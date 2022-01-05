NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for November were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3828-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2021.html
I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July.
During 2021 there were 53 Friday NI Rocks Shows, featuring 1,300 tracks by 548 different artists. There were also 52 NI Rocks A-Z Shows, featuring 737 tracks by 719 different artists.
There were no new interviews this month, but earlier interviews with Danny Danzi and Jim Kirkpatrick were repeated on one Show. During 2021 there were 11 different guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show and we also featured 9 different pre-recorded promo interviews.
All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for December included just two album releases – from Manimal and Land of Gypsies.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
571) 3rd December 2021 (Uploaded 3rd Dec)
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
DANNY DANZI – Do Me A Favor
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 1 (11 min)
DANNY DANZI – Restitution
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 2 (10 min)
DANNY DANZI – American Dream
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 3 (16 min)
DANNY DANZI – Carry Me Back
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Gravy Train
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 1 (6 min)
BAND OF FRIENDS – Sleep on a Clothes Line
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 2 (10 min)
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Dead Man Walking
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 3 (12 min)
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Ballad of a Prodigal Son
FM – Broken
NO HOT ASHES - Souls
572) 10th December 2021 (Uploaded 11th Dec)
TRUCKER DIABLO – We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas
DYNAZTY – Power Of Will
SCARLET REBELS – I’m Alive
MANIC SINNERS – Drifters Union
OZZY OSBOURNE – Believer
DAMAGEPLAN – Save Me
NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman)
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD –The Last Icon
NICKELBACK – Side of a Bullet
FEUERSCHWANZ – Warriors of the World Unite
SILVERLANE – Für Immer und Ewig (ft Patty Gurdy)
AD INFINITUM – Inferno
TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy
TORA TORA – Riverside Drive
THIN LIZZY – Angel of Death
FEAR OF FALLING – Sunrise
CITY OF LIGHTS – Hearts on Fire
SERIOUS BLACK – Senso Della Vitta
TIMECHILD – And Yet It Moves
BARNABAS SKY – Yesterday’s Gone (ft Rob Rock)
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Primeval Desire
RONNIE ATKINS – Unsung Heroes
TEN – Fearless
A LITTLE BITTER – Long Way Down
FALSE MEMORIES - December
573) 17th December 2021 (Uploaded 17th Dec)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
LORDS OF BLACK – Maker of Nothingness
THE FERRYMEN – The Last Wave
SUNSTORM – Stronger
STEELHEART – Late for the Party
WHITESNAKE – Kittens Got Claws
GUN – Steal Your Fire
KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – Yoko Ono
KONTROL FREAKS – Rock n Roll Fire
NASSON – We Are The Army
HOUSE OF LORDS – Can’t Find My Way Home
QUEENSRYCHE – I Don’t Believe in Love
NIGHTRANGER – Don’t Live Here Anymore
EDGE OF FOREVER – Get Up On Your Feet Again
GIANT – Never Die Young
PRAYING MANTIS – Closer to Heaven
PHILIP MCCARROLL – Absent With Leave
PAY*OLA – Blindside
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Born To Run
BAD COMPANY – Here Comes Trouble
GARY MOORE – Blood of Emeralds
MAGNUM – On Christmas Day
SABATON – Christmas Truce
DECEMBER PEOPLE – The Night Before Christmas
574) 24th December 2021 (Uploaded 24th Dec)
TRUCKER DIABLO – We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas
KICKIN VALENTINA – The Revenge of Rock
WIG WAM – Never Say Die
THE DEAD DAISIES – Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Cried Enough For You
RICKY WARWICK – I’d Rather Be Hit
CINDERELLA – Gypsy Road
POISON – Cry Tough
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood
THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Out The Lights
MASON HILL – Hold On
RONNIE ATKINS – Before The Rise of An Empire
INFINITE & DIVINE – Keep Moving On
ICON OF SIN – Shadow Dancer
MAVERICK – Thirst
KIX – Same Jane
TYKETTO – Forever Young
GREAT WHITE – Call It Rock n Roll
DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself
SARA BALDWIN – No Turning Back
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
SUNBOMB – Life
ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge
TRUCKER DIABLO – Woodstock to Vietnam
MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down
BUCKCHERRY – Hell Bound
MIDNITE CITY – Atomic
SLADE – Merry Xmas Everybody (Live)
575) 31st December 2021 (Uploaded 31st Dec)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Grandeur of Fear
HARDLINE – Fuel to the Fire
RESURRECTION KINGS – Fight Against Our Pride
LEE AARON – Vampin’
CIRCUS OF ROCK – Edge of Love (ft Rick Altzi)
LONG SHADOWS DAWN – Master of Illusion
STEEL RHINO – Rhino Attack
PLANET FATALE – Working Girl
TREMONTI – Would You Kill
TOXICROSE – Blood on Blood
KING ZEBRA – She Don’t Like My R’n’R
DANNY DANZI – Cold Hard & Dangerous
VEGA – End of the Fade
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Livin’ The Life (with Eric Martensson)
LORDS OF BLACK – Death Dealer
U.D.O. – Thunder Road
JOE BONAMASSA – The Loyal Kind
AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable
BAD WOLVES – Wildfire
CRAZY LIXX – Street Lethal
L.A. GUNS – Bad Luck Charm
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Secret
SANDSTONE – Dies Irae
SCREAMING SHADOWS – Heaven or Hell
ELECTRIC GUITARS – Zero Four
MANIMAL – Armageddon
LAND OF GYPSIES – Trouble
FEUERSCHWANZ – Warriors of the World United
GIRLSCHOOL – Auld Lang Syne
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
598) 7th December 2021 (Uploaded 7th Dec)
SUNSET RIOT – Rattlesnake
SUNSTORM – Afterlife
SUNSTRIKE – Head Over Heels
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Now or Never
SUPERSKUNKZ – The Moment
SUPERSUCKERS – You Ain’t The Boss of Me
THE SURVIVAL CODE - Magnetic
SURVIVOR – Eye of the Tiger
SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood
SWEET - Blockbuster
SWEET & LYNCH – Dying Rose
SWEET MARY JANE – No Retreat No Surrender
SWEET OBLIVION feat GEOFF TATE – Strong Pressure
SWEET SAVAGE –Queen’s Vengeance
599) 14th December 2021 (Uploaded 14th Dec)
SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm
SWEET TASTE – Knocked Out
SYRON VANES – God of War
SYTERIA – Make Some Noise
T&N – Slave to the Empire
TAD MOROSE – Come Morpheus
TAINTED LADY – Loverman
TAKING DAWN – Time to Burn
TALES OF EVENING – Torn Apart
TALES OF THE OLD – Fallen Angels
TALISMAN – Never Die (A Song for Marcel)
TANGO DOWN – Bulletproof
TANITH – Wing of the Owl
TANK – The Last Soldier
600) 21st December 2021 (Uploaded 20th Dec)
TANNA – Storm in Paradise
TANTAL – Ruin
TAO – Nobody But You
TARA LYNCH – Evil Enough
TARCHON FIST – Clash of the Gods
TARGET – Tight Wire
TASTE – What’s Going On
TASTE - Alive
TAX THE HEAT – Change Your Position
TED NUGENT – Smokescreen
TED POLEY – Everything We Are
TEMPERANCE – Breaking The Rules of Heavy Metal
THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT – Oh Lorraine
TEMPLE BALLS – Thunder From The North
601) 28th December 2021 (Uploaded 27th Dec)
TEMPT – Living Dangerous
TEN – Fearless
TENACIOUS D – Tribute
TEQUILA FOR BREAKFAST – Rockabeer
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – I Smell Rock n Roll
TERRA ATLANTICA – Across the Sea of Time
TERRA ODIUM – The Shadow Lung
TESLA – Cold Blue Steel
TESTAMENT – Children of the Next Level
TESTER – Maybe Baby
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – Stevie Nicks
THAT ROCK GUY – One Shot In A Million
THEIA – Eyes Like Fire
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Bad Girlfriend