A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Whiteabbey, The Pretty Reckless, Burnt Out Wreck, Autograph, Kira Mac, Enemy Eyes, Nickelback, The Roads and Vinnie Moore.
WHITEABBEY – “Volume 2” 4th Nov
“Volume 2” is the second, self-released album from local band Whiteabbey and it was released on 4th November. The track “Guardian” was played on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st October and again on 5th November. That was followed by “Wicked” on 27th November and “Shadows” on 31st December.
Whiteabbey was formed by Stormzone/Fireland guitarist Steve Moore and the band features Tamara Bouwhuis from The Netherlands on vocals as well as Sandstone guitarist Stevie McLaughlin and Fireland drummer Ruddiger Spree. A debut album, “Volume 1”, was released in November 2020 and an EP called “Trilogy” was released in May 2022.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/whiteabbeyofficial
THE PRETTY RECKLESS - “Other Worlds” – Century Media 4th Nov
“Other Worlds” is a collection of covers, remixs and acoustic tracks from The Pretty Reckless and it was released on 4th November by Century Media. The vinyl release is coming in February. The remix of “Got So High” was included on the Friday NI Rock Show in August, the acoustic version of “Harley Darling” was on the Show in September, the cover of “Loud Love” on the Show on 4th November, the cover of “The Keeper” on the Show on 25th November and the acoustic version of “Only Love Can Save Me Now” on the Show on 31st December.
The Pretty Reckless formed in 2009 and this is their fifth studio album. The debut album “Light Me Up” was released in 2010, followed by “Going To Hell” in 2014, “Who You Selling For” in 2016 and “Death By Rock and Roll” in 2021. The band is fronted by Taylor Momsen and features Ben Philips on guitar, Jamie Perkins on drums and Mark Damon on bass.
Website - https://theprettyreckless.com/
BURNT OUT WRECK – “Stand And Fight” – Burnt Out Wreckords 18th Nov
“Stand and Fight” is the third album from Burnt Out Wreck and it was released through the band’s own label on 18th November. The band is fronted by former Heavy Pettin drummer Gary Moat and he was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2020. The track “Stand and Fight” was included on the Show in September, followed by “Ain’t Done Nothing Wrong” on 4th November and “Lion” on 31st December.
Burnt Out Wreck formed in 2016 and their debut album “Swallow” was released in 2017. The second album “This Is Hell” was released in 2019. The band features Gary Moat on vocals, Andy McLaughlin and Richard Upson on guitars, Alex Carmichael on bass and Paul Gray on drums.
Interview with Gary - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3718-ni-rocks-interview-with-gary-moat-from-burnt-out-wreck-ex-heavy-pettin
Website - https://www.burntoutwreck.com/
AUTOGRAPH – “Beyond” - Frontiers 18th Nov
“Beyond” is the latest album from American band Autograph and the last to include founding member, bass player Randy Rand who died shortly after the album was recorded. It was released by Frontiers Music on 18th November. The track “This Ain’t The Place I Wanna Be” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September, followed by “To Be Together” in October and “Your Slave Tonight” on 31st December.
Autograph formed in 1983 and released three albums before breaking up in 1989. Original singer Steve Plunkett was the only original band member in a brief reunion in 2002-05 during which another album was released. Then in 2013 original guitarist Steve Lynch, bass player Randy Rand and drummer Keni Richards reformed the band with Simon Daniels on vocals as Plunkett was unable to join them. Richards left in 2014 (and passed away in 2017) and was replaced by Marc Wieland, whilst Lynch left in 2019 and was replaced by Jimi Bell (from House of Lords). The death of Rand in 2022 means there are no original band members remaining, but Daniels, Wieland and Bell have now been joined by Steve Unger on bass.
Jimi Bell was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2017 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3105-ni-rocks-interview-with-jimi-bell-from-house-of-lords
Website - http://www.autographband.net/
KIRA MAC – “Chaos Is Calling” – Independent Release 18th Nov
Sometimes the first few seconds of a track totally sells you on a band and you instantly want to hear the rest of their album. That was the case with Kira Mac and thankfully their debut album “Chaos Is Calling” was released on 18th November not long after I first heard them. There was a special promo feature with Kira Mac on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 18th Nov when the tracks “Hit Me Again”, “One Way Ticket” and “Mississippi Swinging” were included. “Dead Man Walking” featured on the Show on 25th Nov, “Chaos Is Calling” on 31st December and “Hit Me Again” on 6th January.
The band was formed in 2018 by singer Kira Mac when she was studying music in Manchester with current guitarist Joe Worrall (who was originally the drummer). During the pandemic the band line-up was completed and an album was written and recorded. The other band members are Alex Novakovic on guitar, Bret Barnes on bass and Max Rhead on drums.
Website - https://www.kiramac.com/
ENEMY EYES – “History’s Hand” - Frontiers 18th Nov
“History’s Hand” is the debut album from Enemy Eyes, a band formed by singer Johnny Gioeli to combine classic hard rock and European metal influences. It was released by Frontiers Music on 18th November. The track “Here We Are” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in August, followed by “Peace and Glory” in September, “History’s Hand” in October and “Broken” on 31st December.
Johnny Gioeli will be best known as the frontman for Hardline and the Axel Rudi Pell band as well as Crush 40. The other musicians on the album are guitarist Marcos Rodrigues, drummer Fabio Alessandrini and Alessandro Del Vecchio who plays bass and keyboards.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/enemyeyes
NICKELBACK – “Get Rollin” – BMG 18th Nov
They may have their haters but Nickelback definitely deliver some great tracks and albums and always put on a fabulous live show. Their tenth studio album “Get Rollin” was released on 18th November – almost five years on from their previous album. The track “San Quentin” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September and “Those Days” followed in October. Both those tracks plus a promo feature with Chad Kroeger appeared on the Show on 11th November. “Skinny Little Missy” was on the Show on 4th December and “Vegas Bomb” on 31st December.
Nickelback formed in 1995 and released their debut album “Curb” the following year. Three of the band members have been there since the start – singer and guitarist Chad Kroeger, guitarist Ryan Peake and bass player Mike Kroeger. The band’s drummer since 2005 has been Daniel Adair. The band’s first album with that line-up was the hugely successful “All The Right Reasons”.
Website - https://nickelback.com/
THE ROADS – “Simple Man” – Escape Music 18th Nov
“Simple Man” is the debut album from a new band called The Roads and it was released on 18th Nov by Escape Music. The Roads is a project brought together around singer Mick Devine from Seven and guitarist Gary Pihl from Boston and the Sammy Hagar Band. The track “Let’s Not End Like This” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th Nov, followed by “Promise Me” on 25th Nov and “Avalanche” on 31st December.
The musical partnership between Devine and Pihl started when Pihl was sent a track for the Turkish Delight album to work on. That track featured the vocals of Mick Devine. Soon the two were working on more tracks and that led to the formation of The Roads. Joining those two on the album are a number of guests including Mick’s son Josh Devine (from One Direction and Levara) on drums, Tracy Ferrie (from Boston and Stryper) on bass and keyboard players Paul Taylor (Alice Cooper Band / Winger) and Lawrence Gowan (Styx).
Gary Pihl was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2019 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3605-ni-rocks-interview-with-gary-pihl-from-alliance-and-boston
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/theroads.UK.USA
VINNIE MOORE – “Double Exposure” – Mind’s Eye Music 25th Nov
“Double Exposure” is the tenth solo album from guitarist Vinnie Moore, but the first that includes some tracks with guest vocalists. It was released on 25th November by Mind’s Eye Music. The track “Rise” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 18th November, followed by “Vertical Horizon” on 31st December.
Vinnie Moore has been the lead guitarist for UFO since 2003 and he has played on six studio albums released by the band. Prior to that he recorded with Vicious Rumors and Alice Cooper. His first solo album, “Mind’s Eye” was released in 1986.
The singers on the album are Ed Terry (Rage and Beyond / American Mafia), Keith Slack (MSG / Mother Road) Mike DiMeo (Riot) and Brian Stephenson (Old James). The other musicians include Richie Monica and John Pessoni on drums, Michael Bean and Pete Griffin on bass and John Cassidy on keyboards.
Website - https://vinniemoore.com/