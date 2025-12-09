NI ROCKS Playlists for NOVEMBER 2025

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of November 2025 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month.

Playlists for October were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3945-ni-rocks-playlists-for-october-2025

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

There were no new interviews this month but all of our previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covers new releases from Hell in the Club, Khalil Turk & Friends, Cassidy Paris, Midnite City, Treat, Black Dog Moon and Lynch Mob.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No776 (7th Nov) – Uploaded 8th Nov 2025

TAILGUNNER - Midnight Blitz

DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes

IT’SALIE - Waiting for the Rain

LYNCH MOB - Saints and Sinners

BON JOVI – Undivided

3 DOORS DOWN - When I’m Gone

HUGHES TURNER PROJECT - Devil’s Road

TREAT - Out With A Bang

NITE STINGER - Only You

FOZZY - Where Eagles Dare

POISON - Shooting Star

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows

WHO ON EARTH – Jane

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Season of the Witch

DORO - Touch Too Much

OZZY OSBOURNE – Believer (Live)

IRON MAIDEN - The Clansman (Live)

FIREWIND - Tomorrow Can Wait

PARKER BARROW - The Healer

THE COMMONERS - Just Watch Me

SOHO DUKES - A Stones Throw

LAWLESS - 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)

SAXON - Kingdom of the Cross

SABATON – 1916

STORMZONE - The Greatest Sacrifice

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No777 (14th Nov) – Uploaded 16th Nov 2025

WHITESNAKE - Still of the Night

ZÜRICH - Hey You Guys!

BLACK SWAN - If I Was King

JOEL HOEKSTRA’s 13 - The Fall

NICKELBACK - Figured You Out

GOTTHARD - Top of the World

SHAKRA - Done Me Wrong

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - The Voice Inside (ft Steve Overland etc)

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Bag of Your Bones (ft Dino Jelusick etc)

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - I Am The Night (ft Andrew Freeman etc)

STAIND - So Far Away

SHINEDOWN – 45

GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON - The Evil that You Are

DEEP PURPLE - Soldier of Fortune

WHITESNAKE - Child of Babylon

COVERDALE PAGE - Feeling Hot

THE ALMIGHTY - Free N’ Easy

WOLFSBANE - I Like It Hot

THE DEAD DAISIES - Long Way To Go (Live)

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves

TRIGGERMAN – Valhalla

MCQUEEN STREET - Strange Dreams

BOB CATLEY - When Empires Burn

GARY HUGHES – Avalon

WHITESNAKE - Sailing Ships (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No778 – Uploaded 21st Nov 2025

SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles

SIXX A.M. - We Will Not Go Quietly

NICKELBACK - San Quentin

THUNDER – Black

SEETHER - Broken (ft Amy Lee)

WITHIN TEMPTATION - Angels

DREAM EVIL - The Book of Heavy Metal (March of the Metallians)

HELL IN THE CLUB - Dirty Love

CASSIDY PARIS - Nothing Left to Lose

TYKETTO - Higher Than High

JOE BONAMASSA - The River

ALTER BRIDGE - Broken Wings

JORN - Rock Spirit

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – Travel

GOTTHARD - One Life, One Soul

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Cold (2025 Version)

TREAT – Rodeo

TEMPLE BALLS - Soul Survivor

ROCK-OUT - High Class Woman

POP EVIL – Trenches

STONE BROKEN - Not Your Enemy

SHINEDOWN - Second Chance

DROWNING POOL – Numb

SLIPKNOT – Duality

GREEN DAY – Holiday

HALESTORM – Amen

STEVIE NICKS - Ghosts Are Gone

FLEETWOOD MAC – Landslide

TRUCKER DIABLO - Where Angels Fly

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No779 (28th Nov) – Uploaded 30th Nov 2025

GUNS N’ ROSES - Welcome to the Jungle

3 DOORS DOWN & BOB SEGAR - Landing in London

SEETHER - Remedy

TONNY IOMMI & GLENN HUGHES – Dopamine

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Celebrate

DAN BYRNE - Saviour

HINDER - How Long

BON JOVI - Have A Nice Day

THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Hating Hollywood

THE GEMS - Hot Bait

THE KARMA EFFECT - Waiting on a Miracle

SABATON - Primo Victoria

PRIMAL FEAR - Diabolus

RUSSELL ALLEN & JORN LANDE - Hunter’s Night

BLACK DOG MOON - Heavy Shot of Love

BLACK DOG MOON - Gratitude

BLACK DOG MOON - Hell And Back

DORO - Strangers Yesterday

KROKUS - Fight On

HOUSE OF LORDS - All The Way to Heaven

MYSTERY - My Own Eyes (ft Mikael Sehlin)

GLORIOUS BANKROBBERS - Intruder

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – Naked

EVANESCENCE - Call Me When You’re Sober

DAUGHTRY - It’s Not Over

MIDNITE CITY - Lethal Dose of Love

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS - Chasing The Dream (ft Robin McAuley)

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Black Mass Reverends

GODSMACK - Speak

IRON MAIDEN - These Colours Don’t Run

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No802 – Uploaded 3rd Nov 2025

THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church

AGORA - Empire

AIRBOURNE – Gutsy

AIRFORCE – Sniper (ft Paul DiAnno)

AIRRACE – Eyes Like Ice

AJENDA – Dirty Rock n Roll

ALANNAH MYLES – Kick Start My Heart

ALBANY DOWN – Born in the Ashes

ALCATRAZZ – Don’t Get Mad…Get Even

ALDARIA – When The Time Has Come

ALESSANDRO DEL VECCHIO – Back on My Trail

ALEX COLE & THE BIGROUGH – Bad Wild and Rough

ALEXA - Wanderlust

ALIAS – Say What I Wanna Say

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No803 – Uploaded 11th Nov 2025

ALICATE – Are You Ready

ALICE COOPER – Snakebite

ALICE IN CHAINS – Down in a Hole

ALIEN – If Love Is War

ALIEN ANT FARM – Movies

ALIEN FORCE – Rebellions

ALIRIO – Back to the Roots

ALL 4 1 – Never Back Down Again

ALL ABOUT EVE – Candy Tree

THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS – Dirty Little Secret

ALL FOR METAL – All For Metal

ALL GOOD THINGS – For The Glory (ft Hollywood Undead)

ALL MY SHADOWS – Silent Waters

ALL THAT REMAINS – Everything’s Wrong

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No804 – Uploaded 18th Nov 2025

ALLEN / LANDE – Come Dream With Me

ALLEN / OLZON – Army of Dreamers

ALLIANCE – Too Many People

ALLIED FORCES – Thunder Nation

ALLY VENABLE – Money and Power

THE ALMIGHTY – Blood, Fire and Love

ALPHA DESTROYER – Fast Lane

ALPHASTATE – The Grind

ALTA REIGN – Come Out and Play

ALTER BRIDGE – Silent Divide

ALTERIUM - Bismarck

ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE – Out Here

ALTZI – Crash and Fall

AMANDA SOMERVILLE’S TRILLIUM – Time to Shine

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No805 – Uploaded 25th Nov 2025

AMARANTHE – Do Or Die (ft Angela Gossow)

AMBERIAN DAWN – SOS

AMBUSH – Evil In All Dimensions

AMERICAN DOG – I Keep Drinkin’

AMERICAN GLUTTON – Charmed By The Snake

AMERICAN JETSET - 1987

AMMOTRACK - Accelerate

AMMUNITION – Freedom Fighter

AMONG THESE ASHES - Restless

AMONGST LIARS – Burn The Vision

THE AMORETTES – White Russian Roulette

AMORPHIS – Brother and Sister

AMULET – Gateway To Hell

ANA – I’m Not The One

 

