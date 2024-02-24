Singer Robert Hart released his latest solo album, “Circus Life”, through Escape Music on 26th January. Robert was the lead singer for Bad Company from 1994 to 1998 and has gone on to front The Jones Gang, Mannfred Mann’s Earth Band and several other bands. I had the opportunity to chat with Robert on 19th February and we talked about the new solo album, Bad Company, The Jones Gang, Mannfred Mann and much more. You can listen to that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd February along with tracks from “Circus Life”, the two Bad Company albums he sang on and The Jones Gang album “Any Day Now” - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
The album “Circus Life” also features Steve Overland, Steve Morris, Robert Säll, Chris Childs, Harry James, Keith Atack and Steve Mann. It can be purchased from Escape Music - https://www.the-music-shop.net/
Playlist for the Show –
Interview with Robert Hart Part 1 (5 Min)
Interview with Robert Hart Part 2 (5 Min)
Interview with Robert Hart Part 3 (5 Min)
