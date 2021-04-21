This is the latest of my monthly posts looking at some of the album releases that have caught my attention. This one, obviously, is looking at some of the great albums released during April 2021.

This month it’ll be covering releases from Maverick, Blaze Bayley, The End Machine, Infinite & Divine and a few more.

MAVERICK – “Ethereality” – Metalapolis 1st April

Local band Maverick released their fourth full-length studio album on 1st April. “Ethereality” is the band’s third album with Metalapolis, following on from “Big Red” in 2016 and “Cold Star Dancer” in 2018. Maverick’s first release was an EP called “Talk’s Cheap” in 2013 and that was followed by their debut album “Quid Pro Quo” in 2014. The band is regularly featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show and four tracks from the new album have been included on the Show so far this year.





Maverick have been through a few line-up changes over the years and this is the first album with new drummer Jason-Steve Mageney. “Ethereality” also sees the return of guitarist Ric Cardwell who performed on the band’s first album. Singer David Balfour, guitarist Ryan Balfour and bass player Richie Diver have been at the heart of the band throughout. David was a guest on the Show back in 2016 when “Big Red” was released - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2785-ni-rocks-interview-with-david-balfour-from-maverick.html

Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/MaverickBelfastuk

****************************************************