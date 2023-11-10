Published: Friday, 10 November 2023 23:36 | Written by NI Rocks |
I’m fairly sure that I only heard the name Dino Jelusick for the first time back in 2018 when the Animal Drive album “Bite” was released. I learnt more about the impressive background of the Croatian singer when putting together some questions for an interview that was posted on the Rock Radio NI website at that time. Since then, he has become a much more widely recognized name; not least of all after his addition to the Whitesnake line-up in 2021. On 29th September a new album by Jelusick called “Follow The Blind Man” was released through Escape Music and it reinforces what an amazing talent Dino is.
When the opportunity arose to have a chat with Dino I jumped at it and we recorded an interview via Zoom on 8th November. We chatted about the new album, future plans for Jelusick, a new band in the works and some of his other recent musical projects as well as his involvement in the Croatian version of ‘The Voice’.
Following earlier appearances by Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, Dino actually becomes the third member of what is likely to the final Whitesnake line-up to be a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show. You can hear the interview as well as tracks from the new album and some of his other work on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 10th November - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show