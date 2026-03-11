We don’t post album “reviews” but we do play a lot of new releases on the Friday NI Rocks Show each week. These are some of the albums released this month that we’ve featured tracks from over the past few months; or are likely to feature over the next few weeks. This month we focus on album releases from Tailgunner, Temple Balls, Rozario, Joel Hoekstra’s 13, It’sALie and Black Swan.
TAILGUNNER – “Midnight Blitz” – Napalm Records 6th Feb
The second album from English band Tailgunner. Four tracks have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show so far – “Midnight Blitz”, “Tears in Rain”, “Eulogy” and “War in Heaven”.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tailgunnerhq
TEMPLE BALLS – “Temple Balls” – Frontiers 13th Feb
The fifth studio album from Finnish band Temple Balls. The tracks “There Will Be Blood”, “Soul Survivor” and “Tokyo Love” have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show.
Website - https://templeballsrocks.com/
ROZARIO – “Northern Crusaders” – Pride & Joy 20th Feb
The second album from Norwegian band Rozario. The track “Fire and Ice” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in December.
Website - https://www.rozarioofficial.com/
JOELS HOEKSTRA’S 13 – “From The Fade” – Frontiers 27th Feb
The fourth album from guitarist Joel Hoekstra’s project. He has previously released some solo albums; as well, of course, as recording with Whitesnake and Night Ranger. So far, the tracks “The Fall”, “You Can Give”, “Lifeline” and “Start to Fight” have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show.
Joel has been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show twice – in 2021 and again in 2023 when he was accompanied by Brandon Gibbs - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3868-ni-rocks-interview-with-brandon-gibbs-joel-hoekstra
Website - http://www.joelhoekstra.com/
IT’SALIE – “Wild Games” – Frontiers 27th Feb
The third album from It’sAlie, the Italian band featuring Giorgia Colleluori on vocals. The tracks “Waiting For The Rain”, “Believers of Leaders”, “Living in The City” and “Death Road” have all featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show.
The band features bass player Mat Sinner from Primal Fear. Mat was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2016 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2460-ni-rocks-interview-with-mat-sinner-primal-fear-sinner-etc
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/itsalieband/
BLACK SWAN – “Paralyzed” – Frontiers 27th Feb
The third album from Black Swan, the band featuring vocalist Robin McAuley, guitarist Reb Beach, bass player Jeff Pilson and drummer Matt Starr. The tracks “The Fire and the Flame” (twice), “If I Was King”, “The Fire and the Flame”, “Paralyzed” and “When the Cold Wind Blows” have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show. “If I Was King” and “Paralyzed” have also appeared on the NI Rocks A-Z Show.
Three of the four band members have been guests of the Friday NI Rocks Show – bass player Jeff Pilson and guitarist Reb Beach in 2020 and the singer Robin McAuley in 2021 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3813-ni-rocks-interview-with-robin-mcauley