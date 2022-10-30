A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Ellefson/Soto, Drown Again, Orianthi, Alter Bridge, Turkish Delight etc.
ELLEFSON / SOTO – “Vacation in the Underworld” – Rat Pak Records 7th Oct
Bass player David Ellefson and singer Jeff Scott Soto have collaborated on a new project simply called Ellefson / Soto. Their debut album, “Vacation in the Underworld” was released through Rat Pak Records on 7th October. I had the limited-edition turquoise and black splatter vinyl version pre-ordered. The album gets a European release through Rock of Angels Records on 11th November.
The track “Vacation in the Underworld” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in August, followed by “Like A Bullet” on 16th Sept and “The Reason” on 14th Oct.
David Ellefson is of course best known as the former bass player in Megadeth. More recently he has released a solo album (“Sleeping Giants” 2019), a covers album as Ellefson (“No Cover” 2020) and an album with The Lucid (“The Lucid” 2021). Jeff Scott Soto currently fronts Sons of Apollo, Soto and W.E.T. and in the past has sang with Talisman, Yngwie Malmsteen, Axel Rudi Pell and others.
Ellefson and Soto are joined on the album by drummer Paulo Caridi and guitarist Andy Martongelli, who also plays keyboards. On tour they have added guitarist Valerio De Rosa. Guests on the album are Giada Jade Etro from Frozen Crown for the track “The Day Before Tomorrow” and Steve Conley and Ken Mary from Flotsam and Jetsam on “Vacation in the Underworld”.
Both Jeff Scott Soto and David Ellefson were guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2019 –
DROWN AGAIN – “Emerge” – Independent Release 10th Oct
“Emerge” is the debut album from Drown Again, a band fronted by a German/Italian living in Ireland and featuring musicians from the USA. That frontman is singer and producer Rob Mancini. The track “Measure of Man” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in August and “Drown Again” was included on 9th Sept.
Rob Mancini is no stranger to Rock Radio NI with previous projects such as his solo album “Rock n Roll Circus”, Portuguese band Scar for Life and Irish band Boneyard Dog (alongside Davy K) all getting airplay. The US based contingent in Drown Again are guitarist Frank Blair, bass player Erik Lundquist and drummer Jason Blessing.
ORIANTHI – “Rock Candy” - Frontiers 14th Oct
“Rock Candy” is Orianthi’s fifth studio album and it was released through Frontiers Music on 14th October – just a few weeks after the release of the live album “Live From Hollywood”. I had the pink vinyl version pre-ordered! The first single “Light It Up” appeared on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September, followed by “Where Did Your Heart Go” on 14th Oct and “Witches & The Devil” on 28th Oct.
Australian guitarist rose to prominence when she was chosen by Michael Jackson to play on the ill-fated “This Is It” tour in 2009 – having already released her first solo album “Violet Journey” in 2007. Her second album “Believe” was released in 2009 and she joined the Alice Cooper Band in 2011; remaining with them until 2014. A third solo album, “Heaven in this Hell”, was released in 2013. The following year she started working with Richie Sambora on what was to become RSO – the album “Radio Free America” finally appeared in 2016.
I recorded my first interview with Orianthi in the Ulster Hall when she performed with Richie in 2014 and a second in 2020 when her fourth solo album “O” was released. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3791-ni-rocks-interview-with-orianthi-sp-641207451
On “Rock Candy” Orianthi has worked with Jacob Bunton who produced the album as well as playing bass, guitar, keyboards, piano and violin and providing backing vocals. The drummer is Kyle Cunningham. Bunton has worked as a songwriter, producer and musician for many big names. He first appeared on my radar when he fronted the band Lynam and then Steven Adler’s band Adler for the album “Back From The Dead” in 2012. I posted an interview with Jacob back in 2013 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1164-ni-rocks-interview-with-adler-frontman-jacob-bunton
ALTER BRIDGE – “Pawns & Kings” – Napalm Records 14th Oct
Since forming in 2004 Alter Bridge have released a new studio album every three years. “Pawns & Kings” is the seventh studio album from the band and it was released on 14th October by Napalm Records. The album title track was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in July and “Silver Tongue” appeared in August. There was a special promo feature with Myles and Mark on the Show on 14th October that also included the tracks “Holiday”, “Sin After Sin” and “Pawns & Kings”.
Alter Bridge formed in 2004 when former Creed members, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bass player Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips joined forces with vocalist Myles Kennedy. Over the past 18 years those four have made Alter Bridge into one of the biggest names in rock, releasing four live albums alongside the seven studio albums.
At the same time Mark Tremonti has released five albums with Tremonti and most recently a solo album called “Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra”. Myles Kennedy has fronted Slash’s band for 12 years and released four albums as Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. In addition he has released two solo albums.
