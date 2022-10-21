NI ROCKS Interview with TONY MITCHELL

Singer Tony Mitchell contacted us recently to make sure we had a copy of “Unfinished Business”, the new album from Mitchell’s Kiss of the Gypsy. I took the opportunity to arrange a chat with Tony to talk about the new album, his solo albums, the Dirty White Boyz release and more. The interview was recorded on 18th October and can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 21st October. You’ll also hear three tracks from “Unfinished Business” as well as solo tracks and two tracks from Dirty White Boyz.

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

Tony’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/tmitchellofficial/

 

Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

DEF LEPPARD – Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Looks That Kill

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Eye of the Hurricane

Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 1 (7 min)

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Runaways

Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 2 (9 min)

TONY MITCHELL – The Mighty Fall (ft Danny Vaughn)

Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 3 (5 min)

MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Duty to Party

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Dynamite

DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Ride With Angels

TONY MITCHELL – Hot Endless Summer Nights

WHITEABBEY – Guardian

AVANTASIA – Kill The Pain Away

DRAGONLAND – The Power of the Nightstar

TURKISH DELIGHT – Harder They Fall

TURKISH DELIGHT – Bad to Good

AUTOGRAPH – To Be Together

RILEY’S LA GUNS – Overdrive

MAMMOTH MVH – Talk & Walk

ENEMY EYES – History’s Hand

LEATHER – Who Rules The World

LIV SIN – Antihero

SANDSTONE – King of Cipher

 

 

