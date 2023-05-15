A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall, Mike Tramp and Saint Deamon.
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL – “Hunt The Flame” – Frontiers 14th April
“Hunt The Flame” is the fourth album from Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall solo project and once again it features a range of great vocalists. The album was released on 14th April by Frontiers Records. Three tracks have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show so far – “Hunt the Flame” and “Far From Home” in February and “Holy Ground” on 24th March.
Magnus is fairly prolific as a musician, songwriter and producer. He was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in October 2019, when we chatted about his Free Fall solo project as well as Primal Fear, The Ferrymen, Kiske Somerville etc - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3674-ni-rocks-interview-with-magnus-karlsson
The first Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall album was released in 2013, followed by the second in 2015 and the third in 2020. The latest album features 11 different singers, including Jakob Samuel, James Durbin, James Robledo, Girish Pradhan and Jake E. Magnus plays guitars, bass and keyboards whilst Anders Köllerfors plays drums.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MAGNUSKARLSSONOFFICIAL/
***************************************
MIKE TRAMP – “The Songs of White Lion” – Frontiers 14th April
Former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp released a new solo album through Frontiers Music on 14th April. This album features Mike performing twelve classic White Lion tracks as he would play them now – reimagined for 2023 rather than the 80s or 90s. The track “Cry for Freedom” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in February.
Mike Tramp will be best known as the front man for White Lion between 1983 and 1992, but he has been recording and touring as a solo artist for 25 years, releasing thirteen albums (inc two as Mike Tramp & The Rock n Roll Circuz). After leaving White Lion he released three albums with Freak of Nature (between 1993 and 1998) and he also reformed White Lion briefly between 2004-08, releasing the studio album “Return of the Pride”.
On “The Songs of White Lion” Mike has once again worked with long time associate Soren Andersen for production. The musicians on the album are guitarist Marcus Nand, bass player Claus Langeskov, drummer Alan Tschicaja and keyboard player Sebastian Groset. Vocal harmonies are provided by Christoffer Stjerne.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MikeTrampOfficial
***********************************************