A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it will include albums from Stargazer, Demons Down, Frozen Crown, Stonetrip, The Answer, The Flood, Ad Infinitum etc
STARGAZER – “Life Will Never Be The Same” – Mighty Music 3rd March
Norwegian band Stargazer released their third album, “Life Will Never Be The Same”, through Mighty Music on 3rd March. Stargazer formed in 2008, although some of the members had been in a band together since 2001. A self titled album was released in 2009, but it was another ten years until the follow-up was released in 2019. That album, “The Sky Is The Limit” was their first with Mighty Music.
The track “Live My Dream” from the new album was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in September 2022. That was followed by “Can You Conceive It” in January and “Heartbroken” on 24th March.
Stargazer are Tore André Helgemo on vocals on rhythm guitar, William Ernstsen on guitar, Sondre Bjerkset on keyboards, Jomar Johansen on bass and Sven Skogheim on drums
Website - https://www.stargazerofficial.com/
****************************************
DEMONS DOWN – “I Stand” – Frontiers 10th March
Frontiers Music have an excellent reputation for bringing great musicians together in new bands or for different projects. Demons Down is another of those “supergroups” and they released their first album “I Stand” on 10th March. Three tracks from the album have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in recent weeks – “I Stand” in January, “Disappear” in February and “Where Will Our Tears Fall” on 3rd March.
Demons Down is fronted by Chilean singer James Robledo who has a long history of success in his own country before signing to Frontiers in 2019 for the release of an album with a band called Sinner’s Blood and then a solo album in 2021. Italian guitarist Francesco Savino has also featured on several recent Frontiers releases, including that from his own band False Memories, as well as the recent T3nors album.
The other members of Demons Down are all current or former members of House of Lords, although ironically none of them played on that band’s album “Demons Down” that was released in 1992. Bass player Chuck Wright and drummer Ken Mary were both in House of Lords from 1987 to 1991 and from 2000 to 2005; whilst guitarist Jimi Bell has been with the band since 2005. Wright has also played with Quiet Riot, Ted Nugent, Alice Cooper etc, whilst Mary has played with Alice Cooper, Kip Winger, Impelliterri, Bonfire and many others. Bell is also a member of Autograph and he was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2017 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3105-ni-rocks-interview-with-jimi-bell-from-house-of-lords
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/demonsdown
*****************************************
FROZEN CROWN – “Call of the North” – Scarlet Records 10th March
Italian power metal band Frozen Crown released their fourth album “Call of the North” on 10th March. All four albums have been released since 2018 and all through Scarlet Records. Track from the band have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show regularly since early 2019 and the title track from the latest album was included on 10th March, followed by “Black Heart” on 24th March.
Frozen Crown formed in 2017 and signed with Scarlet Records for the release of “The Fallen King” in 2018. The track “Neverending” from that album has almost ten million views on YouTube. The second album, “Crowned in Frost” was released in 2019 and “Winterbane” was released in 2021.
Singer Giada ‘Jade; Etro and guitarist Federico Mondelli are the only members of the band to feature on all four albums. They are joined in the current line-up by guitarist Fabiola ‘Sheena’ Bellomo, bass player Francesco ‘Ikki’ Zof and drummer Niso Tomasini.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/frozencrownofficial
*****************************************************