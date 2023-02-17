NI ROCKS Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA

Published: Friday, 17 February 2023 22:28 | Written by NI Rocks | Print | Hits: 5

Singer Brandon Gibbs and guitarist Joel Hoekstra bring their two man show to the UK and Ireland in April. That tour includes a show in the Diamond Rock Club in Ahoghill on 22nd April. Brandon Gibbs has fronted bands such as Devil City Angels and Cheap Thrill and has performed with Poison as well as doing his own solo material. Joel Hoekstra currently performs with Whitesnake, Revolution Saints, Trans Siberian Orchestra and Iconic and has played for Cher, Night Ranger and many more. He also has a solo project called Joel Hoekstra’a 13.

 

I had the opportunity to speak to Joel and Brandon together on Skype on 15th February and we chatted about the upcoming tour and the various projects that they had been involved in over the past few years. That 30 minute interview along with 10 tracks that they feature on or perform is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th February. That Show is available now via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

 

 

Joel was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show almost exactly two years previously - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3798-ni-rocks-interview-with-joel-hoekstra

 

Brandon - https://brandongibbsmusic.com/

Joel - http://www.joelhoekstra.com/

 

The interview will be posted here to read at a later date.

 

Friday NI Rocks Show 17th February 2023

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Eagle Flight

BRANDON GIBBS – Rich for Life

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

BRANDON GIBBS – The Hero

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (7 min)

DEVIL CITY ANGELS – No Angels

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Until I Left You

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (10 min)

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

POISON – Look What The Cat Dragged In

Interview with BRANDON GIBBS & JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 4 (6 min)

BRANDON GIBBS – This Town

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

DEMONS DOWN – Disappear

NIGHTHAWK – Free Your Mind

THE BANISHMENT – Right

THOSE DAMN CROWS – See You Again

Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “Inhale/Exhale” Pt1

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Takedown

Promo for new THOSE DAMN CROWS album “Inhale/Exhale” Pt2

THOSE DAMN CROWS – This Time I’m Ready

RILEY’S L.A. GUNS – Rewind

ROYAL AUTUMN – Thin and Blond

DEVICIOUS – Highway to the Stars

MOTÖRHEAD – Bullet In Your Brain

 

Account Login

Most Read Articles