A regular recap highlighting some of my favourite album releases each month. I don’t do “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. Tracks from these albums will have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Shows over the past few months. This month we focus on new albums from Sabaton, Heavy Pettin, Mammoth and Ronnie Romero.
SABATON – “Legends” – Better Noise Music 17th October
“Legends” is the eleventh studio album from Swedish power metal band Sabaton, but their first with Better Noise Music who released in on 17th October. I’d ordered the Joan of Arc, silver vinyl version of the album. The track “Templars” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April, followed by “The Duelist” in July, “Crossing the Rubicon” in September and “Hordes of Khan” on 17th Oct.
Sabaton formed in 1999 and have become synonymous with power metal epics that focus on historical events or people. Their first studio album was releases in 2005 and the first of four live albums in 2011. They’ve also released some EPs and video albums.
Vocalist Joakim Brodén and bass player Pär Sundström have been with the band since it formed. They are joined by guitarists Chris Rörland and Thobbe Englund and drummer Hannes Van Dahl.
Website - https://www.sabaton.net/
HEAVY PETTIN – “Rock Generation” – Silver Lining 24th October
Scottish 80’s rockers Heavy Pettin return with their first album release in over 35 years. “Rock Generation” was released through Silver Lining Music on 24th October. The title track was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th Oct and “Faith Healer (Kill My Demons)” on 24th Oct. I bought the album on red vinyl.
Heavy Pettin formed in 1981 and released “Lettin Loose” in 1983 – the same year that I became a huge fan after seeing them open for Kiss in Edinburgh. Two further albums followed – “Rock Ain’t Dead” in 1985 and “Big Bang” in 1989 before the band split. They reformed in 2017 and released an EP called “4 Play” in 2020.
Vocalist Stephen ‘Hamie’ Hayman is actually the only member of the band this time around. He is joined by guitarists Dave Aitken and Richie Dews, drummer Mick Ivory and bass player David Boyce.
Website - https://heavypettin-official.com/