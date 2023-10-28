Guitarist Keith Atack rose in fame in the 70’s with the band Child alongside his twin brother Tim. Both later fronted two more bands together in the early 80’s. Since then Keith has mainly focused on being a touring artist, performing with artists such as Bonnie Tyler and David Cassidy, as well as playing in tribute acts such as Illegal Eagles and The Carpenter’s Story and working on music for TV and movies. Now, however he has returned to his rock n roll roots with a new band called Atack and a new album called “Nine Lives” that is released through Escape Music on 24th November.
I had the opportunity to chat to Keith, via telephone, for about thirty minutes on 24th October. We talked about the new band, the new album and his career to date. You can hear that conversation on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 28th October.
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
Atack are Keith Atack on guitar, Lee Small on vocals, Chris Childs on bass, Bob Richards on drums and Nick Foley on keyboards.
Check out the band website here - https://www.atackband.com/
The new album can be ordered on white or black vinyl or on CD here - https://www.the-music-shop.net/
Playlist for the Show –
SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Boo Hoo
DOKKEN – Over The Mountain
THE ANSWER - Wild Heart
KIRA MAC – Scorned
WITHIN TEMPTATION – Ritual
SOPHIE LLOYD - Imposter Syndrome (ft Lzzy Hale)
DORO - Total Eclipse of the Heart (ft Rob Halford)
ATACK – New Addiction
Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 1 (16min)
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS – Hold Your Future
Interview with KEITH ATACK Part 2 (13min)
ATACK - Nine Lives
MAGNUM - The Valley of Tears
DIRTY HONEY - Coming Home
TROY REDFERN - Getaway
ROBERT JOHN & THE WRECK - Hold On
BULLETBOYS - Smooth Up In Ya
BULLETBOYS - Neighborhood (with Sebastian Bach)
BULLETBOYS - From Out of the Skies
EXIT EDEN – Run!
EVERDAWN – Cassiopea
WHITEABBEY – Snow
EVA UNDER FIRE - War Pigs
The interview with be typed up and posted here at a later date.