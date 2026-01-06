There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of December 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for November were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3947-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2025
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
There were no new interviews this month but there was a special promo feature with Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti talking about the new Alter Bridge album.
All of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No780 – Uploaded 5th Dec 2025
AIRBOURNE - Christmas Bonus
ALTER BRIDGE - Playing Aces
THE VIOLENT HOUR - Sex and Cigarettes
DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes
OZZY OSBOURNE - I Don’t Wanna Stop
SHAKRA - Love Will Find A Way
STORMZONE – Tuggin’ At My Heartstrings
VOLBEAT - By a Monster’s Hand
SABATON - Templars
DORO - Warriors of the Sea
WHITESNAKE - Shut Up & Kiss Me
DAUGHTRY & LZZY HALE - Separate Ways
RATT - Dangerous But Worth The Risk
THE ANSWER - Blood Brother
STONE BROKEN – Anyone
SIXX A.M. - Life is Beautiful
VELVET REVOLVER - She Builds Quick Machines
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Frozen
GHOST HOUNDS - Last Train to Nowhere
STORM FORCE - Breathe
SOPHIE LLOYD - Let It Hurt (ft Chris Robertson)
STEVIE NICKS - Soldier’s Angel (ft Lindsey Buckingham)
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - I Apologize (2025 Version)
NICKELBACK - Burn It To The Ground
THUNDER – Black
TESLA - Space Truckin’
GARY MOORE - Hard Times
JOE BONAMASSA - Sloe Gin
Friday NI Rocks Show No781 (12th Dec) – Uploaded 14th Dec 2025
WILD HEAT - Red Lights
AXEL RUDI PELL - Ghost Town
DOROTHY - Elevate
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Celebrate
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Soulcreek
VOLBEAT - Still Counting
GLYDER - Gambler’s Blues
THUNDER - On The Radio
THE QUIREBOYS - Mona Lisa Smiled
WHITESNAKE - Best Years
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Saints of Los Angeles
THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Bad Girlfriend
METALLICA - The Day That Never Comes
IT’SALIE - Believers of Leaders
SIDEWINDER - Firelight
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS & WARKINGS - Pirates And Kings
CHICKENFOOT - Soap on a Rope
FOREIGNER - Can’t Slow Down
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Still Unbroken
DAUGHTRY - You Don’t Belong
EUROPE - Last Look At Eden
DELAIN - April Rain
SAXON - Live To Rock
ASPHALT VALENTINE - Don’t Come Easy
HEAVEN & HELL - Bible Black
THE PAT MCMANUS BAND - Bury Me
Friday NI Rocks Show No782 (19th Dec) – Uploaded 20th Dec 2025
TRUCKER DIABLO - We’re Gonna Rock This Christmas
ROZARIO - Fire And Ice
JOEL HOEKSTRA’s 13 - You Can Give
JOHN CORABI - New Day
KROKUS - Hoodoo Woman
Y&T - I’m Coming Home
SCORPIONS - Raised On Rock
ALTER BRIDGE - What Lies Within
Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 1
ALTER BRIDGE – Playing Aces
Promo for new ALTER BRIDGE album Pt 2
ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Make Me Wanna Die
SLASH - Beautiful Dangerous (ft Fergie)
PAY*OLA - The Colour Red
STORMZONE - The Memory Never Dies
TAILGUNNER - Tears in Rain
NERVE STAR - Precious Rock
THE SONIC OVERLORDS - Past The End of Time (ft Tony Martin)
CRAZY LIXX - Blame It On Love
CRASHDIET - Generation Wild
JETTBLACK - Two Hot Girls
EYE OF MELIAN - Symphonica Arcana
DRAGONY - Shadow and Flame (ft Brittney Slayes)
STRALE - Close Is Not Enough
SABATON - Christmas Truce
MAGNUM - On Christmas Day
Friday NI Rocks Show No783 – Uploaded 26th Dec 2025
ANTHONY GOMES – Praise The Loud
TREMONTI - Just Too Much
XIII DOORS - Face The Truth
RICKY WARWICK - Angels of Desolation
POP EVIL - Boss’s Daughter (ft Mick Mars)
LANSDOWNE - One Shot
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Coming Down
THE FERRYMEN - Mother Unholy
CRAZY LIXX - Call of the Wild
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Dreaming
THE UNION - Siren’s Song
THE ANSWER - Nowhere Freeway (ft Lynne Jackaman)
SWANEE RIVER - Young Blood
DOROTHY - Tombstone Town (ft Slash)
BUCKCHERRY - Roar Like Thunder
SIGN OF THE WOLF - Silent Killer
ROCK-OUT – Dynamite
W.E.T. - Where Are the Heroes Now
FRANCESCO MARRAS - Code Red
BLACK STONE CHERRY - White Trash Millionaire
TRUCKER DIABLO - Never Too Late To Sin (ft Matt Fitzsimons)
HOUSE OF LORDS - Big Money
SHAKRA – Crazy
GOTTHARD - Rusty Rose
ROBIN MCAULEY - The Best of Me
ORIANTHI - Dark Days Are Gone
DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes
WILD HEAT - Time & Time Again
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No806 – Uploaded 2nd Dec 2025
ANCHOR LANE – Fame Shame
ANDRAS DROPPA – Painted Ladies
ANDREW W.K. – Babalon
ANDRO COULTON’S WITCHFYNDE – Give Em Hell
ANDRY – Mistress of the Night
ANDY HENSON - Villain
ANDY SUSEMIHL – The Freakshow
ANETTE OLZON - Rapture
ANGEL HEART – I Don’t Need Love
ANGEL WITCH – Loser
ANGELICA – Can’t Stop Love
ANGELS OR KINGS – Waiting for the Thunder
ANGELWINGS – The Fallen
ANGUS MCSIX – Master of the Universe
NI Rocks A-Z Show No807 – Uploaded 11th Dec 2025
ANIMAL DRIVE – Goddamn Marathon
ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Better Days
ANOTHER REALM - Crusader
THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes
ANTHEM – Immortal Bind
ANTHONY GOMES – White Trash Princess
ANVIL – One and Only
ANY GIVEN SIN – Calm Before The Storm
APOCALYPTICA – What We’re Up Against (ft Elize Ryd)
APOLLO – Buried in a Flame
APOLLO UNDER FIRE – When It Rains
APOSTOLICA – Come With Us
APPICE – Danger
APRIL ART - Rodeo
NI Rocks A-Z Show No808 – Uploaded 16th Dec 2025
APRIL WINE – Roller
ARCHANGE – Live Forever
ARCHON ANGEL – Avenging The Dragon
ARCTIC RAIN – Fire in My Eyes
ARCTIS – I’ll Give You Hell
ARDOURS – Last Moment
ARIES DESCENDANT - Downfall
ARION – Wings of Twilight (ft Melissa Bonny)
ARK ASCENT - Sanctuary
ARKADO – Open Sea
THE ARKANES - Sharpshooter
ARMORED DAWN – Eyes Behind The Crow
ARMORED SAINT – One Chain (Don’t Make No Prison)
ARROW VALLEY – Ode (I See You)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No809 – Uploaded 23rd Dec 2025
THE ART – Dirty Girl
ART NATION – Julia
ART OF ANARCHY – Die Hard
ART OF ILLUSION – Rampant Wildfire
ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY – Maybe It’s Time
AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming
AS SIRENS FALL – Lily
ASH – Burn Baby Burn
ASHENMOON – Dustbowl
ASIA – Heat of the Moment (Live)
ASKING ALEXANDRIA – New Devil (ft Maria Brink)
ASLAN – Crazy World
ASPHALT VALENTINE – Dirty Little Secret
ASPHODELIA – Cassandra
NI Rocks A-Z Show No810 – Uploaded 30th Dec 2025
AT VANCE – The Evil In You
ATACK – Nine Lives
ATLANTIC – Ready or Not
ATLANTIS DRIVE – Living for the Moment
ATLAS – All or Nothing
ATOMKRAFT – Queen of Death
ATREYU – The Time is Now
ATTIC THEORY – Tattooed Heart
ATTICA RAGE – Through The Inner Eye
AUDIO PORN – Deeper Than The Bone
AUDIOSLAVE – Cochise
AUDREY HORNE – Waiting for the Night
AURA – Get It While You Can
AUSTEN STARR – I Am The Enemy