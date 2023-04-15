There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there was a special promo features with Tyler from Theory of a Deadman.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No636 (3rd March) - Uploaded 4th March 2023
STORMZONE - Cushy Glen
JELUSICK - Reign of Vultures
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Fire on the Horizon
DEMONS DOWN - Where Will Our Tears Fall
HEAVENS EDGE - Had Enough
KINGS OF MERCIA - Sweet Revenge
BON JOVI - Keep The Faith
JON BON JOVI - Billy Get Your Guns
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
KHYMERA - Hear Me Calling
AXEL RUDI PELL - Morning Star.
GABRIELLE DE VAL - Candle in the Window
BLACK OAK COUNTY - Back for Blood
SERGEANT STEEL - Please Me Tease Me
GODSMACK - Soul on Fire
MACHINA KORE - Those Among Us
A LITTLE BITTER - Further I Crawl
METALLICA – Battery
INFINITE & DIVINE - Ashes to Ashes
AD INFINITUM - From The Ashes
RAVENLIGHT - The Circle
STORMWARNING - Satellite Falling
DARK SKY - Heroes on Ice
MECCA - The Mistakes We Make
RORY GALLAGHER - Shadow Play (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No637 (10th March) - Uploaded 12th March 2023
THE ANSWER - Blood Brother
VANDENBERG - House on Fire
STONETRIP - Sideways
MICHAEL CATTON - Ready for the Takin
QUIET RIOT - Metal Health (Bang Your Head)
HELIX - Heavy Metal Love
SCORPIONS - Rock You Like A Hurricane
THE FLOOD - Dangerous Dawn
CIRCUS OF ROCK – Is It Any Wonder
WILD HEAT - Shame on You
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Simple Man
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Still Unbroken
ROSSINGTON - Highway of Love
SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Deathwish
ELLES BAILEY - Over the Hill
ANA POPOVIC - Strong Taste
VONAVIBE - Run n Hide
KICKHUNTER - I Want It
SCREAMACHINE - The Crimson Legacy
FIRST SIGNAL - Shoot the Bullet
THE BITES – Squeeze
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - One of a Kind
FROZEN CROWN - Call of the North
ELVENKING - Bride of Night
SANDSTONE - I Know Why
THE COLD STARES - Got No Right
EDDIE & THE WOLVES - Not the Fix
THE COMMONERS - More Than Mistakes
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Born to Run
Friday NI Rocks Show No638 (17th March) - Uploaded 18th March 2023
THE ANSWER - Oh Cherry
THE RUNAWAYS - Cherry Bomb
CHERIE CURRIE - Roxy Roller
CHERIE CURRIE - Mr X (ft Slash, Duff McKagan & Matt Sorum)
SCREAMING EAGLES - Devil in the Dust
TRUCKER DIABLO - Murder Ballad
STORMZONE - Crying in the Rain
LAST IN LINE - House Party at the end of the World
BUCKCHERRY - Good Time
MAMMOTH WVH - Don’t Back Down
INCH HIGH - Little Man
SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Lie
ANY GIVEN SIN - Calm Before the Storm
FRAMING HANLEY - Start a Fire.
LUKE APPLETON - Before Your Eyes
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Ambulance
Promo feature with Tyler Connolly from Theory of a Deadman Pt1
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Medusa (Stone)
Promo feature with Tyler Connolly from Theory of a Deadman Pt2
THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Dinosaur
GLYDER - Playground for Life
THIN LIZZY - Jailbreak
RICKY WARWICK - When Life was Hard and Fast
KAMELOT – Eventide
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Gates of Time
GARDNER/JAMES - Don’t Turn Me Away
HEART - Magic Man
COVERDALE PAGE - Feeling Hot
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown
GARY MOORE - Blood of Emeralds
Friday NI Rocks Show No639 (24th March) - Uploaded 26th March 2023
TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like They Started the End of the World
NITA STRAUSS - Winner Takes All (ft ALICE COOPER)
SHAKRA - Tell Her That I’m Sorry
MAMMOTH WVH - Another Celebration at the End of the World
MOTÖRHEAD – Overkill
WARLOCK - Burning The Witches
DORO - Warrior Soul
ALCATRAZZ – Battlelines
STARGAZER – Heartbroken
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Holy Ground
IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name
IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman
HEAVENS EDGE - What Could’ve Been
CRY OF DAWN - Devils Highway
THE FLOOD - The Devil He Don’t Care
VAN HALEN - Dance the Night Away
VAN HALEN - Dreams
ZZ TOP - Got Me Under Pressure
FROZEN CROWN - Black Heart
SIRENIA - Twist in my Sobriety
SIMON MCBRIDE - Dead Man Walking
PAT MCMANUS - Runaway Dreams
AGORA - In The Name of Destruction
ANGUS MCSIX - Sixcalibur
ALL FOR METAL - Raise Your Hammer
CONJURING FATE - Chasing Shadows.
Friday NI Rocks Show No640 (31st March) - Uploaded 1st April 2023
AC/DC - Highway to Hell
BURNING WITCHES - Unleash the Beast
THE HU - Black Thunder (ft Serj Tankian & DL)
BLAZE BAYLEY - War Within Me
MAVERICK - Magellan Rise
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
AXEL RUDI PELL - Diamonds and Rust
AD INFINITUM - Eternal Rains
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Gates of Time
WARKINGS - Amarta Strigoi
WEAPON - Take It Or Leave It
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Fire on the Horizon
LION’S SHARE – United
AEROSMITH - Same Old Song and Dance
AEROSMITH - livin on the Edge
AC/DC - Problem Child
AIRBOURNE- No Way But The Hard Way
AIRBOURNE - Boneshaker
VENDETTA LOVE - Witches and Thieves
LAST IN LINE – Ghost Town
SWEET & LYNCH - You’ll Never Be Alone
SOPHIE LLOYD - Do or Die (ft Nathan James)
LED ZEPPELIN - Battle of Evermore
DEEP PURPLE - Burn
RAINBOW - Light in the Black
GARY MOORE - Hey Joe (ft Billy Cox & Mitch Mitchell)
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No663 (7th March) - Uploaded 9th March
EDENBRIDGE – Somewhere Else But Here
EDEN’S CURSE – Jerusalem Sleeps
EDGAR WINTER – Mean Town Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)
EDGE OF FOREVER – Get Up On Your Feet Again
EDGE OF FREE – Blood Eagle
EDGE OF PARADISE – The Unknown II
EDGE OF THE BLADE – Angels Fear to Tread
EDWARD DEROSA – The Sleep of Reason
EGYPT CENTRAL – Over and Under
EIGHTEENTH HOUR – In Denial
EISLEY / GOLDY – I Don’t Belong Here Anymore
EKKO PARK – All Eyes on Me
ELDORADO – Maybe Forever
ELDRITCH – Failure of Faith
NI Rocks A-Z Show No664 (14th March) - Uploaded 16th March
ELECTRIC BOYS – I’ve Got A Feelin’
ELECTRIC CITIZEN – Evil
ELECTRIC GUITARS – Hot Blooded Woman
ELECTRIC MARY – Right Down to The Bone
ELECTRIC MOB – By The Name
ELEGANT WEAPONS – Blind Leading the Blind
ELEGY OF MADNESS – Invisible World
ELEINE – All Shall Burn
ELEVATION FALLS – Demon
ELIMINATOR – Edge of a Dream
ELISIUM – Bombshells
ELLEFSON – Wasted (ft Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton & Dave McClain)
ELLEFSON-SOTO – Vacation in the Underworld
ELLES BAILEY – Over The Hill
NI Rocks A-Z Show No665 (21st March) - Uploaded 22nd March
ELVENKING – Bride of Night (ft Heike Langhans)
EMERALD – On The Run
EMIL BULLS - Survivor
EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – Mickey Finn
EMPIRE – Mother Father Holy Ghost
EMPIRE 21 – All Is Lost
EMPIRE OF FOOLS – Down to Earth
THE END MACHINE – Blood and Money
ENEMY EYES – Here We Are
ENEMY INSIDE – Falling Away
ENFORCER – Coming Alive
ENTERFIRE – Edge of A Knife
ENTIERRO – Cauldron of War
ENUFF Z’NUFF – Catastrophe
NI Rocks A-Z Show No666 (28th March) - Uploaded 29th March
ENUFF Z’NUFF – Steal The Light
ENVISAGE – And It All Kicks Off
EPIC – I Want
EPICA – Rivers (Live)
ERIC BELL – Song for Gary
ERIC CLAPTON – Layla (Live)
ERIC GALE – I Want My Crown (ft Joe Bonamassa)
ERIC MARTIN BAND – Don’t Stop
THE ERINYES – Betrayed
ESCAPE FAILS – Annexed
ESCAPE THE FATE – Not My Problem (ft Travis Barker)
ESPIRIT D’AIR - Rebirth
ESTATE – Knight of Hope (Mats Leven version)
ETERNAL – Scream Higher