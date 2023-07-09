NI ROCKS Playlists for JUNE 2023

Published: Sunday, 09 July 2023

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those Shows for the month of June 2023 – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 160 different artists on the Shows this month. There are also monthly Spotify playlists for the Friday NI Rocks Show which feature most of the tracks from each Show that month.

Playlists for May were published previously and those Shows are also still available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/reviews/new-releases-review/3877-ni-rocks-playlists-for-may-2023

 

There were no new interviews on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month, but there were special promo features for the new albums from Buckcherry, Extreme and Jelly Roll.

All previous interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/  .

 

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature on the Rock Radio NI website covered new releases from Buckcherry, Jelly Roll, Extreme, Shakra, Gardner James, Agora, Kickhunter, Fifth Angel, Joel Hoekstra’s 13, Vypera and Sergeant Steel.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No649 (2nd June) - Uploaded 3rd June 2023

DORO – Celebrate (Full Metal Female Version)

ECLIPSE - The Hardest Part is Losing You

RISING WINGS - Lonely is the Night

KICKHUNTER - King of Rock n Roll

STORMBURST - Get Up on Your Feet

DANKO JONES - Good Time.

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION - Dirt & the Dust

BUCKCHERRY - Shine Your Light

Promo for the new BUCKCHERRY album Pt 1

BUCKCHERRY – Let’s Get Wild

Promo for the new BUCKCHERRY album Pt 2

BUCKCHERRY - Good Time

THE BALLADMONGRELS - How The Beautiful Fall

RICKY LORIMER - Lay It Down

GASOLINE OUTLAWS - Better Days Coming (Ft Amy Montgomery)

BLACKFOOT - Left Turn on a Red Light

BLACKFOOT - Fox Chase

BLACKFOOT - Fire of the Dragon

KAMELOT - New Babylon (ft Melissa Bonny)

EDGE OF PARADISE - Soldiers of Danger

MYSTIC PROPHECY - Hellriot

EXTREME – Rise

Promo for the new EXTREME album

EXTREME – Rebel

WARLOCK - Metal Tango

DORO - Night of the Warlock

DORO - All for Metal

SUZI QUATRO - The Devil in Me

SUZI QUATRO - Can The Can

SUZI QUATRO - Devil Gate Drive

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No650 (9th June) - Uploaded 10th June 2023

THE ANSWER - Keep Believin’

NITA STRAUSS - Victorious (fT Dorothy)

GARDNER JAMES - I’m Living Free

SHAKRA -  Old Irish Song

KORITNI - No Strings Attached

MITCH MALLOY - One of a Kind

ROBLEDO - Real World

TESLA – Rubberband

TESLA - Mighty Mouse

TESLA - MP3

MAMA’S BOYS -  Gentleman Rogues

PAT MCMANUS - Runaway Dream (Live)

THE BALLADMONGRELS - Highwayman Blues

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Assault Attack

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - Silent Again

JELLY ROLL – She

Promo for new JELLY ROLL album “Whitsitt Chapel”

JELLY ROLL - Save Me

BLACK DOG MOON - Mr Trauma

ALBANY DOWN - Always Want What You Can’t Have.

KIRA MAC – Scorned

VELVET REVOLVER – Slither

METALLICA - St Anger

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows

BLUE OYSTER CULT - Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Live)

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No651 (16th June) - Uploaded 17th June 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

VEGA - Love to Hate You

KING FALCON - Ready Set Go

EXTREME - The Mask

DOROTHY - Black Sheep

STITCHED UP HEART - To the Wolves

EDGE OF PARADISE – Basilisk

SARAYA - Healing Touch

SMASHED GLADYS - Eye of the Storm

LEE AARON - Lady of the Darkest Night

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Lonely Train

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Me and Mary Jane

BLACK STONE CHERRY - Burnin

RATT - Closer to My Heart

SKID ROW - Monkey Business

DAVE RUDE BAND - Fallin Down

ASLAN - Loving Me Lately

ASLAN - Crazy World

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 - Far Too Deep

FIFTH ANGEL - When Angels Kill

SCREAM MAKER - See The Light

TRUCKER DIABLO - Detroit Steel

BEYOND THE BLACK - Free Me

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Get the Fuck Out of Here

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Secret

MATS KARLSSON - War Child

HEART LINE - Rock n Roll Queen

PAYOLA - 77 Miles

TEN - Something Wicked This Way Comes

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No652 (23rd June) - Uploaded 25th June 2023

RICKY WARWICK - Fighting Heart

GIRLSCHOOL - It Is What It Is

VENDETTA LOVE - On & On

BURNING WITCHES - Evil Witch

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

BALEFUL CREED - Autumn Leaves

HOLLENTOR – Divergency

GOTTHARD - Angel

GOTTHARD - Anytime Anywhere

GOTTHARD - Stay With Me

DEAD ADDICTION - Blood Money

SINOCENCE - In Kymatica

CONJURING FATE - House on Haunted Hill

THUNDER – Black

LONERIDER – Fantasyland

HELIX - Never Gonna Stop the Rock

HARDY – Jack

JELLY ROLL - Need a Favor

ALLAMEDAH - The Great Unknown

HEART – Barracuda

HEART - The Wolf

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Home Sweet Home

TYGERS OF PAN TANG -  Kiss the Sky

WEAPON - Riding With The Angels

DARK SKY – Fools

FATAL VISION – Dominoes

BAD SISTER - How Much Love

SARAYASIGN - Everdying Night

PRETTY MAIDS - When God Took A Day Off

 

Friday NI Rocks Show No653 (30th June) - Uploaded 1st July 2023

MAMMOTH WVH – Don’t Back Down

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

DORO - Time for Justice

KK’S PRIEST - One More Shot at Glory

DEF LEPPARD – Foolin’

DEF LEPPARD - Make Love Like a Man

DEF LEPPARD - Man Enough

METALITE - Disciples of the Stars

AMARANTHE - Damnation Flame

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Psycho

CYHRA - Life is a Hurricane

FIREWIND - Orbitual Sunrise (Live)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Smoke n Mirrors

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Shout at the Devil

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Dr Feelgood

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Saints of Los Angeles

DEAF RAT - Schiziophrenic Part of Me

TEMPLE BALLS - No Reason

BLINDSTONE - Waste Your Time

KISS - Love Gun

DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty

L.A. GUNS -  Some Lie 4 Love

FIFTH ANGEL - Resist the Tyrant

THE HU -  This is Mongol (ft William DuVall)

ATLAS - All or Nothing

DOM MARTIN – Unhinged

GRAINNE DUFFY - Well Well Well

JOE BONAMASSA - I Want to Shout About It

RICKY WARWICK -  Schwaben Redoubt

SABATON – 1916

 

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No676 –Uploaded 6th June

GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES – Ride to Hell

GIRL – Hollywood Tease

GIRLSCHOOL – Hit and Run

GIUFFRIA – Call to the Heart

GLANVILLE – Durga The Great

GLASSTIDE – We Will Rock

GLASYA – Way to Victory

GLENN HUGHES - Heavy

GLOOMBALL – Straight to Hell

GLORYHAMMER - Hootsforce

GLYDER – Brewin Up A Storm

GOD’S ARMY – Free Your Mind

GODS OF SILENCE – All My Life

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No677 –Uploaded 13th June

GODSMACK – You and I

GOODBYE JUNE – Step Aside

GORILLA RIOT – Reckless Till Death

GOTTHARD – Firedance

GRACE – Evergarden (ft Ronnie Romero)

GRAHAM BONNET BAND – It’s Just a Frickin’ Song

GRAINNE DUFFY – Dirt Woman Blues

GRAND - Caroline

GRAND DESIGN – U Got Me Good

GRAND MAGUS – Wolf God

GRAND PRIX – Heaven to Hell

GRANDE ROYALE – Hands Up

THE GRANDMASTER – Lunar Water

GRAVE DIGGER - Barbarian

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No678 –Uploaded 20th June

GRAVESHADOW – Warchief

GRAVEYARD – Hisingen Blues

GRAVITY MACHINE – Standing Stones

GREAT WHITE – Call it Rock n Roll

GREEN DAY – Boulevard of Broken Dreams

GREEN JELLY – Three Little Pigs

GREGORY LYNN HALL – Rockin The Road

GREYBEARDS – One in a Billion

GRIFTER – Preacher and the Devil

GRIM REAPER – See You In Hell

GRINDHOUSE – The Stunt

GROUNDBREAKER – Standing on the Edge of a Broken Dream

GRUMPYNATORS – Blood and Bones

GUARDIAN OF LIGHTNING – Sound of Thunder

 

NI Rocks A-Z Show No679 –Uploaded 27th June

GUARDIANS OF TIME – Tearing Up The World

GUERNICA MANCINI - Inception

THE GUESS WHO – The King

GUILD OF OTHERS – Other Side

GUN – Steal Your Fire

GUNS N ROSES – Civil War

GUS G – Mr Manson

GUY MCCOY TORME – Cannonball

GYPSY ROSE – You Drive Me Crazy

GYPSY SOUL – Winners and Losers

GYPSYHAWK – 1345

H.E.A.T. – Natiowide

H.E.R.O. & MELISSA BONNY - Monster

HAKEN – A Call Divides

 

