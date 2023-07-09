There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.
Playlists for May were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3877-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2023
There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for the new albums from Buckcherry, Extreme and Jelly Roll.
All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Buckcherry, Jelly Roll, Extreme, Shakra, Gardner James, Agora, Kickhunter, Fifth Angel, Joel Hoekstra’s 13, Vypera and Sergeant Steel.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Friday NI Rocks Show No649 (2nd June) - Uploaded 3rd June 2023
DORO – Celebrate (Full Metal Female Version)
ECLIPSE - The Hardest Part is Losing You
RISING WINGS - Lonely is the Night
KICKHUNTER - King of Rock n Roll
STORMBURST - Get Up on Your Feet
DANKO JONES - Good Time.
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION - Dirt & the Dust
BUCKCHERRY - Shine Your Light
Promo for the new BUCKCHERRY album Pt 1
BUCKCHERRY – Let’s Get Wild
Promo for the new BUCKCHERRY album Pt 2
BUCKCHERRY - Good Time
THE BALLADMONGRELS - How The Beautiful Fall
RICKY LORIMER - Lay It Down
GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Better Days Coming (Ft Amy Montgomery)
BLACKFOOT - Left Turn on a Red Light
BLACKFOOT - Fox Chase
BLACKFOOT - Fire of the Dragon
KAMELOT - New Babylon (ft Melissa Bonny)
EDGE OF PARADISE - Soldiers of Danger
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Hellriot
EXTREME – Rise
Promo for the new EXTREME album
EXTREME – Rebel
WARLOCK - Metal Tango
DORO - Night of the Warlock
DORO - All for Metal
SUZI QUATRO - The Devil in Me
SUZI QUATRO - Can The Can
SUZI QUATRO - Devil Gate Drive
Friday NI Rocks Show No650 (9th June) - Uploaded 10th June 2023
THE ANSWER - Keep Believin’
NITA STRAUSS - Victorious (fT Dorothy)
GARDNER JAMES - I’m Living Free
SHAKRA - Old Irish Song
KORITNI - No Strings Attached
MITCH MALLOY - One of a Kind
ROBLEDO - Real World
TESLA – Rubberband
TESLA - Mighty Mouse
TESLA - MP3
MAMA’S BOYS - Gentleman Rogues
PAT MCMANUS - Runaway Dream (Live)
THE BALLADMONGRELS - Highwayman Blues
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Assault Attack
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - Silent Again
JELLY ROLL – She
Promo for new JELLY ROLL album “Whitsitt Chapel”
JELLY ROLL - Save Me
BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma
ALBANY DOWN - Always Want What You Can’t Have.
KIRA MAC – Scorned
VELVET REVOLVER – Slither
METALLICA - St Anger
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows
BLUE OYSTER CULT - Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Live)
Friday NI Rocks Show No651 (16th June) - Uploaded 17th June 2023
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
VEGA - Love to Hate You
KING FALCON - Ready Set Go
EXTREME - The Mask
DOROTHY - Black Sheep
STITCHED UP HEART - To the Wolves
EDGE OF PARADISE – Basilisk
SARAYA - Healing Touch
SMASHED GLADYS - Eye of the Storm
LEE AARON - Lady of the Darkest Night
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Lonely Train
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Me and Mary Jane
BLACK STONE CHERRY - Burnin
RATT - Closer to My Heart
SKID ROW - Monkey Business
DAVE RUDE BAND - Fallin Down
ASLAN - Loving Me Lately
ASLAN - Crazy World
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Far Too Deep
FIFTH ANGEL - When Angels Kill
SCREAM MAKER - See The Light
TRUCKER DIABLO - Detroit Steel
BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Get the Fuck Out of Here
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Secret
MATS KARLSSON - War Child
HEART LINE - Rock n Roll Queen
PAYOLA - 77 Miles
TEN - Something Wicked This Way Comes
Friday NI Rocks Show No652 (23rd June) - Uploaded 25th June 2023
RICKY WARWICK - Fighting Heart
GIRLSCHOOL - It Is What It Is
VENDETTA LOVE - On & On
BURNING WITCHES - Evil Witch
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves
HOLLENTOR – Divergency
GOTTHARD - Angel
GOTTHARD - Anytime Anywhere
GOTTHARD - Stay With Me
DEAD ADDICTION - Blood Money
SINOCENCE - In Kymatica
CONJURING FATE - House on Haunted Hill
THUNDER – Black
LONERIDER – Fantasyland
HELIX - Never Gonna Stop the Rock
HARDY – Jack
JELLY ROLL - Need a Favor
ALLAMEDAH - The Great Unknown
HEART – Barracuda
HEART - The Wolf
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Home Sweet Home
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Kiss the Sky
WEAPON - Riding With The Angels
DARK SKY – Fools
FATAL VISION – Dominoes
BAD SISTER - How Much Love
SARAYASIGN - Everdying Night
PRETTY MAIDS - When God Took A Day Off
Friday NI Rocks Show No653 (30th June) - Uploaded 1st July 2023
MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
DORO - Time for Justice
KK’S PRIEST - One More Shot at Glory
DEF LEPPARD – Foolin’
DEF LEPPARD - Make Love Like a Man
DEF LEPPARD - Man Enough
METALITE - Disciples of the Stars
AMARANTHE - Damnation Flame
ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Psycho
CYHRA - Life is a Hurricane
FIREWIND - Orbitual Sunrise (Live)
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Smoke n Mirrors
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Shout at the Devil
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Dr Feelgood
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Saints of Los Angeles
DEAF RAT - Schiziophrenic Part of Me
TEMPLE BALLS - No Reason
BLINDSTONE - Waste Your Time
KISS - Love Gun
DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty
L.A. GUNS - Some Lie 4 Love
FIFTH ANGEL - Resist the Tyrant
THE HU - This is Mongol (ft William DuVall)
ATLAS - All or Nothing
DOM MARTIN – Unhinged
GRAINNE DUFFY - Well Well Well
JOE BONAMASSA - I Want to Shout About It
RICKY WARWICK - Schwaben Redoubt
SABATON – 1916
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
NI Rocks A-Z Show No676 –Uploaded 6th June
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Ride to Hell
GIRL – Hollywood Tease
GIRLSCHOOL – Hit and Run
GIUFFRIA – Call to the Heart
GLANVILLE – Durga The Great
GLASSTIDE – We Will Rock
GLASYA – Way to Victory
GLENN HUGHES - Heavy
GLOOMBALL – Straight to Hell
GLORYHAMMER - Hootsforce
GLYDER – Brewin Up A Storm
GOD’S ARMY – Free Your Mind
GODS OF SILENCE – All My Life
NI Rocks A-Z Show No677 –Uploaded 13th June
GODSMACK – You and I
GOODBYE JUNE – Step Aside
GORILLA RIOT – Reckless Till Death
GOTTHARD – Firedance
GRACE – Evergarden (ft Ronnie Romero)
GRAHAM BONNET BAND – It’s Just a Frickin’ Song
GRAINNE DUFFY – Dirt Woman Blues
GRAND - Caroline
GRAND DESIGN – U Got Me Good
GRAND MAGUS – Wolf God
GRAND PRIX – Heaven to Hell
GRANDE ROYALE – Hands Up
THE GRANDMASTER – Lunar Water
GRAVE DIGGER - Barbarian
NI Rocks A-Z Show No678 –Uploaded 20th June
GRAVESHADOW – Warchief
GRAVEYARD – Hisingen Blues
GRAVITY MACHINE – Standing Stones
GREAT WHITE – Call it Rock n Roll
GREEN DAY – Boulevard of Broken Dreams
GREEN JELLY – Three Little Pigs
GREGORY LYNN HALL – Rockin The Road
GREYBEARDS – One in a Billion
GRIFTER – Preacher and the Devil
GRIM REAPER – See You In Hell
GRINDHOUSE – The Stunt
GROUNDBREAKER – Standing on the Edge of a Broken Dream
GRUMPYNATORS – Blood and Bones
GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING – Sound of Thunder
NI Rocks A-Z Show No679 –Uploaded 27th June
GUARDIANS OF TIME – Tearing Up The World
GUERNICA MANCINI - Inception
THE GUESS WHO – The King
GUILD OF OTHERS – Other Side
GUN – Steal Your Fire
GUNS N ROSES – Civil War
GUS G – Mr Manson
GUY MCCOY TORME – Cannonball
GYPSY ROSE – You Drive Me Crazy
GYPSY SOUL – Winners and Losers
GYPSYHAWK – 1345
H.E.A.T. – Natiowide
H.E.R.O. & MELISSA BONNY - Monster
HAKEN – A Call Divides