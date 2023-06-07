There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for April were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3875-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2023
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but the interview with Laura Guldemond from Burning Witches was repeated on 5th May. There was also a special promo feature for the new album from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Tygers of Pan Tang, Burning Witches, Nighthawk, The Balladmongrels, Stormburst, Mystic Prophecy, Roadwolf, Sweet & Lynch, DeVicious, Trespass and Koritni.
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No645 - Uploaded 6th May 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
AD INFINITUM – Legends
SAINT DEAMON – Load Your Cannons
BURNING WITCHES – World on Fire
BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower
Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 1 (9 min)
BURNING WITCHES – Unleash the Beast
Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 2 (6 min)
BURNING WITCHES – Dance with the Devil (Acoustic)
Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 3 (9 min)
BURNING WITCHES – Flight of the Valkyries
AEROSMITH - Dream On
LED ZEPPELIN - Misty Mountain Hop
THE ANSWER - Livin on the Line
STORMBURST - When the Worlds Collide
HOTWIRE - Crying in the Night
MOB RULES - Hymn of the Damned
SHINEDOWN - Simple Man
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company
DAUGHTRY – Separate Ways (with LZZY HALE)
DEA MATRONA - Red Button
WHEN RIVERS MEET - Perfect Stranger
MUDDIBROOKE - Cellar
BLACK STAR RIDERS - Green and Troubled Land
Friday NI Rocks Show No646 - Uploaded 14th May 2023
STORMZONE - Another Rainy Night
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Nervous
KIRA MAC - Scorned
BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma
JELLY ROLL - Need a Favor
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Bring Me Back Home Again
HURRICANE #1 - Awake at 9
DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared
SPREAD EAGLE - Switchblade Serenade
SHARK ISLAND - Paris Calling
BUTCHER BABIES - Red Thunder
STITCHED UP HEART - To The Wolves
ASKING ALEXANDRIA - Dark Void
BUCKCHERRY - Shine Your Light
THE DUST CODA - Road to Hell
MAMMOTH WVH - Like A Pastime
SAMSON – Hammerhead
GIRLSCHOOL - The Hunter.
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Back for Good
SWEET SAVAGE - Eye of the Storm
MAMA’S BOYS - I’m Leaving Town
TOBRUK - Wild on the Run
RHAPSODY OF FIRE - Kreel’s Magic Staff
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - New Horizons
WINTERSTORM - The Phoenix Died (Remember)
ROBLEDO - Broken Soul
DEVICIOUS - Madhouse.
TOMMY CLAUSS – Ghostland
SANDSTONE - Almost Grateful
Friday NI Rocks Show No647 - Uploaded 21st May 2023
IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare
JELUSICK - Fly High Again
ROADWOLF - Midnight Lightning
MAVERICK – Falling
RAINBOW - Run With The Wolf
BLACK SABBATH - The Sign of the Southern Cross
DIO – Gypsy
SOPHIE LLOYD & LAUREN BABIC – Hanging On
NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman)
SARA BALDWIN – Waters Edge
Promo for the New Album by SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON Pt1
SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Riders
Promo for the New Album by SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON Pt2
SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Deathwish
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Demons of the Night
KICKHUNTER - Motherlode
TEMPT – Roses
BONFIRE - Who’s Foolin Who (MMXXIII Version)
SERGEANT STEEL - Alive
LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Storm
NIGHTHAWK - Cover Me
NO HOT ASHES - Souls
BITE THE BULLET – Dead Man Walking
GREAT WHITE - Mista Bone
KIX - Girl Money
SHADOW KING - What Would it Take
WITHIN TEMPTATION - Wireless
EDGE OF PARADISE - Hologram
METALITE - Take My Hand
A LITTLE BITTER – Arrows
Friday NI Rocks Show No648 - Uploaded 28th May 2023
DIO – Holy Diver
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable
AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable
HALESTORM – Terrible Things (ft Ashley McBryde)
STEVIE NICKS - Edge of Seventeen
STEVIE NICKS - Stop Draggin My Heart Around (with Tom Petty)
BRYAN ADAMS & TINA TURNER - It’s Only Love
OVERLAND - Diamond in the Dust
JIM KIRKPATRICK - Union Train
TONY MITCHELL - Another Beat of My Heart
SCREAM MAKER - Can’t Stop the Rain
VYPERA - Speedin.
LIVERBOX - Calling on You
DIO - Rainbow in the Dark
KISS - Sure Know Something
VAN HALEN - Finish What Ya Started
WILD HEAT - That Night
ROSCOS RIOT – Worn
ELEGANT WEAPONS - Horns for a Halo
AGORA – Infinity
TRESPASS - Daggers Drawn
LANDFALL – Elevate
SHINEDOWN – 45
CREED - One Last Breath
ALTERBRIDGE – Blackbird
SKYPILOT - Through the Window
THE SILENT RAGE - Another Fallen Dreamland
WITHERING SCORN - Dark Reflection
BIG GUNS - A Song for A Friend
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No671 - Uploaded 3rd May 2023
FIST – Too Hot
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Times Like These
FLAIRS – Ready To Roll
FLAMES OF FIRE - Gloria
FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman
FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here
FLICKERTAIL – Evidence of Life
THE FLOOD – Can I Call It Home
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Blood in the Water
FM – Shaking The Tree
FOO FIGHTERS – Best of You
FORCE MAJEURE – The Great Starfall
FOREIGNER – Cold as Ice (Live)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No672 –Uploaded 9th May
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero
FOREVER STILL – The Last Day
THE FORGED HEARTS – I Touched the Fire
FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE – Love Enforcer
FORTUNE – Orphaned in the Storm
FOZZY – I Still Burn
FRAMING HANLEY – Start a Fire
FRANK GILCHRIST – Rise Again
FRANK HANNON – Ride Strong
FRAZE GANG – Jackhammer
FREAK OF NATURE - Possessed
FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Freedom is a Prison
FREDERIC SLAMA’S AOR – Above Suspicion
FREE – Wishing Well
NI Rocks A-Z Show No673 –Uploaded 16th May
FREEDOM CALL – M.E.T.A.L.
FROM THE FIRE – Madman
FROM THE INSIDE – Listen to Your Heart
FRONTIERS ALL STARS – Push Through
FRONTLINE – Our Love
FROZEN CROWN – Call of the North
FULL HOUSE BREW CREW – Hard to Tell
FULLFORCE – Whispers
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT – Voodoo Doll
FUNNY MONEY – By the Balls
FURY – It’s Rock n Roll
FURY UK – I See Red
FURYON – Disappear Again
NI Rocks A-Z Show No674 –Uploaded 23rd May
GABRIELLE DE VAL – Natural High (ft Steve Overland)
GALLAHER’S GREEN – Feel So Real
GALLOWS CIRCUS – Hell’s Whiskey
GAME ZERO – We Are Right
GANG – Let It Rock
GARAGEDAYS – Razorblade
GARY HUGHES - Waterside
GARY MOORE – Blood of Emeralds
GASKIN – I’m No Fool
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
GATE XIII – Once Upon A Time
GATEKEEPER – Richard III
GATHERING OF KINGS – Long Kiss Goodnight
GAUNTLET RULE – Dying for my Dreams (ft Blaze Bayley)
NI Rocks A-Z Show No675 –Uploaded 31st May
GEN2 - Love You To Death
GEORDIE - Red White & Blue
GEORGE THOROGOOD 7 THE DESTROYERS – I Drink Alone
GEORGIA SATELLITES – Nights of Mystery
THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS - Be Good To Yourself
GHOST – Rats
GHOSTREAPER – High Noon
GIANT – Let Our Love Win
GILBY CLARKE – Dangerous Sin
GILLAN – Nightride Out of Phoenix
GIN ANNIE – Born to Rock n Roll
GINEVRA - Apologize
GIOELI-CASTRONOVO – Set the World on Fire
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Lovers’ Train