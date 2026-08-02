There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for June 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3961-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2026
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
This month there were no new interviews, but the Lorraine Lewis interview from May is available on the website and I have an interview with Taime from Faster Pussycat recorded for the first show in August.
Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The featured album releases this month were from Harsh, Eva Under Fire, Zan/Cody, Five Finger Death Punch and Iconic
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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No810 – Uploaded 3rd July 2026
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - I Love Rock n Roll
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Spell On You
EVA UNDER FIRE - Villainous (ft Maria Brink)
BLACKLIST UNION & LORRAINE LEWIS – Jackson
VELVET RUSH - Nature of the Beast
HARSH - All I Ever Wanted
MAVERICK – We Can Rise
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Go Home
TUFF - Tied to the Bells
GUNS N ROSES - Sympathy for the Devil
EASY ACTION – Dazed
STRYPER - Throne of Thorns
SCREAMING EAGLES - Burn It Down
STEVE PERRY -You Better Wait
SASS JORDAN - High Road Easy
STEVIE NICKS - Blue Denim
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Neon Eyes
SHINEDOWN - Burning Down The Disco
QUIREBOYS - Myrtle Beach
BAD WOLVES - Paint It Red
KAMELOT - Ashen World
7 MILES TO PITTSBURGH - Half Way There
MOODY MARSDEN - Kinda Wish You Would
GLENN HUGHES - Pickin Up The Pieces
MAGNUM - Hard Hearted Woman
KICKHUNTER - On A Wire
GRAND -Guilty Pleasure
SHA-BOOM - Walk (Far Away)
SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone
Friday NI Rocks Show No811 – Uploaded 10th July 2026
AIRBOURNE - Kid in a Candy Store
SHAKRA - Left Outside Alone (ft Seraina Telli)
VELVETEEN QUEEN - Adrenaline
TRUCKER DIABLO - World is on Fire
TATTOO RODEO - Feels Like Love
DANGER DANGER - Wide Awake and Dead
DANGEROUS TOYS - The Numb
EVA UNDER FIRE - My Own Name
EVA UNDER FIRE – Teeth (ft Kat Von D)
NOVA RIOT - Midnight Coven Crush
THE ANSWER - Rock n Roll Outlaw
ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman.
QUIREBOYS - Jeeze Louise
NIGHT RANGER - The Night Has A Way
HAREM SCAREM - Breathing Sand
PRETTY MAIDS - Please Don’t Leave Me (Live)
ICONIC - Valley of Lost Souls
BLACK BLOOD STHLM - In The Wind
DOMINO DRIVE - Time for Change
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Dragonfire
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Dear God
SKID ROW – Frozen
ROXX GANG - Stone Dead Drunk – Again
MÖTORHEAD – Sacrifice
AXEL RUDI PELL - Love’s Holding On (ft Bonnie Tyler)
BONNIE TYLER - Total Eclipse of the Heart
BONNIE TYLER - Loving You’s A Dirty Job (But Somebody’s Gotta Do It)
Friday NI Rocks Show No812 – Uploaded 17th July 2026
NICKELBACK - Rattle the Cage
KRIS BARRAS BAND - Monsters We Made
WOOD BURNT RED - Fire Me Up
KICKIN VALENTINA - Don’t Be Mad
AC/DC - Gone Shootin’
HOLE - Gold Dust Woman
STAIND – Mudhoney
GODSMACK - Red White and Blue
CORY MARKS – Guilty (ft DL from Bad Wolves)
NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy
KING KRAKEN - I Am The Apocalypse
MASON HILL - Hurricane
EMPTY SPACES - Take Down The Enemy
BONFIRE - Feels Like Comin’ Home
FM - I Don’t Wanna (Play These Games)
AXEL RUDI PELL - Black Moon Pyramid
TESLA - Night Moves
TESLA - The Ballad of Curtis Loew
NIGHT RANGER - Sister Christian (2026)
BAI BANG - Ridin High
SABU - Cry of a Thousand Hearts
ZZ TOP - She’s Just Killing Me
THE DAVY K PROJECT - Long Open Road (Live)
PAT MCMANUS BAND - Long Haul Trucker
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Bad Boy
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye
Friday NI Rocks Show No813 – Uploaded 24th July 2026
OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train
RICKY WARWICK - Seek Zen Destroy (ft Phil Collen)
STORM FORCE - Truth
STORMBRINGER – Energy
BRYAN ADAMS -Summer of ’69 (MTV Unplugged)
ALICE COOPER - Lost in America (ft Slash)(Live)
.38 SPECIAL - Deja Voodoo
LITTLE ANGELS - Too Much Too Young
TYKETTO - Forever Young
FM - Someday (You’ll Come Running)
BRAZEN ABBOT - Nightmares (ft Thomas Vikström)
BRUCE DICKINSON - Accident of Birth
IRON SAVIOR - IRON SAVIOR
TRIOSPHERE – Shorelines
AUDREY HORNE - God Damn Beautiful
BLACK BLOOD STHLM - Holy Man
FASTER PUSSYCAT – Cathouse
ENUFF Z’NUFF - New Thing
THE QUIREBOYS - Hey You
LOUD & CLEAR - Waiting for the Roar
SYKES - Look in His Eyes
NORWAY – Heartbeat
THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Winnebago (Lay Low)
THE COMMONERS - Runnin Blind.
OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman
OZZY OSBOURNE – No More Tears
VOODOO VEGAS - Puppet.
Friday NI Rocks Show No814 – Uploaded 31st July 2026
DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes
TONY IOMMI - World Alone
SHAKRA - Wasteland Warriors
SCREAMING EAGLES - .45
LENNY KRAVITZ - Fly Away
NICKELBACK - Leader of Men
THE OFFSPRING - Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Nails in the Coffin
BÖLLVERK - In Chaos We Fall
BLACKLIST UNION - Madame Butterfly
KING DIAMOND - Spider Lily
SILVERTOMB - No Way to Live
SOUND ON ZERO – Burn
GOO GOO DOLLS – Iris
JOURNEY - Stone in Love (Live)
METALLICA - Turn The Page
SWEET ELECTRIC - Long Way Back
HARSH - Fuel to the Fire
WILD HEAT - Long Gone
FROZEN CROWN – Reborn
KAMELOT - Godlike Alchemy
INVINCIA – Unite
UNION - Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)
VON GROOVE - Rock & Roll Station
TALISMAN - Angel/Devil
STORM FORCE – Truth
TONY MITCHELL - Beautiful Mistake
CITY OF LIGHTS - City of Lights
THE DAMN TRUTH - Be Somebody (Live)
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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No837 – Uploaded 7th July 2026
CRAZY LIXX – Church of Rock (’23)
CREED – One Last Breath
CREYE – Rust
CRIME – Cold Air
CRIMES OF PASSION – Pretty in Blood
CRIMSON FOOL – Sick Love Song
CRIMSON RIOT – Shatter
CRISTIANO FILIPPINO’S FLAMES OF HEAVEN – Midnight Riders
CROBOT – Set You Free
CROM – Together We Ride
CROOKED SHAPES – Fire
CROSS COUTNRY DRIVER – Off the Rails
CROSSBONE SKULLY – High on You (ft Nikki Sixx)
CROSSING RUBICON – Time (Without You)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No838 – Uploaded 14th July 2026
CROSSON – Ready Aim Rock
CROSSROCK – My Life
CROWN LANDS – Through The Looking Glass
CROWNE – Heaven Tonight
CRUCIFIED BARBARA – To Kill A Man
CRUXIFIXION – Green Eyes
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
CRUSADE OF BARDS – Of Bards & Beasts
CRUSHED BY WAVES – More to Life
THE CRUX – Being
CRUZADOS – Nine Million Tears
CRUZH – Angel Dust
CRY OF DAWN – Devils Highway
CRYING STEEL – Just Played On
CRYMWAV - Contagious
NI Rocks A-Z Show No839 – Uploaded 21st July 2026
CRYONIC TEMPLE – Deliverance
CRYSTAL TEARS – Where Angels Die
CRYSTAL VIPER – I Fear No Evil
CRYSTALLION – Living on a Lie
THE CULT – Fire Woman
CYHRA – Life is a Hurricane
THE CYON PROJECT – Rulemaker
CZAKAN – Free Line
D-A-D – Burning Star
DAEDRIC – Sand Tiger (Acoustic)
DAGOBA – City Lights
DALTON – Hey You
DAMN FREAKS – My Resurrection
DAMN THE WOLVES – Dying to Come Back to Life
THE DAMN TRUTH – Be Somebody (Live)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No840 - Uploaded 28th July 2026
THE DAMN TRUTH – All Night Long
DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age
DAMNATION ANGELS – Railrunner
THE DAMNED THINGS – Omen
DAMON JOHNSON – Shivering Shivering
DAN BAIRD – Lost Highway
DAN BYRNE – She’s The Devil
DAN LUCAS – The World is Broken
DAN REED – Deeper Than Our Fear
DAN REED NETWORK – Forgot to Make Her Mine
DANGER DANGER – Still Kickin’
DANGER ZONE – Evil
DANGEROUS PROJECT – Burning Angel
DANGEROUS TOYS – Paintrain