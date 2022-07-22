NI ROCKS Interview with STEVE MANN

Published: Friday, 22 July 2022

Steve Mann is probably best known to many as a founding member of Lionheart and as part of Michael Schenker’s band, whether it be the McAuley Schenker Group, Michael Schenker Fest or Michael Schenker Group. He has, of course been involved with numerous other bands and projects and it was actually the release of a new album with singer Chris Ousey that led me to have a chat with Steve via Skype on 19th July.

We chatted for about 35 minutes about the Ousey Mann album, working with Michael Schenker, a new project with Robin McAuley, the recent re-release of the Liar albums and, of course, Lionheart. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd July along with tracks from Ousey Mann, MSG and Lionheart - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

 

Playlist for the Show

GUNS N’ ROSES – Welcome to the Jungle

THE POOR – Cry Out

GINEVRA – Siren’s Calling

STRYPER – See No Evil, Hear No Evil

HALESTORM – Wicked Ways

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – And So It Went (ft Tom Morello)

LEE AARON – Soul Breaker

OUSEY MANN – I’ll Tell You When To Stop

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 1 (11 min)

OUSEY MANN – Brave New World

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 2 (11 min)

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – A King Has Gone

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 3 (3 min)

MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP - Anytime

Interview with STEVE MANN Part 4 (9 min)

LIONHEART – Still It Rains on Planet Earth (Lacrimosa)

LIONHEART – Declaration (Pre-release mix)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Deceitful Gaze

WILD HEAT – Wild Heat

NORDIC UNION – This Means War

ALTER BRIDGE – Pawns & Kings

FOZZY – I Still Burn

MARCO MENDOZA – New Direction

INCH HIGH – Ask For More

 

 

 

 

