NI ROCKS Playlists for JANUARY 2022

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of January – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for December were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3830-ni-rocks-playlists-for-december-2021.html

I’ve created monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show that feature as many of the tracks from each month’s Shows as I can find. There are playlists available for each month since July.

There were no new interviews this month. All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for January so far includes album releases by Autumn’s Child, Nocturna, Giant, Kissin Dynamite, Edge of Forever, The Ferrymen and Scarlet Rebels. There are a few more still to be added!

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

576) 7th January 2022 (Uploaded 7th Jan)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

JUNKYARD DRIVE – Let Me Love You

JD MILLER – Inside The Night

KISSIN DYNAMITE – Coming Home

GOTTHARD – Firedance

STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go

BONFIRE – Why Is It Never Enough

HELLOWEEN – Out For The Glory

BATTLE BEAST – Eye of the Storm

BOGUSLAW BALCERAK’S CRYLORD – Thunderbolt (ft Rick Altzi)

AERSOSMITH – Dream On

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Simple Man

LED ZEPPELIN – The Battle of Evermore

BORN LOST – Stone Heart Woman

MANIC SINNERS – Down in Flames

KRAEMER – Tonight

SINOCENCE – In Kymatica

CONJURING FATE – No Escape

WILD HEAT – Call of the Void

D-A-D – Bad Craziness

KINGS OF THE SUN – Tom Boy

GUNS N’ ROSES – My Michelle

MIKE TRAMP – You Only Get To Do It Once

PRAYING MANTIS – Cry For The Nations

AUTUMN’S CHILD – Emergency

THIN LIZZY – The Rocker





577) 14th January 2022 (Uploaded 14th Jan)

STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – A New Heartbeat

DARE – Born In The Storm

SAXON – Remember The Fallen

HALESTORM – Back From The Dead

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

MAGNUM – No Steppin Stones

TEN – Hurricane

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Goodbye To Yesterday

WAYSTED – Somebody To Love

RATT – Wanted Man

KEEL – Electric Love

POWER PALADIN – Kraven The Hunter

HAMMERFALL – Hammer of Dawn

SABATON – Soldier of Heaven

NEW HORIZON – Stronger Than Steel

RAVENBREED – Among Ghosts

RUST N’ RAGE – Prisoner

VENDETTA LOVE – Witches And Thieves

STONE RISING – Already Gone

STORM FORCE – Breathe

THUNDER – Dirty Love

TESLA – Call It What You Want

MAMA’S BOYS – Needle in the Grove

MECCA – Can’t Stop Love

LIONVILLE – True Believer

LANA LANE – Remember Me

IRON MAIDEN – Transylvania

578) 21st January 2022 (Uploaded 21st Jan)

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

KISS – Creatures of the Night

L.A. GUNS – Electric Gypsy

DEF LEPPARD – Foolin’

CORELEONI – Let Life Begin Tonight

SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS – Call Off The Dogs

STONE BROKEN – Revelation

NO HOT ASHES – Good To Look Back

MEAT LOAF – You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth

MEAT LOAF – Read ‘Em And Weep

GIRISH & THE CHRONICLES – Hail to the Heroes

OUT OF THIS WORLD – In A Million Years

TOM KEIFER – All Amped Up

LITTLE ANGELS – Young Gods

THE QUIREBOYS – Sex Party

DAVID LEE ROTH – Stand Up

ROBIN MCAULEY – Chosen Few

BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster

THE END MACHINE – Crack The Sky

BAD ENGLISH – Heaven is a 4 Letter Word

BAD COMPANY – Holy Water

FM – Closer To Heaven

BOMBER – Zarathustra

SILVERLANE – Medusa

NOCTURNA – New Evil

DOM MARTIN – 12 Gauge

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It

GARY MOORE – Still Got The Blues

FIREWIND – Ode To Leonidas





579) 28th January 2022 (Uploaded 28th Jan)

VAN HALEN – Eruption

VAN HALEN – Panama

SHINEDOWN – Planet Zero

SHAMANS HARVEST – Pretty People (ft Clint Lowery)

TYSONDOG – Midnight

SKID ROW – I Remember You

SLAUGHTER – Fly to the Angels

BLACK FREEWAY – Sleeping With The Enemy

GIANT – The Price of Love

THE FERRYMEN – One More River to Cross

ELECTRIC BOYS – Favourite Hello, Worst Goodbye

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailes

ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn

TOM KEIFER – Nobody’s Fool (ft Lzzy Hale)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – The Tragic Truth

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – My Bones

DEVILSKIN – Mountains

RECKLESS LOVE – Turborider

KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – No One Dies A Virgin

SCORPIONS – Rock Believer

IRONHEART – I Stand Alone

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow

FIRELAND – Ironclad

BABY ANIMALS – Because I Can

PAT BENATAR – Everybody Lay Down

HEART – Will You Be There (In The Morning)

MEAT LOAF – I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth)

MEAT LOAF – Paradise by The Dashboard Light





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

602) 4th January 2022 (Uploaded 3rd Jan)

THERAPY? – Screamager

THERION – Eye of Algol

THESE WICKED RIVERS – Shine On

THIN LIZZY – Jailbreak

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Sick of Me

THREE DAYS GRACE – Riot

THREE LIONS – Trouble In A Red Dress

THE THREE TREMORS – Bone Breaker

THRILL RIDE – Did I hear You Say

THUNDER – Young Man

THUNDER RISING – The Best Things Are Free

THUNDERCLOUD – Lightning Queen

THUNDERMOTHER – The Road Is Ours

TIGERTAILZ – Action City

603) 11th January 2022 (Uploaded 10th Jan)

TIGERTAILZ – Peace Sellz

TIMECHILD – This Too Will Pass

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Master of Hell

TINA GUO – The Trooper

TITO & TARANTULA – Strange Face of Love

TNT – Everyone’s A Star

TOBRUK – Wild on the Run

TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH – I Won’t Be With You

TOBY HITCHCOCK – Forward

TOBY JEPSON – Unwind

TOKYO BLADE – Burning Rain

TOKYO MOTOR FIST – Youngblood

TOKYO STORM – Is This Love

TOLEDO STEEL – No Quarter





604) 18th January 2022 (Uploaded 18th Jan)

TOLEDO STEEL – Into The Unknown

TOM HARTE – All Night Long

TOM KEIFER – The Death of Me

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS – Into the Great Wide Open

TOMMY’S ROCKTRIP – Welcome to the Show

TOMORROW IS LOST – Smile

TONY MILLS – Only Love Knows Why

TONY MITCHELL – Hot, Endless Summer Nights

TONYA WATTS – Whore

TOOTHGRINDER – I Am

TORA TORA – Giants Fall

TORME - Hardcore

TORPEDOHEAD – Gasoline

TOSELAND – Puppet on A Chain

TOTO – Hold The Line

TOUCH – Little Bit of Rock n Roll

TOXICROSE – Outta Time





605) 25th January 2022 (Uploaded 24th Jan)

TOXICROSE – Blood On Blood

T’PAU – China In Your Hand

TRAGEDY – Stayin’ Alive

TRANSVISION VAMP – I Want Your Love

TRAVELER – Street Machine

TREAT – Rose of Jericho

THE TREATMENT – Bite Back

TREMONTI – If Not For You

TRIAXIS – Black Trinity

TRICK OR TREAT – Taurus: Great Horn

TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods

TRILLIUM – Machine Gun

TRISHULA – Scared to Breathe