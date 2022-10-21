Singer Tony Mitchell contacted us recently to make sure we had a copy of “Unfinished Business”, the new album from Mitchell’s Kiss of the Gypsy. I took the opportunity to arrange a chat with Tony to talk about the new album, his solo albums, the Dirty White Boyz release and more. The interview was recorded on 18th October and can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 21st October. You’ll also hear three tracks from “Unfinished Business” as well as solo tracks and two tracks from Dirty White Boyz.
http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
Tony’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/tmitchellofficial/
Playlist for the Show
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
DEF LEPPARD – Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Looks That Kill
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – 25
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Eye of the Hurricane
Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 1 (7 min)
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Runaways
Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 2 (9 min)
TONY MITCHELL – The Mighty Fall (ft Danny Vaughn)
Interview with TONY MITCHELL Part 3 (5 min)
MITCHELL’S KISS OF THE GYPSY – Duty to Party
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Dynamite
DIRTY WHITE BOYZ – Ride With Angels
TONY MITCHELL – Hot Endless Summer Nights
WHITEABBEY – Guardian
AVANTASIA – Kill The Pain Away
DRAGONLAND – The Power of the Nightstar
TURKISH DELIGHT – Harder They Fall
TURKISH DELIGHT – Bad to Good
AUTOGRAPH – To Be Together
RILEY’S LA GUNS – Overdrive
MAMMOTH MVH – Talk & Walk
ENEMY EYES – History’s Hand
LEATHER – Who Rules The World
LIV SIN – Antihero
SANDSTONE – King of Cipher