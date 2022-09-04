A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it will include albums from Nordic Union, Sunstorm, Restless Spirits, Thundermother, Five Finger Death Punch, Revival Black, Dynazty and Santa Cruz.
NORDIC UNION – “Animalistic” – Frontiers 12th Aug
“Animalistic” is the third album from Nordic Union – a collaboration between singer Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids and musician/producer Erik Martensson from Eclipse, W.E.T. etc. The album was released on 12th August by Frontiers Music. The track “In Every Waking Hour” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June, followed by “This Means War” on 22nd July and the title track “Animalistic” on 12th August.
The first, self-titled Nordic Union album was released by Frontiers in January 2016 and that was followed by “Second Coming” in October 2018. The partnership of Atkins and Martensson has been outstanding across all three albums. In addition to doing much of the writing, as well as the production, mixing and mastering, Martensson plays guitar, bass and keyboard and provides backing vocals. On this latest album the two are joined by guitarists Fredrik Folkare and Thomas Larsson and drummer Henrik Eriksson.
Both Atkins and Martensson were guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show during 2020 – the former in June and the latter in November.
SUNSTORM – “Brothers In Arms” – Frontiers 12th Aug
“Brothers In Arms” is the seventh studio album from Sunstorm and the second to feature Ronnie Romero on vocals. It was released by Frontiers on 12th August. The band was formed by Frontiers back in 2006, largely as a platform for singer Joe Lynn Turner, but the line-up has changed over time. The track “Brothers in Arms” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June followed by “Games We Play” on 8th July and “Hold The Night” on 12th August.
The first five Sunstorm albums, released between 2006 and 2018, all featured singer Joe Lynn Turner, and the first three, released up to 2012, featured bass player Dennis Ward, guitarist Uwe Reitenauer and drummer Chris Schmidt. From “Edge of Tomorrow” (2016) there was a radical change in the line-up and sound of the band. Alessandro Del Vecchio took over on keyboards and did the production and much of the writing. The final album to feature JLT was “The Road to Hell” in 2018 and the first to feature Ronnie Romero was “Afterlife” in 2021.
Romero and Del Vecchio are joined on the album by bass player Nik Mazzucconi, who has played on the last four albums, drummer Michele Sanna, who also played on the previous album, and new guitarist Luca Princiotta.
RESTLESS SPIRITS – “Second To None” – Frontiers 12th Aug
Restless Spirits is a band formed by Lords of Black guitarist Tony Hernando and their second album “Second To None” features four great vocalists – Johnny Gioeli, Kent Hilli, Chez Kane and Renan Zonta. The album was released on 12th August by Frontiers Music. The track “I Need A Lil White Lie” featuring Kent Hilli was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June and “Dreams of the Wild” featuring Chez Kane was on the Show on 1st July.
The first, self-titled Restless Spirits album was released in 2019 and featured Johnny Gioeli, Deen Castronovo, Dino Jelusick, Kent Hilli, Alessandro Del Vecchio and Diego Valdez on vocals. The second album sees the return of Gioeli (Hardline / Axel Rudi Pell) and Hilli (Perfect Plan / Giant) and the introduction of Chez Kane and Renan Zonta (Electric Mob).
Tony Hernando was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November 2020 and we chatted about Restless Spirits as well as Lords of Black at that time - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3788-ni-rocks-interview-with-tony-hernando-from-lords-of-black
THUNDERMOTHER – “Black And Gold” – AFM 19th Aug
Thundermother released their fifth album, “Black And Gold”, through AFM Records on 19th August. The all-girl band continues to go from strength to strength over the past few years and is currently on tour with the Scorpions in North America. So far, four tracks from the album have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Watch Out” in April, “I Don’t Know You” in May, “Hot Mess” on 1st July and “Black and Gold” on 5th August.
Thundermother formed in Sweden in 2010 and released their first album “Rock n Roll Disaster” in 2014, followed by “Road Fever” in 2015. Those first two albums featured Irish singer Clare Cunningham (who was a guest on the Show back in 2014), but in 2017 the band underwent a huge change with four members leaving and only founding guitarist Filippa Nässil remaining. A new line-up emerged for the release of the “Thundermother” album in 2017 and then “Heat Wave” in 2020.
The band line-up for “Black And Gold” is Filippa Nässil on guitar, Guernica Mancini on vocals, Emlee Johansson on drums and Mona Lindgren on bass.
