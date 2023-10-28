NI ROCKS Interview with KEITH ATACK

Published: Saturday, 28 October 2023 23:43 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 25

Guitarist Keith Atack rose in fame in the 70’s with the band Child alongside his twin brother Tim. Both later fronted two more bands together in the early 80’s. Since then Keith has mainly focused on being a touring artist, performing with artists such as Bonnie Tyler and David Cassidy, as well as playing in tribute acts such as Illegal Eagles and The Carpenter’s Story and working on music for TV and movies. Now, however he has returned to his rock n roll roots with a new band called Atack and a new album called “Nine Lives” that is released through Escape Music on 24th November.

I had the opportunity to chat to Keith, via telephone, for about thirty minutes on 24th October. We talked about the new band, the new album and his career to date. You can hear that conversation on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 28th October.

https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

 

Atack are Keith Atack on guitar, Lee Small on vocals, Chris Childs on bass, Bob Richards on drums and Nick Foley on keyboards.

Check out the band website here - https://www.atackband.com/

The new album can be ordered on white or black vinyl or on CD here - https://www.the-music-shop.net/

 

Playlist for the Show –

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Boo Hoo

DOKKEN – Over The Mountain

THE ANSWER - Wild Heart

KIRA MAC – Scorned

WITHIN TEMPTATION – Ritual

SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)

DORO - Total Eclipse of the Heart (ft Rob Halford)

ATACK – New Addiction

Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 1 (16min)

KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS – Hold Your Future

Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 2 (13min)

ATACK - Nine Lives

MAGNUM - The Valley of Tears

DIRTY HONEY - Coming Home

TROY REDFERN - Getaway

ROBERT JOHN & THE WRECK - Hold On

BULLETBOYS - Smooth Up In Ya

BULLETBOYS - Neighborhood (with Sebastian Bach)

BULLETBOYS - From Out of the Skies

EXIT EDEN – Run!

EVERDAWN – Cassiopea

WHITEABBEY – Snow

EVA UNDER FIRE - War Pigs

 

The interview with be typed up and posted here at a later date.

Account Login

Most Read Articles