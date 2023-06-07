NI ROCKS Playlists for MAY 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of May 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

 

Playlists for April were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3875-ni-rocks-playlists-for-april-2023

 

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but the interview with Laura Guldemond from Burning Witches was repeated on 5th May. There was also a special promo feature for the new album from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Tygers of Pan Tang, Burning Witches, Nighthawk, The Balladmongrels, Stormburst, Mystic Prophecy, Roadwolf, Sweet & Lynch, DeVicious, Trespass and Koritni.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No645 - Uploaded 6th May 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

AD INFINITUM – Legends

SAINT DEAMON – Load Your Cannons

BURNING WITCHES – World on Fire

BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower

Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 1 (9 min)

BURNING WITCHES – Unleash the Beast

Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 2 (6 min)

BURNING WITCHES – Dance with the Devil (Acoustic)

Interview with LAURA GULDEMOND Part 3 (9 min)

BURNING WITCHES – Flight of the Valkyries

AEROSMITH - Dream On

LED ZEPPELIN - Misty Mountain Hop

THE ANSWER - Livin on the Line

STORMBURST - When the Worlds Collide

HOTWIRE - Crying in the Night

MOB RULES - Hymn of the Damned

SHINEDOWN - Simple Man

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Bad Company

DAUGHTRY – Separate Ways (with LZZY HALE)

DEA MATRONA - Red Button

WHEN RIVERS MEET - Perfect Stranger

MUDDIBROOKE - Cellar

BLACK STAR RIDERS - Green and Troubled Land

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No646 - Uploaded 14th May 2023

STORMZONE - Another Rainy Night

BLACK STONE CHERRY  - Nervous

KIRA MAC - Scorned

BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma

JELLY ROLL - Need a Favor

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Bring Me Back Home Again

HURRICANE #1 - Awake at 9

DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared

SPREAD EAGLE - Switchblade Serenade

SHARK ISLAND - Paris Calling

BUTCHER BABIES - Red Thunder

STITCHED UP HEART - To The Wolves

ASKING ALEXANDRIA - Dark Void

BUCKCHERRY - Shine Your Light

THE DUST CODA - Road to Hell

MAMMOTH WVH - Like A Pastime

SAMSON – Hammerhead

GIRLSCHOOL - The Hunter.

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Back for Good

SWEET SAVAGE - Eye of the Storm

MAMA’S BOYS - I’m Leaving Town

TOBRUK - Wild on the Run

RHAPSODY OF FIRE - Kreel’s Magic Staff

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - New Horizons

WINTERSTORM - The Phoenix Died (Remember)

ROBLEDO - Broken Soul

DEVICIOUS - Madhouse.

TOMMY CLAUSS – Ghostland

SANDSTONE - Almost Grateful

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No647 - Uploaded 21st May 2023

IRON MAIDEN - Where Eagles Dare

JELUSICK - Fly High Again

ROADWOLF - Midnight Lightning

MAVERICK – Falling

RAINBOW - Run With The Wolf

BLACK SABBATH - The Sign of the Southern Cross

DIO – Gypsy

SOPHIE LLOYD & LAUREN BABIC – Hanging On

NITA STRAUSS – Dead Inside (ft David Draiman)

SARA BALDWIN – Waters Edge

Promo for the New Album by SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON Pt1

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Riders

Promo for the New Album by SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON Pt2

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON – Deathwish

MYSTIC PROPHECY - Demons of the Night

KICKHUNTER - Motherlode

TEMPT – Roses

BONFIRE - Who’s Foolin Who (MMXXIII Version)

SERGEANT STEEL - Alive

LYNYRD SKYNYRD – Storm

NIGHTHAWK - Cover Me

NO HOT ASHES - Souls

BITE THE BULLET – Dead Man Walking

GREAT WHITE - Mista Bone

KIX - Girl Money

SHADOW KING - What Would it Take

WITHIN TEMPTATION - Wireless

EDGE OF PARADISE - Hologram

METALITE - Take My Hand

A LITTLE BITTER – Arrows

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No648 - Uploaded 28th May 2023

DIO – Holy Diver

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable

AD INFINITUM – Unstoppable

HALESTORM – Terrible Things (ft Ashley McBryde)

STEVIE NICKS -  Edge of Seventeen

STEVIE NICKS - Stop Draggin My Heart Around (with Tom Petty)

BRYAN ADAMS & TINA TURNER - It’s Only Love

OVERLAND - Diamond in the Dust

JIM KIRKPATRICK - Union Train

TONY MITCHELL - Another Beat of My Heart

SCREAM MAKER - Can’t Stop the Rain

VYPERA - Speedin.

LIVERBOX - Calling on You

DIO - Rainbow in the Dark

KISS - Sure Know Something

VAN HALEN  - Finish What Ya Started

WILD HEAT - That Night

ROSCOS RIOT – Worn

ELEGANT WEAPONS - Horns for a Halo

AGORA – Infinity

TRESPASS - Daggers Drawn

LANDFALL – Elevate

SHINEDOWN – 45

CREED - One Last Breath

ALTERBRIDGE – Blackbird

SKYPILOT - Through the Window

THE SILENT RAGE - Another Fallen Dreamland

WITHERING SCORN - Dark Reflection

BIG GUNS - A Song for A Friend

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No671 - Uploaded 3rd May 2023

FIST – Too Hot

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Times Like These

FLAIRS – Ready To Roll

FLAMES OF FIRE - Gloria

FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman

FLESH AND BLOOD – Jenny Doesn’t Live Here

FLICKERTAIL – Evidence of Life

THE FLOOD – Can I Call It Home

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – Blood in the Water

FM – Shaking The Tree

FOO FIGHTERS – Best of You

FORCE MAJEURE – The Great Starfall

FOREIGNER – Cold as Ice (Live)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No672 –Uploaded 9th May

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero

FOREVER STILL – The Last Day

THE FORGED HEARTS – I Touched the Fire

FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE – Love Enforcer

FORTUNE – Orphaned in the Storm

FOZZY – I Still Burn

FRAMING HANLEY – Start a Fire

FRANK GILCHRIST – Rise Again

FRANK HANNON – Ride Strong

FRAZE GANG – Jackhammer

FREAK OF NATURE - Possessed

FREDDY AND THE PHANTOMS – Freedom is a Prison

FREDERIC SLAMA’S AOR – Above Suspicion

FREE – Wishing Well

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No673 –Uploaded 16th May

FREEDOM CALL – M.E.T.A.L.

FROM THE FIRE – Madman

FROM THE INSIDE – Listen to Your Heart

FRONTIERS ALL STARS – Push Through

FRONTLINE – Our Love

FROZEN CROWN – Call of the North

FULL HOUSE BREW CREW – Hard to Tell

FULLFORCE – Whispers

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT – Voodoo Doll

FUNNY MONEY – By the Balls

FURY – It’s Rock n Roll

FURY UK – I See Red

FURYON – Disappear Again

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No674 –Uploaded 23rd May

GABRIELLE DE VAL – Natural High (ft Steve Overland)

GALLAHER’S GREEN – Feel So Real

GALLOWS CIRCUS – Hell’s Whiskey

GAME ZERO – We Are Right

GANG – Let It Rock

GARAGEDAYS – Razorblade

GARY HUGHES - Waterside

GARY MOORE – Blood of Emeralds

GASKIN – I’m No Fool

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

GATE XIII – Once Upon A Time

GATEKEEPER – Richard III

GATHERING OF KINGS – Long Kiss Goodnight

GAUNTLET RULE – Dying for my Dreams (ft Blaze Bayley)

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No675 –Uploaded 31st May

GEN2 - Love You To Death

GEORDIE - Red White & Blue

GEORGE THOROGOOD 7 THE DESTROYERS – I Drink Alone

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Nights of Mystery

THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS - Be Good To Yourself

GHOST – Rats

GHOSTREAPER – High Noon

GIANT – Let Our Love Win

GILBY CLARKE – Dangerous Sin

GILLAN – Nightride Out of Phoenix

GIN ANNIE – Born to Rock n Roll

GINEVRA - Apologize

GIOELI-CASTRONOVO – Set the World on Fire

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Lovers’ Train

 

