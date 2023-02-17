Singer Brandon Gibbs and guitarist Joel Hoekstra bring their two man show to the UK and Ireland in April. That tour includes a show in the Diamond Rock Club in Ahoghill on 22nd April. Brandon Gibbs has fronted bands such as Devil City Angels and Cheap Thrill and has performed with Poison as well as doing his own solo material. Joel Hoekstra currently performs with Whitesnake, Revolution Saints, Trans Siberian Orchestra and Iconic and has played for Cher, Night Ranger and many more. He also has a solo project called Joel Hoekstra’a 13.
I had the opportunity to speak to Joel and Brandon together on Skype on 15th February and we chatted about the upcoming tour and the various projects that they had been involved in over the past few years. That 30 minute interview along with 10 tracks that they feature on or perform is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th February. That Show is available now via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
Joel was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show almost exactly two years previously - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3798-ni-rocks-interview-with-joel-hoekstra
Brandon - https://brandongibbsmusic.com/
Joel - http://www.joelhoekstra.com/