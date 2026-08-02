NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2026

Published: Sunday, 02 August 2026 15:48 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 18

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of July 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month.

 

Playlists for June 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player -  https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3961-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2026

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

This month there were no new interviews, but the Lorraine Lewis interview from May is available on the website and I have an interview with Taime from Faster Pussycat recorded for the first show in August.

Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

The featured album releases this month were from Harsh, Eva Under Fire, Zan/Cody, Five Finger Death Punch and Iconic

 

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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No810 – Uploaded 3rd July 2026

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - I Love Rock n Roll

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Spell On You

EVA UNDER FIRE - Villainous (ft Maria Brink)

BLACKLIST UNION & LORRAINE LEWIS – Jackson

VELVET RUSH - Nature of the Beast

HARSH - All I Ever Wanted

MAVERICK – We Can Rise

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS - Go Home

TUFF - Tied to the Bells

GUNS N ROSES - Sympathy for the Devil

EASY ACTION – Dazed

STRYPER - Throne of Thorns

SCREAMING EAGLES - Burn It Down

STEVE PERRY -You Better Wait

SASS JORDAN - High Road Easy

STEVIE NICKS - Blue Denim

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Neon Eyes

SHINEDOWN - Burning Down The Disco

QUIREBOYS - Myrtle Beach

BAD WOLVES - Paint It Red

KAMELOT - Ashen World

7 MILES TO PITTSBURGH - Half Way There

MOODY MARSDEN - Kinda Wish You Would

GLENN HUGHES - Pickin Up The Pieces

MAGNUM - Hard Hearted Woman

KICKHUNTER - On A Wire

GRAND -Guilty Pleasure

SHA-BOOM - Walk (Far Away)

SWEET SAVAGE - Leave Me Alone

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No811 – Uploaded 10th July 2026

AIRBOURNE - Kid in a Candy Store

SHAKRA - Left Outside Alone (ft Seraina Telli)

VELVETEEN QUEEN - Adrenaline

TRUCKER DIABLO - World is on Fire

TATTOO RODEO - Feels Like Love

DANGER DANGER - Wide Awake and Dead

DANGEROUS TOYS - The Numb

EVA UNDER FIRE - My Own Name

EVA UNDER FIRE – Teeth (ft Kat Von D)

NOVA RIOT - Midnight Coven Crush

THE ANSWER - Rock n Roll Outlaw

ANTHONY GOMES - Rock and Roll Bluesman.

QUIREBOYS - Jeeze Louise

NIGHT RANGER - The Night Has A Way

HAREM SCAREM - Breathing Sand

PRETTY MAIDS - Please Don’t Leave Me (Live)

ICONIC - Valley of Lost Souls

BLACK BLOOD STHLM - In The Wind

DOMINO DRIVE - Time for Change

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Dragonfire

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Dear God

SKID ROW – Frozen

ROXX GANG - Stone Dead Drunk – Again

MÖTORHEAD – Sacrifice

AXEL RUDI PELL - Love’s Holding On (ft Bonnie Tyler)

BONNIE TYLER - Total Eclipse of the Heart

BONNIE TYLER - Loving You’s A Dirty Job (But Somebody’s Gotta Do It)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No812 – Uploaded 17th July 2026

NICKELBACK - Rattle the Cage

KRIS BARRAS BAND - Monsters We Made

WOOD BURNT RED - Fire Me Up

KICKIN VALENTINA - Don’t Be Mad

AC/DC - Gone Shootin’

HOLE - Gold Dust Woman

STAIND – Mudhoney

GODSMACK - Red White and Blue

CORY MARKS – Guilty (ft DL from Bad Wolves)

NITA STRAUSS – Victorious (ft Dorothy

KING KRAKEN - I Am The Apocalypse

MASON HILL - Hurricane

EMPTY SPACES - Take Down The Enemy

BONFIRE - Feels Like Comin’ Home

FM - I Don’t Wanna (Play These Games)

AXEL RUDI PELL - Black Moon Pyramid

TESLA - Night Moves

TESLA - The Ballad of Curtis Loew

NIGHT RANGER - Sister Christian (2026)

BAI BANG - Ridin High

SABU - Cry of a Thousand Hearts

ZZ TOP - She’s Just Killing Me

THE DAVY K PROJECT - Long Open Road (Live)

PAT MCMANUS BAND - Long Haul Trucker

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - Bad Boy

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND - Won’t Say Goodbye

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No813 – Uploaded 24th July 2026

OZZY OSBOURNE - Crazy Train

RICKY WARWICK - Seek Zen Destroy (ft Phil Collen)

STORM FORCE - Truth

STORMBRINGER – Energy

BRYAN ADAMS -Summer of ’69 (MTV Unplugged)

ALICE COOPER - Lost in America (ft Slash)(Live)

.38 SPECIAL - Deja Voodoo

LITTLE ANGELS - Too Much Too Young

TYKETTO - Forever Young

FM - Someday (You’ll Come Running)

BRAZEN ABBOT - Nightmares (ft Thomas Vikström)

BRUCE DICKINSON - Accident of Birth

IRON SAVIOR - IRON SAVIOR

TRIOSPHERE – Shorelines

AUDREY HORNE - God Damn Beautiful

BLACK BLOOD STHLM - Holy Man

FASTER PUSSYCAT – Cathouse

ENUFF Z’NUFF - New Thing

THE QUIREBOYS - Hey You

LOUD & CLEAR - Waiting for the Roar

SYKES - Look in His Eyes

NORWAY – Heartbeat

THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Winnebago (Lay Low)

THE COMMONERS - Runnin Blind.

OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman

OZZY OSBOURNE – No More Tears

VOODOO VEGAS - Puppet.

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No814 – Uploaded 31st July 2026

DRUMSTEEPLE - Dead Mens Shoes

TONY IOMMI - World Alone

SHAKRA - Wasteland Warriors

SCREAMING EAGLES - .45

LENNY KRAVITZ - Fly Away

NICKELBACK - Leader of Men

THE OFFSPRING - Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Nails in the Coffin

BÖLLVERK - In Chaos We Fall

BLACKLIST UNION - Madame Butterfly

KING DIAMOND - Spider Lily

SILVERTOMB - No Way to Live

SOUND ON ZERO – Burn

GOO GOO DOLLS – Iris

JOURNEY - Stone in Love (Live)

METALLICA - Turn The Page

SWEET ELECTRIC - Long Way Back

HARSH - Fuel to the Fire

WILD HEAT - Long Gone

FROZEN CROWN – Reborn

KAMELOT - Godlike Alchemy

INVINCIA – Unite

UNION - Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)

VON GROOVE - Rock & Roll Station

TALISMAN - Angel/Devil

STORM FORCE – Truth

TONY MITCHELL - Beautiful Mistake

CITY OF LIGHTS - City of Lights

THE DAMN TRUTH - Be Somebody (Live)

 

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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No837 – Uploaded 7th July 2026

CRAZY LIXX – Church of Rock (’23)

CREED – One Last Breath

CREYE – Rust

CRIME – Cold Air

CRIMES OF PASSION – Pretty in Blood

CRIMSON FOOL – Sick Love Song

CRIMSON RIOT – Shatter

CRISTIANO FILIPPINO’S FLAMES OF HEAVEN – Midnight Riders

CROBOT – Set You Free

CROM – Together We Ride

CROOKED SHAPES – Fire

CROSS COUTNRY DRIVER – Off the Rails

CROSSBONE SKULLY – High on You (ft Nikki Sixx)

CROSSING RUBICON – Time (Without You)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No838 – Uploaded 14th July 2026

CROSSON – Ready Aim Rock

CROSSROCK – My Life

CROWN LANDS – Through The Looking Glass

CROWNE – Heaven Tonight

CRUCIFIED BARBARA – To Kill A Man

CRUXIFIXION – Green Eyes

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

CRUSADE OF BARDS – Of Bards & Beasts

CRUSHED BY WAVES – More to Life

THE CRUX – Being

CRUZADOS – Nine Million Tears

CRUZH – Angel Dust

CRY OF DAWN – Devils Highway

CRYING STEEL – Just Played On

CRYMWAV - Contagious

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No839 – Uploaded 21st July 2026

CRYONIC TEMPLE – Deliverance

CRYSTAL TEARS – Where Angels Die

CRYSTAL VIPER – I Fear No Evil

CRYSTALLION – Living on a Lie

THE CULT – Fire Woman

CYHRA – Life is a Hurricane

THE CYON PROJECT – Rulemaker

CZAKAN – Free Line

D-A-D – Burning Star

DAEDRIC – Sand Tiger (Acoustic)

DAGOBA – City Lights

DALTON – Hey You

DAMN FREAKS – My Resurrection

DAMN THE WOLVES – Dying to Come Back to Life

THE DAMN TRUTH – Be Somebody (Live)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No840 - Uploaded 28th July 2026

THE DAMN TRUTH – All Night Long

DAMN YANKEES – Coming of Age

DAMNATION ANGELS – Railrunner

THE DAMNED THINGS – Omen

DAMON JOHNSON – Shivering Shivering

DAN BAIRD – Lost Highway

DAN BYRNE – She’s The Devil

DAN LUCAS – The World is Broken

DAN REED – Deeper Than Our Fear

DAN REED NETWORK – Forgot to Make Her Mine

DANGER DANGER – Still Kickin’

DANGER ZONE – Evil

DANGEROUS PROJECT – Burning Angel

DANGEROUS TOYS – Paintrain

 

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