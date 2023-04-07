Burning Witches release their fifth studio album, entitled “The Dark Tower”, through Napalm Records on 5th May. The all female band formed in Switzerland in 2015 and Dutch singer Laura Guldemond joined in 2019. “The Dark Tower” will be her third fronting the band. I had an opportunity to chat with Laura via Skype on 3rd April and we talked about the new album, the band, tour plans and much more.
The Burning Witches are singer Laura Guldemond, guitarists Romana Kalkuhl and Larissa Ernst, bass player Jeanine Grob and drummer Lala Frischknecht. Lead guitarist Larissa Ernst plays on the new album, but has left the band temporarily to have a baby and has been replaced by Courtney Cox from The Iron Maidens.