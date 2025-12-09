There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3945-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2025
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
There were no new interviews this month but all of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covers new releases from Hell in the Club, Khalil Turk & Friends, Cassidy Paris, Midnite City, Treat, Black Dog Moon and Lynch Mob.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No776 (7th Nov) – Uploaded 8th Nov 2025
TAILGUNNER - Midnight Blitz
DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes
IT’SALIE - Waiting for the Rain
LYNCH MOB - Saints and Sinners
BON JOVI – Undivided
3 DOORS DOWN - When I’m Gone
HUGHES TURNER PROJECT - Devil’s Road
TREAT - Out With A Bang
NITE STINGER - Only You
FOZZY - Where Eagles Dare
POISON - Shooting Star
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows
WHO ON EARTH – Jane
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Season of the Witch
DORO - Touch Too Much
OZZY OSBOURNE – Believer (Live)
IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman (Live)
FIREWIND - Tomorrow Can Wait
PARKER BARROW - The Healer
THE COMMONERS - Just Watch Me
SOHO DUKES - A Stones Throw
LAWLESS - 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)
SAXON - Kingdom of the Cross
SABATON – 1916
STORMZONE - The Greatest Sacrifice
Friday NI Rocks Show No777 (14th Nov) – Uploaded 16th Nov 2025
WHITESNAKE - Still of the Night
ZÜRICH - Hey You Guys!
BLACK SWAN - If I Was King
JOEL HOEKSTRA’s 13 - The Fall
NICKELBACK - Figured You Out
GOTTHARD - Top of the World
SHAKRA - Done Me Wrong
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - The Voice Inside (ft Steve Overland etc)
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Bag of Your Bones (ft Dino Jelusick etc)
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - I Am The Night (ft Andrew Freeman etc)
STAIND - So Far Away
SHINEDOWN – 45
GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON - The Evil that You Are
DEEP PURPLE - Soldier of Fortune
WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon
COVERDALE PAGE - Feeling Hot
THE ALMIGHTY - Free N’ Easy
WOLFSBANE - I Like It Hot
THE DEAD DAISIES - Long Way To Go (Live)
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves
TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla
MCQUEEN STREET - Strange Dreams
BOB CATLEY - When Empires Burn
GARY HUGHES – Avalon
WHITESNAKE - Sailing Ships (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No778 – Uploaded 21st Nov 2025
SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles
SIXX A.M. - We Will Not Go Quietly
NICKELBACK - San Quentin
THUNDER – Black
SEETHER - Broken (ft Amy Lee)
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Angels
DREAM EVIL - The Book of Heavy Metal (March of the Metallians)
HELL IN THE CLUB - Dirty Love
CASSIDY PARIS - Nothing Left to Lose
TYKETTO - Higher Than High
JOE BONAMASSA - The River
ALTER BRIDGE - Broken Wings
JORN - Rock Spirit
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel
GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Cold (2025 Version)
TREAT – Rodeo
TEMPLE BALLS - Soul Survivor
ROCK-OUT - High Class Woman
POP EVIL – Trenches
STONE BROKEN - Not Your Enemy
SHINEDOWN - Second Chance
DROWNING POOL – Numb
SLIPKNOT – Duality
GREEN DAY – Holiday
HALESTORM – Amen
STEVIE NICKS - Ghosts Are Gone
FLEETWOOD MAC – Landslide
TRUCKER DIABLO - Where Angels Fly
Friday NI Rocks Show No779 (28th Nov) – Uploaded 30th Nov 2025
GUNS N’ ROSES - Welcome to the Jungle
3 DOORS DOWN & BOB SEGAR - Landing in London
SEETHER - Remedy
TONNY IOMMI & GLENN HUGHES – Dopamine
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Celebrate
DAN BYRNE - Saviour
HINDER - How Long
BON JOVI - Have A Nice Day
THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Hating Hollywood
THE GEMS - Hot Bait
THE KARMA EFFECT - Waiting on a Miracle
SABATON - Primo Victoria
PRIMAL FEAR - Diabolus
RUSSELL ALLEN & JORN LANDE - Hunter’s Night
BLACK DOG MOON - Heavy Shot of Love
BLACK DOG MOON - Gratitude
BLACK DOG MOON - Hell And Back
DORO - Strangers Yesterday
KROKUS - Fight On
HOUSE OF LORDS - All The Way to Heaven
MYSTERY - My Own Eyes (ft Mikael Sehlin)
GLORIOUS BANKROBBERS - Intruder
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – Naked
EVANESCENCE - Call Me When You’re Sober
DAUGHTRY - It’s Not Over
MIDNITE CITY - Lethal Dose of Love
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Chasing The Dream (ft Robin McAuley)
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Black Mass Reverends
GODSMACK - Speak
IRON MAIDEN - These Colours Don’t Run
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No802 – Uploaded 3rd Nov 2025
THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church
AGORA - Empire
AIRBOURNE – Gutsy
AIRFORCE – Sniper (ft Paul DiAnno)
AIRRACE – Eyes Like Ice
AJENDA – Dirty Rock n Roll
ALANNAH MYLES – Kick Start My Heart
ALBANY DOWN – Born in the Ashes
ALCATRAZZ – Don’t Get Mad…Get Even
ALDARIA – When The Time Has Come
ALESSANDRO DEL VECCHIO – Back on My Trail
ALEX COLE & THE BIGROUGH – Bad Wild and Rough
ALEXA - Wanderlust
ALIAS – Say What I Wanna Say
NI Rocks A-Z Show No803 – Uploaded 11th Nov 2025
ALICATE – Are You Ready
ALICE COOPER – Snakebite
ALICE IN CHAINS – Down in a Hole
ALIEN – If Love Is War
ALIEN ANT FARM – Movies
ALIEN FORCE – Rebellions
ALIRIO – Back to the Roots
ALL 4 1 – Never Back Down Again
ALL ABOUT EVE – Candy Tree
THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS – Dirty Little Secret
ALL FOR METAL – All For Metal
ALL GOOD THINGS – For The Glory (ft Hollywood Undead)
ALL MY SHADOWS – Silent Waters
ALL THAT REMAINS – Everything’s Wrong
NI Rocks A-Z Show No804 – Uploaded 18th Nov 2025
ALLEN / LANDE – Come Dream With Me
ALLEN / OLZON – Army of Dreamers
ALLIANCE – Too Many People
ALLIED FORCES – Thunder Nation
ALLY VENABLE – Money and Power
THE ALMIGHTY – Blood, Fire and Love
ALPHA DESTROYER – Fast Lane
ALPHASTATE – The Grind
ALTA REIGN – Come Out and Play
ALTER BRIDGE – Silent Divide
ALTERIUM - Bismarck
ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Out Here
ALTZI – Crash and Fall
AMANDA SOMERVILLE’S TRILLIUM – Time to Shine
NI Rocks A-Z Show No805 – Uploaded 25th Nov 2025
AMARANTHE – Do Or Die (ft Angela Gossow)
AMBERIAN DAWN – SOS
AMBUSH – Evil In All Dimensions
AMERICAN DOG – I Keep Drinkin’
AMERICAN GLUTTON – Charmed By The Snake
AMERICAN JETSET - 1987
AMMOTRACK - Accelerate
AMMUNITION – Freedom Fighter
AMONG THESE ASHES - Restless
AMONGST LIARS – Burn The Vision
THE AMORETTES – White Russian Roulette
AMORPHIS – Brother and Sister
AMULET – Gateway To Hell
ANA – I’m Not The One