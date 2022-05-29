Californian rock band Rival Sons tour the UK and Europe during June and July and make a return to the Limelight in Belfast on 1st July. They are supported on the UK and Ireland dates by another Californian band – Dirty Honey. The tour celebrates the tenth anniversary of the release of the Rival Sons album “Pressure & Time” in 2011 and the band will be playing that album in full. I had the opportunity to chat with guitarist Scott Holiday on 25th May and we talked for around 30 minutes about the tour, “Pressure & Time”, a new album and much more. You can hear that interview and six tracks by Rival Sons on the Friday NI Rocks Show which was uploaded on 28th May and is available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
The interview will be typed up at a later date.
Rival Sons website - https://www.rivalsons.com/
Playlist for the Show
SCREAMING EAGLES – 27 Club
CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)
THE DEAD DAISIES – Radiance
DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone
RIVAL SONS – White Noise
RIVAL SONS – Pressure And Time
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (11 min)
RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 2 (8 min)
RIVAL SONS – Look Away
Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (9 min)
RIVAL SONS – Gypsy Heart
RIVAL SONS – Only One
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable
PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself
SAFIRE – Sunshine
STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman
STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon
FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman
MARCO MENDOZA – Shoot For The Stars
DAN REED NETWORK – Homegrown
SIMON MCBRIDE – Don’t Dare
ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Sharon Del Adel)
SICK N BEAUTIFUL – This is Not The End
FOREIGNER – Cold As Ice (Live)