A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it will include albums from Allen/Olzon, Dead City Ruins, Marco Mendoza, House of Lords, Ginevra, Eva Under Fire, Kings of Mercia and The Dead Daisies.
ALLEN/OLZON – “Army of Dreamers” – Frontiers 9th Sept
“Army of “Dreamers” is the second album from the collaboration between singers Russell Allen and Anette Olzon and it was released on 9th September by Frontiers Music. Once again the album was produced and recorded by Magnus Karlsson who also plays guitars, bass and keyboards. The track “Army of Dreamers” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in July, followed by “All Alone” on 5th August and then “So Quiet Here” on 26th August.
Russell Allen will be best known as the frontman for Symphony X and Adrenaline Mob. He has also performed with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and has released four albums with Jorn Lande. Anette Olzon was the front-woman for Nightwish for five years and since then has released two solo albums and two albums with The Dark Element. The first Allen/Olzon album, “Worlds Apart”, was released in 2020.
Magnus Karlsson has been involved as a musician, producer or song writer in numerous projects, including Primal Fear, The Ferrymen, Free Fall, Starbreaker etc. He also worked on three of the Allen Lande albums. He was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2019 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3674-ni-rocks-interview-with-magnus-karlsson
The drummer on the album is Anders Köllerfors and it was mixed by Jacob Hansen.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/allenolzon
**********************************************
DEAD CITY RUINS – “Shockwave” – AFM 16th September
“Shockwave” is the fourth album from Australian rockers Dead City Ruins, but their first with new singer Steve Welsh. It was released by AFM Records on 16th September. The track “Preacher” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April, followed by “The Sorcerer” in July.
Dead City Ruins formed in England back in 2007 before re-locating back home to Melbourne. They released an EP called “Lost In London” in 2007 and their debut album “Midnight Killer” in 2011/12. That was followed by a self-titled album in 2013 and their first album with AFM Records, “Never Say Die”, in 2018.
Dead City Ruins are singer Steve Welsh, guitarists Tommy Cain and Sean Blanchard, bass player Thomas Murphy and drummer Nick Trajanovski.
Website - https://deadcityruins.com/
*****************************************************
MARCO MENDOZA – “New Direction” – Mighty Music 16th Sept
Bass player Marco Mendoza will be best known for his work with bands such as The Dead Daisies, Black Star Riders, Whitesnake, Ted Nugent etc, but he has also released a number of solo albums. The fourth of those, “New Direction”, was released by Mighty Music on 16th September. The track “Take It To The Limit” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April, followed by “Shoot For The Stars” in May. The title track was included on the Show on 22nd July.
On “New Direction” Marco has re-united with producer and musician Soren Andersen who worked on the 2018 album “Viva La Rock”. Marco plays bass and provides the lead vocals, whilst Soren plays guitars and keyboards. They are joined by guitarist Tommy Gentry from Gun and drummers Morten Hellborn from Electric Guitars and Allan Tschicaja from Pretty Maids.
Marco was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in January 2018 after the release of “Viva La Rock” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3279-ni-rocks-interview-with-marco-mendoza
Since the early 90’s Marco has recorded or performed with many artists including Blue Murder, John Sykes, Thin Lizzy, Ted Nugent, Whitesnake, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Lynch Mob, Black Star Riders, Neal Schon and The Dead Daisies. He is part of the new ‘super-group’ Iconic alongside Nathan James, Michael Sweet, Joel Hoekstra and Tommy Aldridge. Marco released his first solo album, “Live for Tomorrow” in 2007, followed by “Casa Mendoza” in 2010 and “Viva La Rock” in 2018
Website - https://www.marcomendoza.com/
***********************************************
HOUSE OF LORDS – “Saints and Sinners” – Frontiers 16th Sept
“Saints and Sinners” is the thirteenth studio album from House of Lords and the tenth to be released through Frontiers. It was released on 16th September. The first single “House of the Lord” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th August, followed by the album title-track on 2nd September.
There have been a couple of line-up changes since the release of “New World – New Eyes” in 2020 with only vocalist James Christian and guitarist Jimi Bell remaining. New to the line-up is Mark Mangold from Touch and Drive She Sais on keyboards. He also co-wrote and produced much of the album. Drummer BJ Zampa who had been with the band since 2005 has been replaced by Johan Koleberg.
House of Lords was formed in 1987 by keyboard player Gregg Giuffria and he and singer James Christian were the only constant members of the band during the period up to 1993 when they split after releasing three albums. The band reformed in 2000 but Giuffria left before the release of “The Power and the Myth” in 2004. From 2005 there was a more steady line-up with Christian, Bell, Zampa and bass player Chris McCarvill being present on five of the six albums released by 2015. Chris Tristram took over on bass in 2016.
Guitarist Jimi Bell was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2017 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3105-ni-rocks-interview-with-jimi-bell-from-house-of-lords - and singer James Christian was a guest back in 2014 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1474-ni-rocks-interview-with-james-christian-from-house-of-lords.html . Mark Mangold was a guest on the Show during 2021 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3806-ni-rocks-interview-with-mark-mangold
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HouseOfLordsB
************************************************
GINEVRA – “We Belong to the Stars” – Frontiers 16th Sept
“We Belong to the Stars” is the debut album from Swedish band Ginevra and it was released on 16th September by Frontiers Music. The band features some well known Swedish musicians, particularly Magnus Karlsson from Primal Fear, The Ferrymen etc – this is his second mention in the album recommendations this month! The track “Unbreakable” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in July, followed by “Siren’s Calling” later that month and then “Apologize” on 19th August.
Ginevra was formed as an alternative outlet for singer Kristain Fyhr, from the band Seventh Crystal, when Frontiers teamed him up with guitarist and producer Magnus Karlsson. Bass player Jimmy Jay from H.E.A.T. and Magnus Ulfstedt, who has drummed for Eclipse and Nordic Union, were also recruited. Singer Chez Kane provides additional vocals on the track “Masquerade”, whilst Alessandro Del Vecchio provides keyboards as well as producing, mixing and mastering the album.
Magnus Karlsson has been involved as a musician, producer or song writer in numerous projects, including Primal Fear, The Ferrymen, Free Fall, Starbreaker, Allen/Olzon etc. He was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2019 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3674-ni-rocks-interview-with-magnus-karlsson
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GinevraRock
********************************************
EVA UNDER FIRE – “Love, Drugs & Misery” – Better Noise Music – 23rd Sept
“Love, Drugs & Misery” is the first album from Detroit band Eva Under Fire since they signed to Better Noise Music and it was released on 23rd September. It follows the independent release of three album / EPs by the band previously and the recent release of the EP “Blow”. Singer Eva was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 30th September when we played four tracks from the album.
The band has already had a load of airplay on the Show. The track “Heroin(e)” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in January 2021, whilst “Blow” featuring Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills has already been played three times – in July 2021, again in January and then in June. The track “Unstoppable” featured in November 2021 and then again in March, May and August. Most recently, “Misery” was included on the Show on 16th September.
The new album was originally to be released in March, but this was pushed back to May before finally being released in September. Meanwhile, the EP “Blow” was released on 8th April and it included a cover of “Separate Ways” which had been included on the Show three times. The band also released a cover of Destiny Child’s “Survivor” alongside State of Mine in July.
Eva Under Fire formed in Detroit in 2015 and self-released an album called “Anchors” that same year. That was followed by a seven track EP called “War” in 2016 and another seven track EP called “Heavy on the Heart” in 2018. The band then signed to Better Noise Music and commenced work on what was to become “Love, Drugs & Misery”.
Eva Under Fire is vocalist Eva Marie, guitarists Rob Lyberg and Chris Slapnik, drummer Corey Newsome and bass player Ed Joseph.
Website - https://www.evaunderfire.com/
********************************************