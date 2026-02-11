We don’t post album “reviews” but we do play a lot of new releases on the Friday NI Rocks Show each week. These are some of the albums released this month that we’ve featured tracks from over the past few months; or are likely to feature over the next few weeks. This month we focus on album releases from Alter Bridge, Beyond The Black, Melissa Bonny, Stormzone and Autumn’s Child.
ALTER BRIDGE – “Alter Bridge” Napalm Records 9th Jan
The eighth studio album from Alter Bridge; who play Dublin on 28th February.
There was a special promo feature with Myles and Mark talking about the new album on the Show on 19th December and again on 9th January. The tracks “Silent Divide” and “Playing Aces” have both featured three times, whilst “What Lies Within”, “Scales Are Falling” and “Rue The Day” have also all been included.
I had pre-ordered the splatter vinyl version.
Website - https://alterbridge.com/
******************************************************************************************
BEYOND THE BLACK – “Break The Silence” – Nuclear Blast 9th Jan
The sixth album from German band Beyond The Black. Several tracks have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Rising High” (twice), “Break The Silence”, “The Art of Being Alone” and “Can You Hear Me”. “Rising High” was also included on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 11th February.
I had pre-ordered the blue and black marble vinyl version.
Singer Jennifer Haben was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2018 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3427-ni-rocks-interview-with-jennifer-haben-singer-from-beyond-the-black
Website - https://beyond-the-black.com/
***************************************************************************************
MELISSA BONNY – “Cherry Red Apocalypse” – 23rd Jan
The debut solo album from Ad Infinitum frontwoman Melissa Bonny. I’d pre-ordered the splatter vinyl version with signed card.
The tracks that have been included on the Show are “I’m A Monster” (twice), “Snake Bite” (featuring yu Umehara) and “The Teeth of My Thieves”.
Melissa was a guest on the Show in 2020 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3794-ni-rocks-interview-with-melissa-bonny-from-ad-infinitum-rage-of-light
Website - https://melissabonny.com/
************************************************************************************************
STORMZONE – “Immortal Beloved” – Escape Music 23rd Jan
The eighth album from local band Stormzone. I’d pre-ordered the double, coloured vinyl album which can be purchased here - https://www.the-music-shop.net/
The track “The Hammer Has To Fall” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 6th February.
****************************************************************************************
AUTUMN’S CHILD – “Melody Lane” – Pride & Joy Music 23rd Jan
The sixth album from Swedish band Autumn’s Child. The track “Pray For The King” featured on the NI Rocks A-Z Show in January.
Pride & Joy - https://www.prideandjoy.de/?p=2821