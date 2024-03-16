A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Jack J Hutchinson, Lionheart, D’Luna and Social Disorder.
JACK J HUTCHINSON – “Battles” – Eyesore 9th Feb
“Battles” is the latest album from British singer, song-writer and guitarist Jack J Hutchinson and it was released by Eyesore on 9th February. There was a special promo feature with Jack talking about the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th Feb. That included the tracks “Bullets”, “Rip It Up” and “Days Are Gone”. The latter track had already featured on the Show in Sept 2023, preceded by “Constellations” in July.
Website - https://jackjhutchinsonmusic.com/
LIONHEART – “The Grace of a Dragonfly” – Metalville Records 23rd Feb
“The Grace of a Dragonfly” is the new album from Lionheart; a band that has a long history and a line-up that has a huge rock heritage. The album was released on 23rd February by Metalville Records. The track “Little Ships” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 16th Feb, followed by “Flight 19” on 1st March.
The band originally formed in 1980, split in 1986 and reformed thirty years later in 2016. The current line-up features three of the original members – guitarists Steve Mann (MSG) and Dennis Stratton (Iron Maiden / Praying Mantis) and bass player Rocky Newton (Grand Slam / MSG). They are joined by singer Lee Small (The Sweet / Atack / Shy) and drummer Clive Edwards ( UFO).
Steve Mann was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in July 2022 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3850-ni-rocks-interview-with-steve-mann
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/lionheartrock
D’LUNA – “Monster” – Escape Music 23rd Feb
D’Luna is a band formed by guitarist David De Luna, but it is the involvement of vocalist Jeff Scott Soto that undoubtedly raises the profile of the band. Their album “Monster” was released through Escape Music on 23rd February. The title track “Monster” which also features dUg Pinnick from King’s X, is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th March.
The band features Jeff Scott Soto on vocals, Philip Bynoe on bass, Dan Meyers on keyboards, Oren Halmut on drums and Dave De Luna on guitars.
Jeff was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2019 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3579-ni-rocks-interview-with-jeff-scott-soto-2019
Purchase the album on CD or blue vinyl from https://www.the-music-shop.net/
SOCIAL DISORDER – “Time To Rise” – Pride & Joy 23rd Feb
“Time to Rise” is the second album from Social Disorder and it was released on 23rd February by Pride & Joy Music. The band features an all star line-up and they released their previous album, “Love 2 Be Hated” in 2021. The track “Dancing in the Rain” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in December 2023, followed by “Time to Rise” on 1st March.
The main force behind Social Disorder is Swedish guitarist Anders La Rönnblom, but the band features singer Thomas Nordin, guitarist Tracii Guns, bass player Rudy Sarzo, drummer Shane Duncan and keyboard players Leif Ehlin and Dave Stone.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OfficialSocialDisorderSweden