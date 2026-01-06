NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2025

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

 

Playlists for November were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3947-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2025

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti talking about the new Alter Bridge album.

All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No780 – Uploaded 5th Dec 2025

AIRBOURNE - Christmas Bonus

ALTER BRIDGE - Playing Aces

THE VIOLENT HOUR - Sex and Cigarettes

DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes

OZZY OSBOURNE - I Don’t Wanna Stop

SHAKRA - Love Will Find A Way

STORMZONE – Tuggin’ At My Heartstrings

VOLBEAT - By a Monster’s Hand

SABATON - Templars

DORO - Warriors of the Sea

WHITESNAKE - Shut Up & Kiss Me

DAUGHTRY & LZZY HALE - Separate Ways

RATT - Dangerous But Worth The Risk

THE ANSWER - Blood Brother

STONE BROKEN – Anyone

SIXX A.M. - Life is Beautiful

VELVET REVOLVER - She Builds Quick Machines

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Frozen

GHOST HOUNDS - Last Train to Nowhere

STORM FORCE - Breathe

SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)

STEVIE NICKS - Soldier’s Angel (ft Lindsey Buckingham)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Apologize (2025 Version)

NICKELBACK - Burn It To The Ground

THUNDER – Black

TESLA - Space Truckin’

GARY MOORE - Hard Times

JOE BONAMASSA - Sloe Gin

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No781 (12th Dec) – Uploaded 14th Dec 2025

WILD HEAT - Red Lights

AXEL RUDI PELL - Ghost Town

DOROTHY - Elevate

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Celebrate

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Soulcreek

VOLBEAT - Still Counting

GLYDER - Gambler’s Blues

THUNDER - On The Radio

THE QUIREBOYS - Mona Lisa Smiled

WHITESNAKE - Best Years

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Saints of Los Angeles

THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Bad Girlfriend

METALLICA - The Day That Never Comes

IT’SALIE - Believers of Leaders

SIDEWINDER - Firelight

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS & WARKINGS - Pirates And Kings

CHICKENFOOT - Soap on a Rope

FOREIGNER - Can’t Slow Down

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Still Unbroken

DAUGHTRY - You Don’t Belong

EUROPE - Last Look At Eden

DELAIN - April Rain

SAXON - Live To Rock

ASPHALT VALENTINE - Don’t Come Easy

HEAVEN & HELL - Bible Black

THE PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No782 (19th Dec) – Uploaded 20th Dec 2025

TRUCKER DIABLO - We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas

ROZARIO - Fire And Ice

JOEL HOEKSTRA’s 13 - You Can Give

JOHN CORABI - New Day

KROKUS - Hoodoo Woman

Y&T - I’m Coming Home

SCORPIONS - Raised On Rock

ALTER BRIDGE - What Lies Within

Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 1

ALTER BRIDGE – Playing Aces

Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 2

ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Make Me Wanna Die

SLASH - Beautiful Dangerous (ft Fergie)

PAY*OLA - The Colour Red

STORMZONE - The Memory Never Dies

TAILGUNNER - Tears in Rain

NERVE STAR - Precious Rock

THE SONIC OVERLORDS - Past The End of Time (ft Tony Martin)

CRAZY LIXX - Blame It On Love

CRASHDIET - Generation Wild

JETTBLACK - Two Hot Girls

EYE OF MELIAN - Symphonica Arcana

DRAGONY - Shadow and Flame (ft Brittney Slayes)

STRALE - Close Is Not Enough

SABATON - Christmas Truce

MAGNUM - On Christmas Day

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No783 – Uploaded 26th Dec 2025

ANTHONY GOMES – Praise The Loud

TREMONTI - Just Too Much

XIII DOORS - Face The Truth

RICKY WARWICK - Angels of Desolation

POP EVIL - Boss’s Daughter (ft Mick Mars)

LANSDOWNE - One Shot

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Coming Down

THE FERRYMEN - Mother Unholy

CRAZY LIXX - Call of the Wild

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Dreaming

THE UNION - Siren’s Song

THE ANSWER - Nowhere Freeway (ft Lynne Jackaman)

SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood

DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)

BUCKCHERRY - Roar Like Thunder

SIGN OF THE WOLF - Silent Killer

ROCK-OUT – Dynamite

W.E.T. - Where Are the Heroes Now

FRANCESCO MARRAS - Code Red

BLACK STONE CHERRY - White Trash Millionaire

TRUCKER DIABLO - Never Too Late To Sin (ft Matt Fitzsimons)

HOUSE OF LORDS - Big Money

SHAKRA – Crazy

GOTTHARD - Rusty Rose

ROBIN MCAULEY - The Best of Me

ORIANTHI - Dark Days Are Gone

DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes

WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No806 – Uploaded 2nd Dec 2025

ANCHOR LANE – Fame Shame

ANDRAS DROPPA – Painted Ladies

ANDREW W.K. – Babalon

ANDRO COULTON’S WITCHFYNDE – Give Em Hell

ANDRY – Mistress of the Night

ANDY HENSON - Villain

ANDY SUSEMIHL – The Freakshow

ANETTE OLZON - Rapture

ANGEL HEART – I Don’t Need Love

ANGEL WITCH – Loser

ANGELICA – Can’t Stop Love

ANGELS OR KINGS – Waiting for the Thunder

ANGELWINGS – The Fallen

ANGUS MCSIX – Master of the Universe

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No807 – Uploaded 11th Dec 2025

ANIMAL DRIVE – Goddamn Marathon

ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Better Days

ANOTHER REALM - Crusader

THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes

ANTHEM – Immortal Bind

ANTHONY GOMES – White Trash Princess

ANVIL – One and Only

ANY GIVEN SIN – Calm Before The Storm

APOCALYPTICA – What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)

APOLLO – Buried in a Flame

APOLLO UNDER FIRE – When It Rains

APOSTOLICA – Come With Us

APPICE – Danger

APRIL ART - Rodeo

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No808 – Uploaded 16th Dec 2025

APRIL WINE – Roller

ARCHANGE – Live Forever

ARCHON ANGEL – Avenging The Dragon

ARCTIC RAIN – Fire in My Eyes

ARCTIS – I’ll Give You Hell

ARDOURS – Last Moment

ARIES DESCENDANT - Downfall

ARION – Wings of Twilight (ft Melissa Bonny)

ARK ASCENT - Sanctuary

ARKADO – Open Sea

THE ARKANES - Sharpshooter

ARMORED DAWN – Eyes Behind The Crow

ARMORED SAINT – One Chain (Don’t Make No Prison)

ARROW VALLEY – Ode (I See You)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No809 – Uploaded 23rd Dec 2025

THE ART – Dirty Girl

ART NATION – Julia

ART OF ANARCHY – Die Hard

ART OF ILLUSION – Rampant Wildfire

ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY – Maybe It’s Time

AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming

AS SIRENS FALL – Lily

ASH – Burn Baby Burn

ASHENMOON – Dustbowl

ASIA – Heat of the Moment (Live)

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – New Devil (ft Maria Brink)

ASLAN – Crazy World

ASPHALT VALENTINE – Dirty Little Secret

ASPHODELIA – Cassandra

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No810 – Uploaded 30th Dec 2025

AT VANCE – The Evil In You

ATACK – Nine Lives

ATLANTIC – Ready or Not

ATLANTIS DRIVE – Living for the Moment

ATLAS – All or Nothing

ATOMKRAFT – Queen of Death

ATREYU – The Time is Now

ATTIC THEORY – Tattooed Heart

ATTICA RAGE – Through The Inner Eye

AUDIO PORN – Deeper Than The Bone

AUDIOSLAVE – Cochise

AUDREY HORNE – Waiting for the Night

AURA – Get It While You Can

AUSTEN STARR – I Am The Enemy

 

 

