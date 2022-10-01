Detroit band Eva Under Fire released a great album called “Love, Drugs & Misery” through Better Noise Music on 23rd September. I’ve had a copy of the album for about nine months and have been playing tracks by the band regularly for some time. With the album finally getting released I thought it would be good to have a chat with singer Eva Marie about the band and the album. We chatted on 28th September and you can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 30th September. We also play four tracks from the album plus their excellent cover of “Separate Ways”. That Show was uploaded to the On Demand Player on 1st October - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
Eva Under Fire formed in Detroit in 2015 and self-released an album called “Anchors” that same year. That was followed by a seven track EP called “War” in 2016 and another seven track EP called “Heavy on the Heart” in 2018. The band then signed to Better Noise Music and commenced work on what was to become “Love, Drugs & Misery”.
Eva Under Fire is vocalist Eva Marie, guitarists Rob Lyberg and Chris Slapnik, drummer Corey Newsome and bass player Ed Joseph.
Website - https://www.evaunderfire.com/