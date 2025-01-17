Rising Country-Rock star Cory Marks released his third album, “Sorry For Nothing” through Better Noise Music on 6th December. He also recently announced a concert date for The Cathouse in Glasgow on 18th March, following on from a short tour of Europe and an appearance at C2C in London.
I managed to arrange a Zoom call with Cory on 16th January to chat about the new album, the upcoming tour and his musical career to date. You can listen to that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 17th January
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show
The Show will soon be available on MixCloud with a reduced number of Cory Marks tracks to meet their upload requirements and will be transcribed and posted below shortly.
Website - https://www.corymarks.com/
Playlist for the Show
SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning
NEW YEARS DAY - Hurts Like Hell
THUNDERMOTHER - Can’t Put Out The Fire
GOTTHARD - Thunder & Lightning
MÖTLEY CRÜE - Dr Feelgood
DANGER DANGER - Naughty Naughty
LA GUNS - Rip and Tear
DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared
CORY MARKS - Burn It Up
CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – Harder (ft Sully Erna, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars)
Interview with CORY MARKS Part 1 (8 min)
CORY MARKS – Sorry For Nothing
Interview with CORY MARKS Part 2 (12 min)
CORY MARKS – Late Night of Drinking Again
Interview with CORY MARKS Part 3 (10 min)
CORY MARKS – 17
EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)
CORY MARKS - Out in the Rain (ft Lzzy Hale)
CORY MARKS – Snowbirds
CORY MARQUARDT - Smartphone
MICHAEL MONROE - Dead Jail or Rock n Roll
D.A.D. - Sleeping My Day Away
SEA HAGS - Half The Way Valley
XYZ - Take What You Can
RISE AGAINST - Last Man Standing
TREMONTI - Tomorrow We Will Fall
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Ashes in the Snow
WHITEABBEY - Ireland’s Final Witch