Love

NIGHTRANGER – Don’t Live Here Anymore

EDGE OF FOREVER – Get Up On Your Feet Again

GIANT – Never Die Young

PRAYING MANTIS – Closer to Heaven

PHILIP MCCARROLL – Absent With Leave

PAY*OLA – Blindside

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Born To Run

BAD COMPANY – Here Comes Trouble

GARY MOORE – Blood of Emeralds

MAGNUM – On Christmas Day

SABATON – Christmas Truce

DECEMBER PEOPLE – The Night Before Christmas





574) 24th December 2021 (Uploaded 24th Dec)

TRUCKER DIABLO – We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas

KICKIN VALENTINA – The Revenge of Rock

WIG WAM – Never Say Die

THE DEAD DAISIES – Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Cried Enough For You

RICKY WARWICK – I’d Rather Be Hit

CINDERELLA – Gypsy Road

POISON – Cry Tough

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood

THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Out The Lights

MASON HILL – Hold On

RONNIE ATKINS – Before The Rise of An Empire

INFINITE & DIVINE – Keep Moving On

ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer

MAVERICK – Thirst

KIX – Same Jane

TYKETTO – Forever Young

GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll

DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself

SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

SUNBOMB – Life

ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge

TRUCKER DIABLO – Woodstock to Vietnam

MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down

BUCKCHERRY – Hell Bound

MIDNITE CITY – Atomic

SLADE – Merry Xmas Everybody (Live)





575) 31st December 2021 (Uploaded 31st Dec)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Grandeur of Fear

HARDLINE – Fuel to the Fire

RESURRECTION KINGS – Fight Against Our Pride

LEE AARON – Vampin’

CIRCUS OF ROCK – Edge of Love (ft Rick Altzi)

LONG SHADOWS DAWN – Master of Illusion

STEEL RHINO – Rhino Attack

PLANET FATALE – Working Girl

TREMONTI – Would You Kill

TOXICROSE – Blood on Blood

KING ZEBRA – She Don’t Like My R’n’R

DANNY DANZI – Cold Hard & Dangerous

VEGA – End of the Fade

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Livin’ The Life (with Eric Martensson)

LORDS OF BLACK – Death Dealer

U.D.O. – Thunder Road

JOE BONAMASSA – The Loyal Kind

AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable

BAD WOLVES – Wildfire

CRAZY LIXX – Street Lethal

L.A. GUNS – Bad Luck Charm

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Secret

SANDSTONE – Dies Irae

SCREAMING SHADOWS – Heaven or Hell

ELECTRIC GUITARS – Zero Four

MANIMAL – Armageddon

LAND OF GYPSIES – Trouble

FEUERSCHWANZ – Warriors of the World United

GIRLSCHOOL – Auld Lang Syne





The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

598) 7th December 2021 (Uploaded 7th Dec)

SUNSET RIOT – Rattlesnake

SUNSTORM – Afterlife

SUNSTRIKE – Head Over Heels

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Now or Never

SUPERSKUNKZ – The Moment

SUPERSUCKERS – You Ain’t The Boss of Me

THE SURVIVAL CODE - Magnetic

SURVIVOR – Eye of the Tiger

SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood

SWEET - Blockbuster

SWEET & LYNCH – Dying Rose

SWEET MARY JANE – No Retreat No Surrender

SWEET OBLIVION feat GEOFF TATE – Strong Pressure

SWEET SAVAGE –Queen's Vengeance





599) 14th December 2021 (Uploaded 14th Dec)

SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm

SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out

SYRON VANES – God of War

SYTERIA – Make Some Noise

T&N – Slave to the Empire

TAD MOROSE – Come Morpheus

TAINTED LADY – Loverman

TAKING DAWN – Time to Burn

TALES OF EVENING – Torn Apart

TALES OF THE OLD – Fallen Angels

TALISMAN – Never Die (A Song for Marcel)

TANGO DOWN – Bulletproof

TANITH – Wing of the Owl

TANK – The Last Soldier





600) 21st December 2021 (Uploaded 20th Dec)

TANNA – Storm in Paradise

TANTAL – Ruin

TAO – Nobody But You

TARA LYNCH – Evil Enough

TARCHON FIST – Clash of the Gods

TARGET – Tight Wire

TASTE – What’s Going On

TASTE - Alive

TAX THE HEAT – Change Your Position

TED NUGENT – Smokescreen

TED POLEY – Everything We Are

TEMPERANCE – Breaking The Rules of Heavy Metal

THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Oh Lorraine

TEMPLE BALLS – Thunder From The North





601) 28th December 2021 (Uploaded 27th Dec)

TEMPT – Living Dangerous

TEN – Fearless

TENACIOUS D – Tribute

TEQUILA FOR BREAKFAST – Rockabeer

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – I Smell Rock n Roll

TERRA ATLANTICA – Across the Sea of Time

TERRA ODIUM – The Shadow Lung

TESLA – Cold Blue Steel

TESTAMENT – Children of the Next Level

TESTER – Maybe Baby

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Stevie Nicks

THAT ROCK GUY – One Shot In A Million

THEIA – Eyes Like Fire