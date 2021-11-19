A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the artists and the albums that appeal to me. It is just a personal recommendation to check out an album. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently.





This month looks to be a busy one for great albums and I know of at least 20 albums that I’ll be featuring, starting with Crazy Lixx, The Three Tremors.

CRAZY LIXX – “Street Lethal” – Frontiers 5th Nov

“Street Lethal” is the seventh album from Swedish band Crazy Lixx and their sixth with Frontiers. It was released on 5th November and once again it’s another excellent offering from the band. Singer Danny Rexon has been my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show a couple of times, most recently in May 2019, and the band feature regularly on the Show. So far three tracks from “Street Lethal” have been played on the Show – “Anthem for America” in August, “Reach Out” in September and “Rise Above” in October.

Crazy Lixx formed in 2002 but it was a few years before they were performing regularly and their debut album wasn’t released until 2007. Their focus then, and now, was on re-creating the metal sound of the 80’s. At that they have been hugely successful. The first album, “Loud Minority”, was released in 2007 before the band signed to Frontiers for “New Religion” in 2010. Danny Rexon was my guest on the show in 2014 just ahead of the release of the fourth album “Crazy Lixx” and again in 2019 after the release of “Forever Wild”.





There have been a few line-up changes over the years with only singer Danny Rexon and drummer Joél Cirera remaining from the original lineup. The other band members are bass player Jens Anderson who joined in 2012 and guitarists Chrisse Olsson and Jens Lundgren who both joined in 2016.

May 2019 interview - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3597-ni-rocks-interview-with-danny-rexon-from-crazy-lixx-2019.html

Website - https://www.crazylixx.com/

THE THREE TREMORS – “Guardians of the Void” – Steel Cartel 5th Nov

“Guardians of the Void” is the second album from The Three Tremors, a band featuring a great triple frontman line-up of Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Harry Conklin and Sean Peck. The album was released on 5th November through Steel Cartel Records and follows their self-titled debut from January 2019. The track “Crucifier” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th November, followed by “Bone Breakers” on 12th November.

Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens shot to fame as the frontman for Judas Priest from 1996 to 2003 before singing with Iced Earth, Yngwie Malmsteen;s Rising Force, Dio Disciples etc. Sean ‘The Hell Destroyer’ Peck has fronted Cage since 1992, Death Dealer since 2012 and Warrior since 2014. Harry ‘The Tyrant’ Conklin currently fronts Jag Panzer, Satan’s Host and Titan Force.

The Three Tremors released their self-titled debut in January 2019 after having already toured across Europe. Later that year the album was re-released as ‘The Solo Versions’ on three discs with each singer performing the entire album individually.

In addition to the three singers the band features Sean ‘Thrash Machine’ Elg on drums, Rafael ‘Gamma Ray’ Nogueira on bass and Casey ‘The Sentinel’ Trask and Dave ‘Conan’ Garcia on guitars.

Website - https://www.thethreetremors.com/

