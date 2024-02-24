NI ROCKS Interview With ROBERT HART

Singer Robert Hart released his latest solo album, “Circus Life”, through Escape Music on 26th January. Robert was the lead singer for Bad Company from 1994 to 1998 and has gone on to front The Jones Gang, Mannfred Mann’s Earth Band and several other bands. I had the opportunity to chat with Robert on 19th February and we talked about the new solo album, Bad Company, The Jones Gang, Mannfred Mann and much more. You can listen to that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd February along with tracks from “Circus Life”, the two Bad Company albums he sang on and The Jones Gang album “Any Day Now” - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

The album “Circus Life” also features Steve Overland, Steve Morris, Robert Säll, Chris Childs, Harry James, Keith Atack and Steve Mann. It can be purchased from Escape Music - https://www.the-music-shop.net/

 

Playlist for the Show –

AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)

BALANCE OF POWER - Never Be There Again

SHINEDOWN - Black Soul

BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER - Proof of Life

LION - Fatal Attraction

BAD MOON RISING - Darkside of Babylon

BURNING RAIN - Stone Cold ‘n’ Crazy

DAN BYRNE - Like Animals

BLACK DOG MOON – The Free Wind

ORIANTHI – First Time Blues (ft Joe Bonamassa)

ROBERT HART - Overdrive

Interview with Robert Hart Part 1 (5 Min)

ROBERT HART – The Time of Our Lives

Interview with Robert Hart Part 2 (5 Min)

BAD COMPANY – Company of Strangers

BAD COMPANY – Oh Atlanta

Interview with Robert Hart Part 3 (5 Min)

ROBERT HART – Stoneheart

THE JONES GANG – Angel

BAD COMPANY – Judas My Brother

BAD COMPANY – I Still Believe in You

WHITESNAKE - Best Years

REVOLUTION SAINTS - The Storm Inside

THE DEAD DAISIES - Dead and Gone

MR BIG - Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Gangland (Live)

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD -  The Last Icon

 

