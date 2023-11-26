NI ROCKS Interview with STEVE OVERLAND

Published: Sunday, 26 November 2023

FM frontman Steve Overland is widely recognised as one of the best vocalists around and he seems to work constantly. I interviewed Steve back in February 2014 and have been wanting to have another chat for quite some time to talk about the numerous projects that he is involved in. At a quick count I reckon there has been 17 albums released since 2014; where Steve is the lead vocalist or one of the lead vocalists – plus numerous other guest appearances! We finally managed to get a chat over the phone on 20th November – to talk about the latest Overland album “S.I.X.”, other recent releases from FM, Lonerider and Kings of Mercia, his plans for the future and much more.

 

You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 24th November -  https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

 

Website - http://www.steveoverland.com/

 

The previous interview from 2014 can be found here - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1454-ni-rocks-interview-with-steve-overland-of-fm

 

 

AC/DC - For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Unbreakable

KOBRA PAIGE - Under One Sun

DAVE RUDE - Hell and Back

OVERLAND - One Touch

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 1 (12 min)

OVERLAND – Together Alone

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 2 (7 min)

FM – Long Road Home

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 3 (6 min)

LONERIDER - Lonerider

Interview with STEVE OVERLAND Part 4 (9 min)

OVERLAND – Disconnected

KINGS OF MERCIA - Humankind

NIGHT DEMON - Escape From Beyond

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul (ft Robin McAuley & Kirk Hammett)

SAXON - Hell, Fire and Damnation

CROSSBONE SCULLY - I’m Unbreakable

EXTREME - The Mask

MAGNUM - Blue Tango

GOTUS - Take Me to the Mountain

CRAZY LIXX - Fire It Up (’23)

FIREWIND - Come Undone

MAMA’S BOYS - Power and Passion

NO HOT ASHES - Come Alive

 

