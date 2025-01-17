NI ROCKS Interview with CORY MARKS

Rising Country-Rock star Cory Marks released his third album, “Sorry For Nothing” through Better Noise Music on 6th December. He also recently announced a concert date for The Cathouse in Glasgow on 18th March, following on from a short tour of Europe and an appearance at C2C in London.

I managed to arrange a Zoom call with Cory on 16th January to chat about the new album, the upcoming tour and his musical career to date. You can listen to that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 17th January

https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

 

The Show will soon be available on MixCloud with a reduced number of Cory Marks tracks to meet their upload requirements and will be transcribed and posted below shortly.

 

 

 

Website - https://www.corymarks.com/

 

Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES - Thunder and Lightning

NEW YEARS DAY - Hurts Like Hell

THUNDERMOTHER - Can’t Put Out The Fire

GOTTHARD - Thunder & Lightning

MÖTLEY CRÜE - Dr Feelgood

DANGER DANGER - Naughty Naughty

LA GUNS - Rip and Tear

DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared

CORY MARKS - Burn It Up

CORY MARKS - (Make My) Country Rock – Harder (ft Sully Erna, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars)

Interview with CORY MARKS Part 1 (8 min)

CORY MARKS – Sorry For Nothing

Interview with CORY MARKS Part 2 (12 min)

CORY MARKS – Late Night of Drinking Again

Interview with CORY MARKS Part 3 (10 min)

CORY MARKS – 17

EVA UNDER FIRE – Unstoppable (ft Cory Marks)

CORY MARKS - Out in the Rain (ft Lzzy Hale)

CORY MARKS – Snowbirds

CORY MARQUARDT - Smartphone

MICHAEL MONROE - Dead Jail or Rock n Roll

D.A.D. - Sleeping My Day Away

SEA HAGS - Half The Way Valley

XYZ - Take What You Can

RISE AGAINST - Last Man Standing

TREMONTI - Tomorrow We Will Fall

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK - Ashes in the Snow

WHITEABBEY - Ireland’s Final Witch

 

 

 

 

 

 

