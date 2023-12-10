A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Sophie Lloyd, Michael Catton, Dave Rude and Atack.
SOPHIE LLOYD – “Imposter Syndrome”10th Nov
Over a short period of time, guitarist Sophie Lloyd has gone from internet sensation to fully fledged rock star and on 10th November she released her first full length album called “Imposter Syndrome” through Autumn Records Ltd. That album features collaborations with some leading names in the rock scene. I’d pre-ordered the signed CD.
The lead-off single “Do or Die” with Nathan James from Inglorious on vocals was released in 2022 and it has featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show several times. Other tracks to feature on the Show were “Hanging On” with Lauren Babic on vocals in May, “Fall of Man” with Matt Heafy from Trivium in July, “Runaway” with Michael Starr from Steel Panther in July, “Imposter Syndrome” with Lzzy Hale on 29th Sept and 27th Oct and Chris Robertson from Black Stone Cherry on 17th Nov.
Other guests on the album include Brandon Saller from Atreyu, guitarist Cole Rolland, Trevor McNevan from Thousand Foot Krutch, Tyler Connolly from Theory of a Deadman and Marisa Rodriquez from Marisa and the Moths. Sophie had previously been a member of the latter band and she is now part of Machine Gun Kelly’s band. She plays all the guitar and bass on the album with Christopher Painter playing drums.
Website - https://www.sophieguitar.com/
MICHAEL CATTON –“Point of No Return” – Mighty Music 10th Nov
“Point of No Return” is the debut solo album from singer Michael Catton, who previously fronted Danish band Tainted Lady. The album was released on 10th November by Mighty Music. The track “Ready for the Takin” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in March, followed by “Armageddon Again” in August and “Gas on the Fire” on 17th Nov.
Tainted Lady were active from 2015 through to 2020, releasing two albums – in 2017 and 2019. When the band split singer Michael Catton moved to establish a solo career and started working with renowned Danish producer Soren Andersen on what became “Point of No Return”. Andersen also plays guitar on the album, whilst Michael’s brother Chris plays keyboards, Allan Tschicaja from Pretty Maids plays drums and Michael Gersdorff from Superfuzz plays bass.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/michaelcattonofficial
DAVE RUDE – “Through The Fire” – Rat Pak Records 17th Nov
Dave Rude will be best known as a guitarist for rock legends Tesla, but he also has his own solo projects. “Through The Fire” is the latest of those and it was released on 17th November by Rat Pak Records. I had the signed CD package pre-ordered from the label’s website and once that arrived was able to get some tracks onto the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Hell and Back” on 24th Nov and “Drink With the Devil” on 8th December.
Dave Rude joined Tesla in 2006, but he had already formed the Dave Rude Band prior to that and the first, self-titled EP from that band was released in 2007. A second EP called “Carry Me Home” was released in 2009 and Dave did an e-mail interview for Rock Radio NI in 2011. The band’s first full-length album, “The Key” was released in 2013 and Dave was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show that June.
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1257-ni-rocks-interview-with-dave-rude-tesla-dave-rude-band
The latest album is a Dave Rude solo release rather than the Dave Rude Band and it was mixed by his Tesla band mate Brian Wheat. Dave plays all the guitars and bass whilst Derek Diesen plays drums.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DaveRudeOfficial
ATACK – “Nine Lives” – Escape Music 24th Nov
Guitarist Keith Atack rose to fame in the 70’s as part of the band Child, alongside his twin brother Tim. He then went on to perform with artists such as Bonnie Tyler and David Cassidy as well as performing tribute act the Illegal Eagles. With the formation of Atack he has returned to his rock roots and the band’s debut album “Nine Lives” was released through Escape Music on 24th Nov. I had my white vinyl copy pre-ordered.
Keith was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 28th October and we chatted for about 30 minutes about the album and his career. The tracks “New Addiction” and “Nine Lives” were included on that Show and the latter had already been included on the Show two weeks previously. The interview was repeated on the Show on 1st December when the tracks “Like a Twister Blowing Through” and “Dead Man’s Boots” were also added.
Interview - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3886-ni-rocks-interview-with-keith-atack
Joining Keith in the band are singer Lee Small (from Lionheart, Phenomena, Sweet etc), bass player Chris Childs (Thunder, Lonerider etc), drummer Bob Richards (Overland, Asia etc) and keyboard player Nick Foley.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/atackuk