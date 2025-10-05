A regular recap highlighting some of my favourite album releases each month. I don’t do “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. Tracks from these albums will have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Shows over the past few months. This month we focus on new albums from Fury, FM, Primal Fear, Stargazer, Sweet Savage, Jelusick and Hartmann.
FURY – “Interceptor” – Mighty Music 5th Sept
English band Fury released their fifth album, “Interceptor”, through Mighty Music on 5th September. The band formed in 2010 and this is their first release with the new line-up that features two lead vocalists. The album title track “Interceptor” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June, followed by “What’s It Gonna Be” in July, “Don’t Lie To Me” in August and “On The Town” on 12th September.
Fury released their debut album, “The Lightning Dream” in 2014, followed by “Lost In Space” in 2016, “The Grand Prize” in 2020 and “Born to Sin” in 2022. The new album is the first to feature sing Nyah Ifill. She now shares lead vocals with guitarist Julian Jenkins. They are joined by bass player Becky Baldwin (who now also tours with Mercyful Fate), drummer Tom Fenn and guitarist Tom Atkinson.
Website - https://furyofficial.co.uk/
FM – “Brotherhood” – Frontiers 5th Sept
British melodic rock legends FM return with their fifteenth studio album, “Brotherhood”, released through Frontiers Music on 5th September. I had pre-ordered the signed CD from the band’s website. The track “Living on the Run” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in July with “Don’t Call It Love” following on the Show on 8th August and “Raised on the Wrong Side” on 19th September.
FM formed in 1984 and released five studio albums between 1986 and 1995. They reformed in 2007 and since then have released another eleven studio albums, two live albums and several EPs. Three of the bands founding members remain – singer Steve Overland, bass player Merv Goldsworthy and drummer Pete Jupp. Keyboard player Jem Davis joined in 1993 and the “new” member is guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick who joined in 2008.
Overland, Goldsworthy and Kirkpatrick have all been guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show. The most recent appearance was from Steve Overland in Nov 2023 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3890-ni-rocks-interview-with-steve-overland
Website - https://www.fmofficial.com/
PRIMAL FEAR – “Domination” – Reigning Phoenix 5th Sept
“Domination” is the fifteenth studio album from German power metal band Primal Fear and it was released by Reigning Phoenix Music on 5th September. Unfortunately, just one track from the album has featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show so far - “I Am The Primal Fear” on 12th September.
Primal Fear was formed in 1997 by bass player May Sinner and singer Ralf Scheepers. Those two have remained the core of the band ever since. They were joined by guitarist Magnus Karlsson in 2008. The newest members are guitarist Thalia Bellazecca and drummer Andre Hilgers who joined in 2024.
The band’s debut album was released in 1998. It and the following five albums were released by Nuclear Blast, whilst the next six albums were released through Frontiers Music. Following a brief return to Nuclear Blast, the fourteenth album was released by Atomic Fire before the move to Reigning Phoenix Music.
Mat Sinner and Magnus Karlsson have both been guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show. Mat Sinner in 2016 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2460-ni-rocks-interview-with-mat-sinner-primal-fear-sinner-etc and Magnus Karlsson in 2019 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3674-ni-rocks-interview-with-magnus-karlsson
Website - https://primalfear.de/
STARGAZER – “Stone Cold Creature” – Mighty Music 12th Sept
Norwegian band Stargazer released their fourth album, “Stone Cold creature”, through Mighty Music on 12th Sept. The track “Make A Deal With the Devil” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May, followed by “Looking for a Star” in July and “Screams Break the Silence” on 19th Sept.
Stargazer formed in 2008 and released their self-titled debut the following year. It was a further ten years before the second album, “The Sky Is The Limited” was released and this was followed by a third album in 2023.
The band features Tore Andre Helgemo on vocals, William Ernstsen on guitar, Jomas Johansen on bass, Svend Skogheim on drums and Sondre Bjerkset on keyboards.
Website - https://www.stargazerofficial.com/