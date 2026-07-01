NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2026

Published: Wednesday, 01 July 2026 21:40 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 10

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2026 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 170 different artists on the Shows this month.

 

Playlists for May 2026 were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3959-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2026  

 

There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

This month there were no new interviews, but there was a special promo features with Shinedown in relation to their new album.

Previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

 

 

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The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No806 (5th June) – Uploaded 7th June 2026

SCREAMING EAGLES - Screaming Eagles

SISTERS DOLL - Climbing Out of Hell

MAMMOTH - Same Old Song

OGMA – Enslaved

LEGS DIAMOND - I Am For You

PRETTY MAIDS - Don’t Settle for Less

IRON MAIDEN - Run Silent Run Deep

STITCHED UP HEART, NOAPOLOGY and JUDGE & JURY - Meet Me After Life

THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Dear God

EVANESCENCE – Sanctuary

SONS OF ANGELS – Cowgirl

HEART – Secret

STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES - Justice in Ontario

SHINEDOWN - Killing Fields

Promo for new SHINEDOWN album “EI8HT” Pt1

SHINEDOWN – Young Again

Promo for new SHINEDOWN album “EI8HT” Pt2

SHINEDOWN – Searchlight

SEVENDUST – Threshold

AVATAR - Crying Fire

SABATON – Templars

GARY MOORE - Still Got the Blues

THE JEFF HEALEY BAND - Hell to Pay

BAD COMPANY - Holy Water

LAKEVIEW - Home Team

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No807 (12th June) – Uploaded 13th June 2026

THE ANSWER - Demon Eyes

GUNDRIVER - One Man Army

AUDREY HORNE – Insanity

ROUGH GRIND - Crazy Rodeo

SLAUGHTER - Shout It Out

BAD MOON RISING - Hands on Heaven

DIVINYLS - Lay Your Body Down

HARSH - Forever Yesterday

STRYPER - I’m Alright (I’m Okay)

ICONIC - Take Me to the Place

PEARL JAM - Even Flow

SOUNGARDEN - Jesus Christ Pose

MOTÖRHEAD - Love Me Forever

CODE RED - Into The Fire

GRATEFUL LIFE PROJECT - Sheriff From Hell

ELECTRIC GUITARS - High Note

SHADOWBORNE - Wolf and the Queen

BURNING SUN - Emaly’s Hymn

WHITEABBEY - Master Plan

DANGER DANGER - I Still Think About You

MR BIG - To Be With You

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS - Into The Great Wide Open

WILD HEAT - Hustle

DIVIDES UNFOLD - In The Dark

SMOKING SNAKES - Trick or Treat.

SAMANTHA FISH - Rusty Razor (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No808 (19th June) – Uploaded 21st June 2026

ALTER BRIDGE - Silent Divide

SCARLET REBELS - This Is Happening Now

RICKY WARWICK - Fire & Vengeance

SHAKRA - Just Live Loud!

SOUL ASYLUM - Somebody to Shove

IZZY STRADLIN and the JU JU HOUNDS - Train Tracks

THE LOVEMONGERS - Battle of Evermore (Live)

NIGHT RANGER - (You Can Still) Rock in America

TRIOSPHERE - Oceans Above, Stars Below

ZAN/CODY – Sever

W.A.S.P. - Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue)

BLACK SABBATH - TV Crimes

SAXON - Forever Free

ANY GIVEN SIN - Until We Disappear

KICKIN VALENTINA - Rock n Roll Casualty

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Forevermore

SWEET SAVAGE - Eye of the Storm

EXTREME - Hole Hearted

DEF LEPPARD - Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

RHINO BUCKET - Ride with Yourself

HOUSE OF LORDS - Metallic Blue

BRIAN MAY – Resurrection

NEIL JAMES PATTERSON – Alive

MIKEY BALL & THE COMPANY - No Time to Lose

DIAMOND RAIN - Naked City

BLACK DOG MOON - Black Hearts and Diamonds

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No809 (26th June) – Uploaded 28th June 2026

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - De Oppresso Liber

TESLA - Last Action Hero

GEORGE LYNCH - Flesh and Blood (ft Ray Gillen)

KISS - I Still Love You (Live)

SHAKRA - Left Outside Alone (ft Seraina Telli)

KING ZEBRA - A Love I’ve Never Known

VELVETEEN QUEEN – Adrenaline

MR BIG - Colorado Bulldog

EVERY MOTHER’s NIGHTMARE - Already Gone

LYNYRD SKYNYRD - The Last Rebel

VOODOO HIGHWAY - The Satan Inqviesta

BEAUXGRISGRIS with Me-Ye-Ye-Yow!

JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - S.M.I.L.E.

IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare (Live)

VAN HALEN – Poundcake (live)

OZZY OSBOURNE - Mr Crowley (Live)

AMBERIAN DAWN – Moon

FROZEN CROWN - The One

VALKYRIE’S FIRE - Burning Sky

BLACK DOG MOON - Rainy Nights in Belfast

 

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The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No832 - Uploaded 2nd June 2026

CHICKENFOOT – Big Foot

CHIP Z’NUFF – Welcome to the Party

CHRIS APPLETON – Crazyhead

CHRIS CAFFERY – House of Insanity

CHRIS HOLMES – The Devil Made Me Do It

CHRIS ROSANDER – The Monster Inside

CHROME DIVISION – I’m On Fire Tonight

CHROME MOLLY – Some Kind of Voodoo

CICADASTONE – Dying in Sunshine

CIMINO – Start All Over

CINDERELLA – Long Cold Winter

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS – Midnight Sensation (ft Robin McAuley)

CIRCUS 66 – Save The Damn World

CIRCUS OF POWER – Fast and Easy

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No833 – Uploaded 9th June 2026

CIRCUS OF ROCK – Alive and Kicking

CIRITH UNGOL – Looking Glass

CITY OF LIGHTS – Snake Eyes

CITY OF THIEVES – Born to be Great

CIVIL WAR – Road to Victory

THE CIVIL WARS – Barton Hollow

CLARE CUNNINGHAM – All Out

CLASSLESS ACT – Give It To Me

CLEANBREAK – Breathless

CLIF MAGNESS – Aint No Way

CLOVEN HOOF – Crack the Whip

CLUTCH – Mountain of Bone

COBRA CULT – Mean Machine

COBRA SPELL – The Devil Inside of Me

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No834 – Uploaded16th June 2026

COBRAKILL – Party Like Hell

COBURG – The Hall of Ghosts

CODE OF SILENCE – Tame The Tempest

CODE RED – Into the Fire

CODY PARKS & THE DIRTY SOUTH – Snake Shaker

COHEED AND CAMBRIA - Shoulders

COLD – The Devil We Know

COLD DROP – Freedom

THE COLD STARES – Coming Home

COLDSPELL – Call of the Wild

COLIN JAMES – Show Me

COLLATERAL – Glass Sky

COLOBAR – A Change of the Ages

COLOR THREE – Follow Me

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No835 – Uploaded 23rd June 2026

COLOUR OF NOISE – Can You Hear Me

COME TASTE THE BAND – Black Rose

THE COMMONERS – Just Watch Me

COMPASS – Caught in a Frame

CONAL MONTGOMERY – All of the People

CONDITIONS – Walking Separate Ways

CONFESS - Metalmorphosis

CONJURING FATE – Night of the Knives

CONNOR BRACKEN & THE MOTHER LEEDS BAND – Dream of You and Me

CONQUEST – Metal Gods

CONSTANCIA – Feel My Heartbeat

CONVOY – Gasoline

CO-OP – Howl

CORELEONI – Walk on Water

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No836 - Uploaded 30th June 2026

CORELEONI – Anytime, Anywhere

COREY TAYLOR – Black Eyes Blue

CORMAC NEESON – Blue Beyond The Grey

CORONARY – Bullet Train

CORRODED - Monster

CORVUS – Battle Cry

CORY MARKS – (Make My) Country Rock -Harder (ft Sully Erna, Travis Tritt & Mick Mars)

COVERDALE PAGE – Shake My Tree

COVERED CALL – Hold On

CRAIG BROOKS – End of the Line

CRAIG GOLDY – Dark Rainbow

CRASHDIET – Rust

CRAVE – Better Man

CRAZY LIXX – Eagle

 

 

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