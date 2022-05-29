NI ROCKS Interview with SCOTT HOLIDAY from RIVAL SONS

Californian rock band Rival Sons tour the UK and Europe during June and July and make a return to the Limelight in Belfast on 1st July. They are supported on the UK and Ireland dates by another Californian band – Dirty Honey. The tour celebrates the tenth anniversary of the release of the Rival Sons album “Pressure & Time” in 2011 and the band will be playing that album in full. I had the opportunity to chat with guitarist Scott Holiday on 25th May and we talked for around 30 minutes about the tour, “Pressure & Time”, a new album and much more. You can hear that interview and six tracks by Rival Sons on the Friday NI Rocks Show which was uploaded on 28th May and is available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

 

 

 

Rival Sons website - https://www.rivalsons.com/

 

Playlist for the Show

 SCREAMING EAGLES – 27 Club

CLASSLESS ACT – Classless Act (ft Vince Neil)

THE DEAD DAISIES – Radiance

DIRTY HONEY – When I’m Gone

RIVAL SONS – White Noise

RIVAL SONS – Pressure And Time

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (11 min)

RIVAL SONS – Burn Down Los Angeles

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 2 (8 min)

RIVAL SONS – Look Away

Interview with Scott Holiday Part 1 (9 min)

RIVAL SONS – Gypsy Heart

RIVAL SONS – Only One

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable

PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself

SAFIRE – Sunshine

STEVIE NICKS – The Highwayman

STEVIE NICKS – Battle of the Dragon

FLEETWOOD MAC – Gold Dust Woman

MARCO MENDOZA – Shoot For The Stars

DAN REED NETWORK – Homegrown

SIMON MCBRIDE – Don’t Dare

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Faded Out (ft Sharon Del Adel)

SICK N BEAUTIFUL – This is Not The End

FOREIGNER – Cold As Ice (Live)

 

