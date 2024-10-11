In October 2019, David Ellefson was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show and we chatted about his solo projects, Metal Allegiance, Megadeth and much more. Five years later, he has departed from Megadeth and has been involved in numerous other projects. Ahead of the arrival of his band Kings of Thrash for a tour that includes dates in Dublin and Belfast, we arranged to have another chat on 8th October 2024 (coincidentally, five years to the day since our previous chat!)
You can hear that conversation on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 11th October, along with seven tracks that he plays on. We chat about Kings of Thrash, Dieth, The Lucid, Ellefson-Soto, working with KK Downing and more.
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
Website - https://www.davidellefson.com/
2019 Interview - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3675-ni-rocks-interview-with-david-ellefson