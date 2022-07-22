Steve Mann is probably best known to many as a founding member of Lionheart and as part of Michael Schenker’s band, whether it be the McAuley Schenker Group, Michael Schenker Fest or Michael Schenker Group. He has, of course been involved with numerous other bands and projects and it was actually the release of a new album with singer Chris Ousey that led me to have a chat with Steve via Skype on 19th July.
We chatted for about 35 minutes about the Ousey Mann album, working with Michael Schenker, a new project with Robin McAuley, the recent re-release of the Liar albums and, of course, Lionheart. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd July along with tracks from Ousey Mann, MSG and Lionheart - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
Playlist for the Show
GUNS N’ ROSES – Welcome to the Jungle
THE POOR – Cry Out
GINEVRA – Siren’s Calling
STRYPER – See No Evil, Hear No Evil
HALESTORM – Wicked Ways
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)
LEE AARON – Soul Breaker
OUSEY MANN – I’ll Tell You When To Stop
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 1 (11 min)
OUSEY MANN – Brave New World
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 2 (11 min)
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 3 (3 min)
MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime
Interview with STEVE MANN Part 4 (9 min)
LIONHEART – Still It Rains on Planet Earth (Lacrimosa)
LIONHEART – Declaration (Pre-release mix)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Deceitful Gaze
WILD HEAT – Wild Heat
NORDIC UNION – This Means War
ALTER BRIDGE – Pawns & Kings
FOZZY – I Still Burn
MARCO MENDOZA – New Direction
INCH HIGH – Ask For More