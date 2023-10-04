A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Firewind, Eclipse, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, Stitched Up Heart, Vega, Blackbird Angels, Street Fighter, Danko Jomes, Ronnie Romero, Rocket Love, King Herd, Warwolf, Dead Man’s Whiskey, Black Stone Cherry, Jelusick and KK’s Priest.
FIREWIND – “Still Raging” – AFM Records 1st Sept
I don’t often include live albums in the Recommendations, but this one is definitely worth featuring. “Still Raging” is the new live album from Firewind and it was released on 1st September through AFM Records. The track “Orbitual Sunrise” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June, followed by “Maniac” in July, “Mercenary Man” on 18th August and “Ode to Leonidas” on 8th Sept.
Firewind originally formed in 1998 and released a demo before founder and guitarist Gus G moved on to other projects. A new line-up emerged in 2002 and their first full album was released the same year. Another six studio albums and two live albums were released between 2003 and 2013; with the band continuing to record even whilst Gus G was performing with Ozzy Osbourne from 2009 to 2017. A short hiatus for Firewind from 2013 to 2017 was due to Gus G recording his first solo albums. Firewind returned with the album “Immortals” in 2017 and “Fireland” in 2020. Gus G was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April 2020 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3749-ni-rocks-interview-with-gus-g
There have been a number of line-up changes over the years, but bass player Petros Christodoulidis has been with the band since 2003 and drummer Johan Nunez since 2011. There have been a few different vocalists, but Herbie Langhans replaced Henning Basse in 2020. The live album was recorded at a 20th Anniversary Show in Thessaloniki in 2022.
Website - https://firewind.gr/
*****************************************************
ECLIPSE – “Megalomanium” – Frontiers 1st Sept
Swedish band Eclipse released their ninth studio album, “Megalomanium”, through Frontiers Music on 1st September. The track “The Hardest Part is Losing You” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June, followed by “Hearts Collide” and “Got It” in July and “Anthem” on 1st Sept.
Eclipse formed in 1999 and released their debut album “The Truth and a Little More” in 2001. The moved to Frontiers Records for the release of “Second to None” in 2004 and have continued that relationship now for a further 7 studio albums and a live album.
Two of the band’s founding members remain – vocalist and guitarist Erik Mårtensson and guitarist Magnus Henriksson. They are joined by Philip Crusner on drums and Victor Crusner on bass. Mårtensson has also performed with W.E.T., Ammunition and Nordic Union over the past few years.
Erik Mårtensson was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November 2020 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3792-ni-rocks-interview-with-erik-martensson-from-eclipse
Website - https://www.eclipsemerch.com/
****************************************************
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – “Kings of the Asylum” – Nuclear Blast 1st Sept
Phil Campbell will be best known as the guitarist for Motörhead for over thirty years, but he has released some great albums since the demise of that band in 2015. “Kings of the Asylum” is the third full length studio album from Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons and it was released on 1st Sept by Nuclear Blast Records. The track “Hammer and Dance” appeared on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 28th July and “Strike the Match” on 1st Sept.
After playing with Persian Risk in the early 80’s, guitarist Phil Campbell joined Motörhead in 1984 and he remained with the band until the death of Lemmy in 2015. The following year Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons released a self-titled EP and in 2018 their debut album, “The Age of Absurdity” appeared.
The band initially featured Phil and his three sons – Todd on guitar, Tyla on bass and Dane on drums – along with vocalist Neil Starr. A second album was released in 2020 before current vocalist Joel Peters was recruited and a live album was released in 2023. Phil Campbell also released a proper solo album, “Old Lions Still Roar”, in 2019.
Website - https://www.philcampbell.net/
**************************************************
STITCHED UP HEART – “To The Wolves” – Another Century 1st Sept
“To The Wolves” is the third album from LA based band Stitched Up Heart and it was released on 1st September by Another Century. The title track was the lead single and it was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May and June. The track “Possess Me” was then included on the Show in July, followed by “Conquer and Divide” on 1st Sept.
Stitched Up Heart was formed by singer and guitarist Alecia ‘Mixi’ Demner in 2010 and the band went through many line up changes in the first few years. The four current members were all in place by 2014 – Mixi on vocals and rhythm guitar, James Decker on drums, Merritt Goodwin on lead guitar and Randy Mathias on bass. The band broke through the following year after signing with Another Century and releasing the single “Forever Free”. That track has featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show ten times since it’s release.
The band’s self-titled debut album was released in 2016 and Mixi and Decker were guests on the show shortly after - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2788-ni-rocks-interview-with-mixi-a-decker-from-stitched-up-heart . The second album, “Darkness”, was released in 2020.
Website - https://stitchedupheart.org/
*********************************************************************