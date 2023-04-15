NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2023

Published: Saturday, 15 April 2023 22:43 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 10

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of March 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for February were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3870-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2023

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there was a special promo features with Tyler from Theory of a Deadman.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No636 (3rd March) - Uploaded 4th March 2023

STORMZONE - Cushy Glen

JELUSICK - Reign of Vultures

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Fire on the Horizon

DEMONS DOWN - Where Will Our Tears Fall

HEAVENS EDGE - Had Enough

KINGS OF MERCIA - Sweet Revenge

BON JOVI - Keep The Faith

JON BON JOVI - Billy Get Your Guns

KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine

KHYMERA - Hear Me Calling

AXEL RUDI PELL - Morning Star.

GABRIELLE DE VAL - Candle in the Window

BLACK OAK COUNTY - Back for Blood

SERGEANT STEEL - Please Me Tease Me

GODSMACK - Soul on Fire

MACHINA KORE - Those Among Us

A LITTLE BITTER - Further I Crawl

METALLICA – Battery

INFINITE & DIVINE - Ashes to Ashes

AD INFINITUM - From The Ashes

RAVENLIGHT - The Circle

STORMWARNING - Satellite Falling

DARK SKY - Heroes on Ice

MECCA - The Mistakes We Make

RORY GALLAGHER - Shadow Play (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No637 (10th March) - Uploaded 12th March 2023

THE ANSWER - Blood Brother

VANDENBERG - House on Fire

STONETRIP - Sideways

MICHAEL CATTON - Ready for the Takin

QUIET RIOT - Metal Health (Bang Your Head)

HELIX - Heavy Metal Love

SCORPIONS - Rock You Like A Hurricane

THE FLOOD - Dangerous Dawn

CIRCUS OF ROCK – Is It Any Wonder

WILD HEAT - Shame on You

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Simple Man

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Still Unbroken

ROSSINGTON - Highway of Love

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Deathwish

ELLES BAILEY - Over the Hill

ANA POPOVIC - Strong Taste

VONAVIBE - Run n Hide

KICKHUNTER - I Want It

SCREAMACHINE - The Crimson Legacy

FIRST SIGNAL - Shoot the Bullet

THE BITES – Squeeze

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - One of a Kind

FROZEN CROWN - Call of the North

ELVENKING - Bride of Night

SANDSTONE - I Know Why

THE COLD STARES - Got No Right

EDDIE & THE WOLVES - Not the Fix

THE COMMONERS - More Than Mistakes

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY - President Joe

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Born to Run

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No638 (17th March) - Uploaded 18th March 2023

THE ANSWER - Oh Cherry

THE RUNAWAYS - Cherry Bomb

CHERIE CURRIE - Roxy Roller

CHERIE CURRIE - Mr X (ft Slash, Duff McKagan & Matt Sorum)

SCREAMING EAGLES - Devil in the Dust

TRUCKER DIABLO - Murder Ballad

STORMZONE - Crying in the Rain

LAST IN LINE - House Party at the end of the World

BUCKCHERRY - Good Time

MAMMOTH WVH - Don’t Back Down

INCH HIGH - Little Man

SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Lie

ANY GIVEN SIN - Calm Before the Storm

FRAMING HANLEY - Start a Fire.

LUKE APPLETON - Before Your Eyes

THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Ambulance

Promo feature with Tyler Connolly from Theory of a Deadman Pt1

THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Medusa (Stone)

Promo feature with Tyler Connolly from Theory of a Deadman Pt2

THEORY OF A DEADMAN – Dinosaur

GLYDER - Playground for Life

THIN LIZZY - Jailbreak

RICKY WARWICK - When Life was Hard and Fast

KAMELOT – Eventide

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Gates of Time

GARDNER/JAMES - Don’t Turn Me Away

HEART - Magic Man

COVERDALE PAGE - Feeling Hot

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Soldierstown

GARY MOORE - Blood of Emeralds

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No639 (24th March) - Uploaded 26th March 2023

TRUCKER DIABLO - Party Like They Started the End of the World

NITA STRAUSS -  Winner Takes All (ft ALICE COOPER)

SHAKRA - Tell Her That I’m Sorry

MAMMOTH WVH - Another Celebration at the End of the World

MOTÖRHEAD – Overkill

WARLOCK - Burning The Witches

DORO - Warrior Soul

ALCATRAZZ – Battlelines

STARGAZER – Heartbroken

MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL - Holy Ground

IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name

IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman

HEAVENS EDGE - What Could’ve Been

CRY OF DAWN - Devils Highway

THE FLOOD - The Devil He Don’t Care

VAN HALEN - Dance the Night Away

VAN HALEN - Dreams

ZZ TOP - Got Me Under Pressure

FROZEN CROWN - Black Heart

SIRENIA - Twist in my Sobriety

SIMON MCBRIDE - Dead Man Walking

PAT MCMANUS - Runaway Dreams

AGORA - In The Name of Destruction

ANGUS MCSIX - Sixcalibur

ALL FOR METAL - Raise Your Hammer

CONJURING FATE - Chasing Shadows.

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No640 (31st March) - Uploaded 1st April 2023

AC/DC - Highway to Hell

BURNING WITCHES - Unleash the Beast

THE HU - Black Thunder (ft Serj Tankian & DL)

BLAZE BAYLEY - War Within Me

MAVERICK - Magellan Rise

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

AXEL RUDI PELL - Diamonds and Rust

AD INFINITUM - Eternal Rains

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - The Gates of Time

WARKINGS - Amarta Strigoi

WEAPON -  Take It Or Leave It

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Fire on the Horizon

LION’S SHARE – United

AEROSMITH - Same Old Song and Dance

AEROSMITH - livin on the Edge

AC/DC - Problem Child

AIRBOURNE- No Way But The Hard Way

AIRBOURNE - Boneshaker

VENDETTA LOVE - Witches and Thieves

LAST IN LINE – Ghost Town

SWEET & LYNCH - You’ll Never Be Alone

SOPHIE LLOYD - Do or Die (ft Nathan James)

LED ZEPPELIN - Battle of Evermore

DEEP PURPLE - Burn

RAINBOW - Light in the Black

GARY MOORE - Hey Joe (ft Billy Cox & Mitch Mitchell)

 

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No663 (7th March) - Uploaded 9th March

EDENBRIDGE – Somewhere Else But Here

EDEN’S CURSE – Jerusalem Sleeps

EDGAR WINTER – Mean Town Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)

EDGE OF FOREVER – Get Up On Your Feet Again

EDGE OF FREE – Blood Eagle

EDGE OF PARADISE – The Unknown II

EDGE OF THE BLADE – Angels Fear to Tread

EDWARD DEROSA – The Sleep of Reason

EGYPT CENTRAL – Over and Under

EIGHTEENTH HOUR – In Denial

EISLEY / GOLDY – I Don’t Belong Here Anymore

EKKO PARK – All Eyes on Me

ELDORADO – Maybe Forever

ELDRITCH – Failure of Faith

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No664 (14th March) - Uploaded 16th March

ELECTRIC BOYS – I’ve Got A Feelin’

ELECTRIC CITIZEN – Evil

ELECTRIC GUITARS – Hot Blooded Woman

ELECTRIC MARY – Right Down to The Bone

ELECTRIC MOB – By The Name

ELEGANT WEAPONS – Blind Leading the Blind

ELEGY OF MADNESS – Invisible World

ELEINE – All Shall Burn

ELEVATION FALLS – Demon

ELIMINATOR – Edge of a Dream

ELISIUM – Bombshells

ELLEFSON – Wasted (ft Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton & Dave McClain)

ELLEFSON-SOTO – Vacation in the Underworld

ELLES BAILEY – Over The Hill

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No665 (21st March) - Uploaded 22nd March

ELVENKING – Bride of Night (ft Heike Langhans)

EMERALD – On The Run

EMIL BULLS - Survivor

EMPERORS OF THE WASTELAND – Mickey Finn

EMPIRE – Mother Father Holy Ghost

EMPIRE 21 – All Is Lost

EMPIRE OF FOOLS – Down to Earth

THE END MACHINE – Blood and Money

ENEMY EYES – Here We Are

ENEMY INSIDE – Falling Away

ENFORCER – Coming Alive

ENTERFIRE – Edge of A Knife

ENTIERRO – Cauldron of War

ENUFF Z’NUFF – Catastrophe

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No666 (28th March) - Uploaded 29th March

ENUFF Z’NUFF – Steal The Light

ENVISAGE – And It All Kicks Off

EPIC – I Want

EPICA – Rivers (Live)

ERIC BELL – Song for Gary

ERIC CLAPTON – Layla (Live)

ERIC GALE – I Want My Crown (ft Joe Bonamassa)

ERIC MARTIN BAND – Don’t Stop

THE ERINYES – Betrayed

ESCAPE FAILS – Annexed

ESCAPE THE FATE – Not My Problem (ft Travis Barker)

ESPIRIT D’AIR - Rebirth

ESTATE – Knight of Hope (Mats Leven version)

ETERNAL – Scream Higher

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles