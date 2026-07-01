There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.
Playlists for May 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3959-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2026
There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
This month there were no new interviews, but there was a special promo features with Shinedown in relation to their new album.
Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No806 (5th June) – Uploaded 7th June 2026
SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles
SISTERS DOLL - Climbing Out of Hell
MAMMOTH - Same Old Song
OGMA – Enslaved
LEGS DIAMOND - I Am For You
PRETTY MAIDS - Don’t Settle for Less
IRON MAIDEN - Run Silent Run Deep
STITCHED UP HEART, NOAPOLOGY and JUDGE & JURY - Meet Me After Life
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Dear God
EVANESCENCE – Sanctuary
SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl
HEART – Secret
STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES - Justice in Ontario
SHINEDOWN - Killing Fields
Promo for new SHINEDOWN album “EI8HT” Pt1
SHINEDOWN – Young Again
Promo for new SHINEDOWN album “EI8HT” Pt2
SHINEDOWN – Searchlight
SEVENDUST – Threshold
AVATAR - Crying Fire
SABATON – Templars
GARY MOORE - Still Got the Blues
THE JEFF HEALEY BAND - Hell to Pay
BAD COMPANY - Holy Water
LAKEVIEW - Home Team
Friday NI Rocks Show No807 (12th June) – Uploaded 13th June 2026
THE ANSWER - Demon Eyes
GUNDRIVER - One Man Army
AUDREY HORNE – Insanity
ROUGH GRIND - Crazy Rodeo
SLAUGHTER - Shout It Out
BAD MOON RISING - Hands on Heaven
DIVINYLS - Lay Your Body Down
HARSH - Forever Yesterday
STRYPER - I’m Alright (I’m Okay)
ICONIC - Take Me to the Place
PEARL JAM - Even Flow
SOUNGARDEN - Jesus Christ Pose
MOTÖRHEAD - Love Me Forever
CODE RED - Into The Fire
GRATEFUL LIFE PROJECT - Sheriff From Hell
ELECTRIC GUITARS - High Note
SHADOWBORNE - Wolf and the Queen
BURNING SUN - Emaly’s Hymn
WHITEABBEY - Master Plan
DANGER DANGER - I Still Think About You
MR BIG - To Be With You
TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS - Into The Great Wide Open
WILD HEAT - Hustle
DIVIDES UNFOLD - In The Dark
SMOKING SNAKES - Trick or Treat.
SAMANTHA FISH - Rusty Razor (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No808 (19th June) – Uploaded 21st June 2026
ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide
SCARLET REBELS - This Is Happening Now
RICKY WARWICK - Fire & Vengeance
SHAKRA - Just Live Loud!
SOUL ASYLUM - Somebody to Shove
IZZY STRADLIN and the JU JU HOUNDS - Train Tracks
THE LOVEMONGERS - Battle of Evermore (Live)
NIGHT RANGER - (You Can Still) Rock in America
TRIOSPHERE - Oceans Above, Stars Below
ZAN/CODY – Sever
W.A.S.P. - Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue)
BLACK SABBATH - TV Crimes
SAXON - Forever Free
ANY GIVEN SIN - Until We Disappear
KICKIN VALENTINA - Rock n Roll Casualty
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Forevermore
SWEET SAVAGE - Eye of the Storm
EXTREME - Hole Hearted
DEF LEPPARD - Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
RHINO BUCKET - Ride with Yourself
HOUSE OF LORDS - Metallic Blue
BRIAN MAY – Resurrection
NEIL JAMES PATTERSON – Alive
MIKEY BALL & THE COMPANY - No Time to Lose
DIAMOND RAIN - Naked City
BLACK DOG MOON - Black Hearts and Diamonds
Friday NI Rocks Show No809 (26th June) – Uploaded 28th June 2026
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - De Oppresso Liber
TESLA - Last Action Hero
GEORGE LYNCH - Flesh and Blood (ft Ray Gillen)
KISS - I Still Love You (Live)
SHAKRA - Left Outside Alone (ft Seraina Telli)
KING ZEBRA - A Love I’ve Never Known
VELVETEEN QUEEN – Adrenaline
MR BIG - Colorado Bulldog
EVERY MOTHER’s NIGHTMARE - Already Gone
LYNYRD SKYNYRD - The Last Rebel
VOODOO HIGHWAY - The Satan Inqviesta
BEAUXGRISGRIS with Me-Ye-Ye-Yow!
JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - S.M.I.L.E.
IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare (Live)
VAN HALEN – Poundcake (live)
OZZY OSBOURNE - Mr Crowley (Live)
AMBERIAN DAWN – Moon
FROZEN CROWN - The One
VALKYRIE’S FIRE - Burning Sky
BLACK DOG MOON - Rainy Nights in Belfast
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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No832 - Uploaded 2nd June 2026
CHICKENFOOT – Big Foot
CHIP Z’NUFF – Welcome to the Party
CHRIS APPLETON – Crazyhead
CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity
CHRIS HOLMES – The Devil Made Me Do It
CHRIS ROSANDER – The Monster Inside
CHROME DIVISION – I’m On Fire Tonight
CHROME MOLLY – Some Kind of Voodoo
CICADASTONE – Dying in Sunshine
CIMINO – Start All Over
CINDERELLA – Long Cold Winter
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Midnight Sensation (ft Robin McAuley)
CIRCUS 66 – Save The Damn World
CIRCUS OF POWER – Fast and Easy
NI Rocks A-Z Show No833 – Uploaded 9th June 2026
CIRCUS OF ROCK – Alive and Kicking
CIRITH UNGOL – Looking Glass
CITY OF LIGHTS – Snake Eyes
CITY OF THIEVES – Born to be Great
CIVIL WAR – Road to Victory
THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow
CLARE CUNNINGHAM – All Out
CLASSLESS ACT – Give It To Me
CLEANBREAK – Breathless
CLIF MAGNESS – Aint No Way
CLOVEN HOOF – Crack the Whip
CLUTCH – Mountain of Bone
COBRA CULT – Mean Machine
COBRA SPELL – The Devil Inside of Me
NI Rocks A-Z Show No834 – Uploaded16th June 2026
COBRAKILL – Party Like Hell
COBURG – The Hall of Ghosts
CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest
CODE RED – Into the Fire
CODY PARKS & THE DIRTY SOUTH – Snake Shaker
COHEED AND CAMBRIA - Shoulders
COLD – The Devil We Know
COLD DROP – Freedom
THE COLD STARES – Coming Home
COLDSPELL – Call of the Wild
COLIN JAMES – Show Me
COLLATERAL – Glass Sky
COLOBAR – A Change of the Ages
COLOR THREE – Follow Me
NI Rocks A-Z Show No835 – Uploaded 23rd June 2026
COLOUR OF NOISE – Can You Hear Me
COME TASTE THE BAND – Black Rose
THE COMMONERS – Just Watch Me
COMPASS – Caught in a Frame
CONAL MONTGOMERY – All of the People
CONDITIONS – Walking Separate Ways
CONFESS - Metalmorphosis
CONJURING FATE – Night of the Knives
CONNOR BRACKEN & THE MOTHER LEEDS BAND – Dream of You and Me
CONQUEST – Metal Gods
CONSTANCIA – Feel My Heartbeat
CONVOY – Gasoline
CO-OP – Howl
CORELEONI – Walk on Water
NI Rocks A-Z Show No836 - Uploaded 30th June 2026
CORELEONI – Anytime, Anywhere
COREY TAYLOR – Black Eyes Blue
CORMAC NEESON – Blue Beyond The Grey
CORONARY – Bullet Train
CORRODED - Monster
CORVUS – Battle Cry
CORY MARKS – (Make My) Country Rock -Harder (ft Sully Erna, Travis Tritt & Mick Mars)
COVERDALE PAGE – Shake My Tree
COVERED CALL – Hold On
CRAIG BROOKS – End of the Line
CRAIG GOLDY – Dark Rainbow
CRASHDIET – Rust
CRAVE – Better Man
CRAZY LIXX – Eagle