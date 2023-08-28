A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Mammoth WVH, Sarayasign, Blindstone, Vandenberg and Romeo’s Daughter.
MAMMOTH WVH – “Mammoth II” – 4th August
“Mammoth II” is the second album to be released by Wolfgang Van Halen under the name Mammoth WVH and as on the first album, released in 2021, all the vocals and instruments are recorded by him. The album was released through BMG on 4th August and I had pre-ordered the canary yellow vinyl version. The Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th August included a special promo feature with WVH talking about the album alongside the tracks “Like A Pastime”, “Take A Bow” and “I’m Alright”. The first of those tracks has also featured on the Show in May, whilst the first single from the album, “Another Celebration at the End of the World” appeared on the Show in March.
Wolfgang is, of course, the son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen and he spent 14 years touring and recording in Van Halen as a bass player between 2006 and 2020. During that time he also toured and recorded as a bass player with Tremonti, appearing on two albums. Work on the first Mammoth WVH had started in 2015 and had been recorded prior to the death of his father in October 2020. It was released in June 2021.
WVH has gathered some great musicians around him so that Mammoth WVH can tour and they have done so, extensively over the past few years. (We managed to catch them in Dublin supporting Motley Crue and Def Leppard). However, on both albums he has recorded everything himself.
Website - https://mammothwvh.com/
SARAYASIGN – “The Lion’s Road” - Frontiers 11th August
Swedish band Sarayasign released their second album, “The Lion’s Road”, through Frontiers Music on 11th August. The band had formed in 2020 and released their debut album, “Throne of Gold” on Melodic Passion Records in 2022. The track “Everdying Night” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd June, followed by “When All The Lights Go Out” on 21st July.
The band has been described as “cinematic melodic hard rock” with each song telling a specific story. The tracks on the new album are directly connected to those on the debut album.
Sarayasign are singer Stefan Nykvist, drummer Jesper Lindbergh, bass player Daniel Lykkeklev and guitarist Peter Lundin.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Sarayasign
