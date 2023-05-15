NI ROCKS Playlists for APRIL 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of April 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 130 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for March were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3873-ni-rocks-playlists-for-march-2023

There was a new interview with Laura Guldemond from Burning Witches on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month and a repeat of interviews with Eva from Eva Under Fire and with Brandon Gibbs and Joel Hoekstra.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No641 - Uploaded 7th April 2023

QUIREBOYS - Hey You

CIRCUS OF ROCK - Alive and Kicking

BONFIRE – SDI (MMXXIII version)

SCREAMING EAGLES - 27 Club

BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower

Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 1 (9 min)

BURNING WITCHES – Unleash the Beast

Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 2 (6 min)

BURNING WITCHES – Dance with the Devil (Acoustic)

Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 3 (9 min)

BURNING WITCHES – Flight of the Valkyries

SHADOWRISE – Atlantis

WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon

RAINBOW - Stone Cold

SAXON - Wheels of Steel

SERGEANT STEEL - Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool

SCREAMACHINE - Church of the Scream

THE FORGED HEARTS - I Touched The Fire

KAMELOT - New Babylon (ft Melissa Bonny)

JESSICA WOLFF - Sleeping Beauty

DEVICIOUS - Are You Ready for Love

THIN LIZZY – Chinatown

MAMAS BOYS - Crazy Daisys House of Dreams.

TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No642 - Uploaded 14th April 2023

EVA UNDER FIRE – War Pigs

EVA UNDER FIRE – Coming for Blood (ft From Ashes To New)

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 1 (6 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Separate Ways

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 2 (7 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 3 (5 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – Comatose (ft Ego Kill Talent’s Jonathan Dorr)

Interview with EVA MARIE from EVA UNDER FIRE Part 4 (6 min)

EVA UNDER FIRE – The Strong

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Eagle Flight

BRANDON GIBBS – Rich for Life

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

BRANDON GIBBS – The Hero

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (7 min)

DEVIL CITY ANGELS – No Angels

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Until I Left You

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (10 min)

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

POISON – Look What The Cat Dragged In

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 4 (6 min)

BRANDON GIBBS – This Town

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No643 - Uploaded 23rd April 2023

DANKO JONES - Guess Who’s Back

WINGER - Proud Desperado

REVOLUTION SAINTS - Talking Like Strangers

EXTREME - #Rebel

THUNDER - Love Walked In

THUNDER - Everybody Wants Her

THUNDER - Castles in the Sand

ROADWOLF – Supernatural

TRESPASS - Live Like a King

TRUCKER DIABLO - Woodstock to Vietnam

SIRENIA – Deadlight

XANDRIA - The Wonders Still Awaiting

FALSE MEMORIES - The Storm Inside (ft Anette Olzon)

ELEGANT WEAPONS - Do or Die

SABATON - 1916

FIRELAND – Hurricane

WHITE LION - Radar Love

SLAUGHTER - Old Man

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Hail Mary

RAVENLIGHT – Left Behind

WHITEABBEY - Angels

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Legends Never Die

DEF LEPPARD - Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

DEF LEPPARD - Gods of War

TESLA - Song & Emotion

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No644 - Uploaded 30th April 2023

TED POLEY - Monsters of Rock Anthem

EXTREME – Banshee

TESLA - Forever More

STRYPER - See No Evil, Hear No Evil

WIG WAM - High and Dry

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - A King Has Gone

VANDENBERG - Freight Train

DORO – Love’s Gone to Hell

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Sho Been Worse

NESTOR - Signed in Blood

WINGER - Proud Desperado

STEPHEN PEARCY - U Only Live Twice

LYNCH MOB - Between the Truth and a Lie

KIX - Love Me With Your Top Down

TORA TORA - Rose of Jericho

GREAT WHITE - Big Time

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR - You Can’t Kill My Rock n Roll

D.A.D. - Burning Star

ECLIPSE - The Downfall of Eden

SOTO - Dance with the Devil

TYKETTO – Reach

FASTER PUSSYCAT - Like a Ghost

AUTOGRAPH - This Ain’t The Place I Wanna Be

TREAT - Rabbit Hole

ROSE TATTOO - Black Eyed Bruiser

RECKLESS LOVE - Bark at the Moon

BURNING WITCHES - Unleash the Beast

LEE AARON - Rock Bottom Revolution

CHEZ KANE - Powerzone

JANET GARDNER & JUSTIN JAMES – 85

QUEENSRŸCHE - Behind The Walls

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No667 - Uploaded 4th April 2023

ETERNAL DREAM - Wrath

ETERNAL IDOL – Into The Darkness

ETHEREAL KINGDOMS – Silent Dance

ETHERNITY – Artificial Souls

EUROPE – Not Supposed to Sing The Blues

EVA UNDER FIRE - Unstoppable

EVANESCENCE – Everybody’s Fool

EVERCLEAR – Heroin Girl

EVERGREY – Call Out the Dark

EVERMORE – Call of the Wild

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Breathe

EVERYDAY HEROES – The Crow

THE EVERYDAY LOSERS – Birds of Prey

EVIL – Book of Evil

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No668 - Uploaded 11th April

EVIL INVADERS – In Deepest Black

EVIL SCARECROW – The Ballad of Brother Pain

EX DEO – Boudicca (Queen of the Iceni) (Ft Brittney Slayes)

EXCALION – Lost Control

EXELERATE - Release

EXISTANCE – Power of the Gods

EXIT – Label Girl

EXIT EDEN - Frozen

EXIT STATE – Crystalline

EXORCISM – Black Day In Paradise

EXTREME – Rise

EZO – Flashback Heart Attack

FAITH NO MORE – War Pigs

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No669 - Uploaded 18th April

FAITHSEDGE – Now I Know The Truth

FALLEN SANCTUARY – The Giant

THE FALLEN STATE – Hope in Revival

FALLING RED – How Do You Feel (On Me)

FALON – Voodoo Town

FALSE MEMORIES – Rain of Souls

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND – Bullet Train

FANS OF THE DARK - Fantasia

FARGO – Leave It

FASTER PUSSYCAT – Cathouse

FASTWAY – I’ve Had Enough

FATE DESTROYED – The Need That We Kill For

FATE’S RIGHT BAND – Black Heart of Stone

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No670 - Uploaded 26th April 2023

FATHOM FAREWELL – Consume The Earth

FEAR OF FALLING - Sunrise

FEATHERSTONE – Freedom Call

FELSKINN – Our Favourite Game

FEMME FATALE – Touch and Go

THE FERRYMEN – One More River to Cross

FEUERSCHWANZ – Warriors of the World United (ft Melissa Bonny etc)

FIND ME – Chain of Love

FIRE FROM THE GODS – Right Now

FIRE RED EMPRESS – Paint Me The Devil

FIREHOUSE – Don’t Treat Me Bad

FIRELAND – Why Not

FIREWIND – Destiny Is Calling

FIRST SIGNAL – Shoot the Bullet

 

 

 

 

