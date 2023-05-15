There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for March were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3873-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2023
There was a new interview with Laura Guldemond from Burning Witches on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month and a repeat of interviews with Eva from Eva Under Fire and with Brandon Gibbs and Joel Hoekstra.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No641 - Uploaded 7th April 2023
QUIREBOYS - Hey You
CIRCUS OF ROCK - Alive and Kicking
BONFIRE – SDI (MMXXIII version)
SCREAMING EAGLES - 27 Club
BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower
Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 1 (9 min)
BURNING WITCHES – Unleash the Beast
Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 2 (6 min)
BURNING WITCHES – Dance with the Devil (Acoustic)
Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 3 (9 min)
BURNING WITCHES – Flight of the Valkyries
SHADOWRISE – Atlantis
WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon
RAINBOW - Stone Cold
SAXON - Wheels of Steel
SERGEANT STEEL - Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool
SCREAMACHINE - Church of the Scream
THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched The Fire
KAMELOT - New Babylon (ft Melissa Bonny)
JESSICA WOLFF - Sleeping Beauty
DEVICIOUS - Are You Ready for Love
THIN LIZZY – Chinatown
MAMAS BOYS - Crazy Daisys House of Dreams.
TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla
Friday NI Rocks Show No642 - Uploaded 14th April 2023
EVA UNDER FIRE – War Pigs
EVA UNDER FIRE – Coming for Blood (ft From Ashes To New)
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 1 (6 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 2 (7 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 3 (5 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – Comatose (ft Ego Kill Talent’s Jonathan Dorr)
Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 4 (6 min)
EVA UNDER FIRE – The Strong
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Eagle Flight
BRANDON GIBBS – Rich for Life
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye
BRANDON GIBBS – The Hero
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (7 min)
DEVIL CITY ANGELS – No Angels
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Until I Left You
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (10 min)
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
POISON – Look What The Cat Dragged In
Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 4 (6 min)
BRANDON GIBBS – This Town
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line
Friday NI Rocks Show No643 - Uploaded 23rd April 2023
DANKO JONES - Guess Who’s Back
WINGER - Proud Desperado
REVOLUTION SAINTS - Talking Like Strangers
EXTREME - #Rebel
THUNDER - Love Walked In
THUNDER - Everybody Wants Her
THUNDER - Castles in the Sand
ROADWOLF – Supernatural
TRESPASS - Live Like a King
TRUCKER DIABLO - Woodstock to Vietnam
SIRENIA – Deadlight
XANDRIA - The Wonders Still Awaiting
FALSE MEMORIES - The Storm Inside (ft Anette Olzon)
ELEGANT WEAPONS - Do or Die
SABATON - 1916
FIRELAND – Hurricane
WHITE LION - Radar Love
SLAUGHTER - Old Man
KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary
RAVENLIGHT – Left Behind
WHITEABBEY - Angels
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Legends Never Die
DEF LEPPARD - Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
DEF LEPPARD - Gods of War
TESLA - Song & Emotion
Friday NI Rocks Show No644 - Uploaded 30th April 2023
TED POLEY - Monsters of Rock Anthem
EXTREME – Banshee
TESLA - Forever More
STRYPER - See No Evil, Hear No Evil
WIG WAM - High and Dry
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - A King Has Gone
VANDENBERG - Freight Train
DORO – Love’s Gone to Hell
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Sho Been Worse
NESTOR - Signed in Blood
WINGER - Proud Desperado
STEPHEN PEARCY - U Only Live Twice
LYNCH MOB - Between the Truth and a Lie
KIX - Love Me With Your Top Down
TORA TORA - Rose of Jericho
GREAT WHITE - Big Time
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR - You Can’t Kill My Rock n Roll
D.A.D. - Burning Star
ECLIPSE - The Downfall of Eden
SOTO - Dance with the Devil
TYKETTO – Reach
FASTER PUSSYCAT - Like a Ghost
AUTOGRAPH - This Ain’t The Place I Wanna Be
TREAT - Rabbit Hole
ROSE TATTOO - Black Eyed Bruiser
RECKLESS LOVE - Bark at the Moon
BURNING WITCHES - Unleash the Beast
LEE AARON - Rock Bottom Revolution
CHEZ KANE - Powerzone
JANET GARDNER & JUSTIN JAMES – 85
QUEENSRŸCHE - Behind The Walls
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No667 - Uploaded 4th April 2023
ETERNAL DREAM - Wrath
ETERNAL IDOL – Into The Darkness
ETHEREAL KINGDOMS – Silent Dance
ETHERNITY – Artificial Souls
EUROPE – Not Supposed to Sing The Blues
EVA UNDER FIRE - Unstoppable
EVANESCENCE – Everybody’s Fool
EVERCLEAR – Heroin Girl
EVERGREY – Call Out the Dark
EVERMORE – Call of the Wild
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Breathe
EVERYDAY HEROES – The Crow
THE EVERYDAY LOSERS – Birds of Prey
EVIL – Book of Evil
NI Rocks A-Z Show No668 - Uploaded 11th April
EVIL INVADERS – In Deepest Black
EVIL SCARECROW – The Ballad of Brother Pain
EX DEO – Boudicca (Queen of the Iceni) (Ft Brittney Slayes)
EXCALION – Lost Control
EXELERATE - Release
EXISTANCE – Power of the Gods
EXIT – Label Girl
EXIT EDEN - Frozen
EXIT STATE – Crystalline
EXORCISM – Black Day In Paradise
EXTREME – Rise
EZO – Flashback Heart Attack
FAITH NO MORE – War Pigs
NI Rocks A-Z Show No669 - Uploaded 18th April
FAITHSEDGE – Now I Know The Truth
FALLEN SANCTUARY – The Giant
THE FALLEN STATE – Hope in Revival
FALLING RED – How Do You Feel (On Me)
FALON – Voodoo Town
FALSE MEMORIES – Rain of Souls
FAMOUS UNDERGROUND – Bullet Train
FANS OF THE DARK - Fantasia
FARGO – Leave It
FASTER PUSSYCAT – Cathouse
FASTWAY – I’ve Had Enough
FATE DESTROYED – The Need That We Kill For
FATE’S RIGHT BAND – Black Heart of Stone
NI Rocks A-Z Show No670 - Uploaded 26th April 2023
FATHOM FAREWELL – Consume The Earth
FEAR OF FALLING - Sunrise
FEATHERSTONE – Freedom Call
FELSKINN – Our Favourite Game
FEMME FATALE – Touch and Go
THE FERRYMEN – One More River to Cross
FEUERSCHWANZ – Warriors of the World United (ft Melissa Bonny etc)
FIND ME – Chain of Love
FIRE FROM THE GODS – Right Now
FIRE RED EMPRESS – Paint Me The Devil
FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad
FIRELAND – Why Not
FIREWIND – Destiny Is Calling
FIRST SIGNAL – Shoot the Bullet