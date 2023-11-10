NI ROCKS Interview with DINO JELUSICK

I’m fairly sure that I only heard the name Dino Jelusick for the first time back in 2018 when the Animal Drive album “Bite” was released. I learnt more about the impressive background of the Croatian singer when putting together some questions for an interview that was posted on the Rock Radio NI website at that time. Since then, he has become a much more widely recognized name; not least of all after his addition to the Whitesnake line-up in 2021. On 29th September a new album by Jelusick called “Follow The Blind Man” was released through Escape Music and it reinforces what an amazing talent Dino is.

When the opportunity arose to have a chat with Dino I jumped at it and we recorded an interview via Zoom on 8th November. We chatted about the new album, future plans for Jelusick, a new band in the works and some of his other recent musical projects as well as his involvement in the Croatian version of ‘The Voice’.  

Following earlier appearances by Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, Dino actually becomes the third member of what is likely to the final Whitesnake line-up to be a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show. You can hear the interview as well as tracks from the new album and some of his other work on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 10th November - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

The previous interview from 2018 can be found here - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3328-ni-rocks-interview-with-dino-jelusic-from-animal-drive

 

OZZY OSBOURNE - Over the Mountain

HALESTORM – Brightside

THE GEMS – P.S.Y.C.H.O.

SAFFRON GORMAN & THE BLACK EAGLE BAND – Boo Hoo

JELUSICK - Acid Rain

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt1 (6min)

JELUSICK – Died

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt2 (5min)

MICHAEL ROMEO - Destroyer

Interview with DINO JELUSICK Pt3 (7min)

JELUSICK – Divide & Conquer

DIRTY SHIRLEY – I Disappear

JEFF SCOTT SOTO - Don’t Let It End (ft. Dino Jelucik.)

MOTÖRHEAD – (We Are) The Roadcrew

W.A.S.P. – Blind In Texas

Y&T – Mean Streak

Promo for New KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD album Pt1

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Best of Times

Promo for New KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD album Pt2

BLACK DOG WOLF - Black Dog Wolf

VOODOO CIRCLE - Sweet Devotion

LYNCH MOB - The Synner

LAWLESS - 1914 (Ghosts of No Mans Land)

SAXON - Kingdom of the Cross

SABATON - 1916

