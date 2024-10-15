Belfast, get ready for three days of soaring melodies, iconic voices, and timeless rock anthems as BEL-AOR ROCKS debuts at the legendary Mandela Hall from May 23rd to May 25th, 2025. Tickets on sale from 8am on Friday, 18th October at 8am via this link - www.BelAOR.com
SD Entertainment are bringing together some of the finest names in AOR, this festival promises to deliver an unforgettable weekend for rock fans. Check out the first wave of bands for the festival below. Many more acts still to be announced!
MICHAEL MONROE: Former frontman of the iconic glam punk band Hanoi Rocks, Monroe has carved a solo career filled with high-octane performances, raw charisma, and a catalogue of anthemic tunes. This will be Monroe’s debut performance in Ireland not only as a solo artist, but a first for him personally as his former band, Hanoi Rocks never played a show on Irish shores. So, it goes without saying, this is one for the history books! His latest album, "I Live Too Fast to Die Young", has been a testament to his enduring rock legacy.
FM: British rockers FM are the definition of AOR greatness. Known for their powerful ballads and classic hits like "Frozen Heart" and "Bad Luck", the band continues to captivate audiences with their polished sound and dynamic live shows. Their most recent album, "Thirteen", has kept them at the forefront of the genre.
Other incredible acts set to ignite the stage include:
CRASHDIET: Sweden’s glam metal kings Crashdïet are known for their explosive sound and captivating live performances. Formed in Sweden, the band has carved a niche in the glam metal scene, blending catchy melodies with hard-hitting riffs and a rebellious spirit. With several critically acclaimed albums under their belt, Crashdïet continues to push the boundaries of rock music, drawing inspiration from classic Glam and Sleaze, while infusing their own modern flair.
DEMON: Legendary British rockers Demon have been captivating audiences since the early '80s with their unique blend of Heavy Metal and Melodic Rock. Known for their powerful sound characterised by soaring vocals, and a tight rhythm section, Demon remains a formidable force in the rock scene, consistently pushing creative boundaries while staying true to their roots. Experience the magic of Demon at BEL-AOR ROCKS, as they take the stage, bringing their electrifying energy and timeless sound to fans old and new!
BEL-AOR ROCKS will also feature some of Ireland’s best Glam Metal / Sleaze artists such as WILDHEAT, STORMZONE (performing “Caught in the Act" in full) and ZURICH.
The opening night of BEL-AOR ROCKS will feature two premier tribute bands: A Foreigners Journey: Covering the greatest hits of Foreigner and Journey, expect nothing but classic AOR singalongs like, "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Don't Stop Believin’”. Scopyons: Europe’s top Scorpions tribute band, delivering spot-on renditions of Rock anthems such as "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change”
SD Entertainment says of the event; “Many, many fans are tired of the constantly rising expense of travelling across the water or beyond to Europe to see many of their favourite bands, some who've never played here before, so we thought if we have the right venue we'll do our own right here on the island next summer and put together a strong balance of international bands and show off our own great bands as many don't get these chances elsewhere. I hope it'll be weekend to remember for everyone who attends. There are still plenty of fantastic local and international bands to be announced and we can't wait to see everyone from 23 to 25 May"