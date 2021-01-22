In the past I’ve posted individual recommendations for albums after they were released; focusing particularly on albums that I’ve been playing tracks from on the NI Rocks Shows on Rock Radio NI. For various reasons I’ve decided to move away from those individual posts and instead do a monthly post focusing on all the album releases that have caught my attention during that month. This is the first of those posts, looking at some of the great albums released during January 2021. I’ll add more as the month progresses.

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – “Turning To Ashes” – Eclipse Records – 8th Jan

This is the first full length album from Buffalo based hard rock band Hearts & Hand Grenades. The band features Stephanie Wlosinski on lead vocals and bass, Mike Bress on guitar and keyboards, Kenny Blesy on lead guitar and Tom Lafferty on drums. Their first release was an EP called “Wait” in 2019.

The track "Nothing Left" was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 20th November, followed by "Turning To Ashes" on 18th December.





Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/heartsandhandgrenades

VOODOO CIRCLE – “Locked & Loaded” - AFM Records 15th Jan

This is the sixth album from the German hard rock band formed by guitarist Alex Beyrodt in 2008. His Primal Fear band mate, bass player Mat Sinner has played on all six albums, but “Locked & Loaded” sees the return of Pink Cream 69 vocalist David Readman (who sang on the first four albums) and drummer Markus Kullman (who played on the second and third album). There are guest appearances from Corvin Bahn on keyboards and Ad Infinitum’s Melissa Bonny on backing vocals.

The track “Locked & Loaded” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th January.

Website - http://www.voodoocircle.de/home/





Mat Sinner was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2016 whilst Melissa Bonny was a recent guest in December 2020.

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2460-ni-rocks-interview-with-mat-sinner-primal-fear-sinner-etc.html

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3794-ni-rocks-interview-with-melissa-bonny-from-ad-infinitum--rage-of-light.html

