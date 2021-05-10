A quick overview of some of the albums released during the month of May that I would really recommend checking out. Kicking off with Sara Baldwin and continuing (soon) with Trucker Diablo, Diamante, Robin McAuley, Skarlett Riot etc.

More will added during the month.

SARA BALDWIN – “No Turning Back” – self released 1st May

I first picked up on the name Sara Baldwin only a few weeks ago when she was tagged by another musician on Instagram and I checked out the track that was mentioned. That led me to check out a few singles by the American singer/guitarist on iTunes and then to purchasing her debut album “No Turning Back” when it was released on 1st May. The track “Separates Me” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th February, followed by “Trigger” on 30th April.





As well as Sara Baldwin on vocals and guitars, the principle musicians on the album are Mic Dangerously (Michael Raul De La Torre) on guitars and bass and Scott Wittenberg on drums. The band line-up includes bass player Dylan Wilson, but on the album credits he seems to be listed as a bandmate rather than having played on this recording.





What actually led me to the album initially was the guest musicians that appear on it. Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper Band) plays on “Animal”, guitarist Sin Quirin (Ministry) plays on “Separates Me” and guitarist Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maidens & Heaven Below) along with violinist Emily V play on the track “Trigger”. Keyboard player Katt Scarlett (Femme Fatale) plays on all three of those tracks.

Links – https://linktr.ee/Sarabethmuzic

