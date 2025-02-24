Back in October we shared the announcement about the launch of the BEL-AOR ROCKS Festival in Belfast in May (https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/local-rock-news/3915-bel-aor-rocks-the-ultimate-aor-experience-arrives-in-belfast-this-coming-may ). More bands were announced in November and further acts were announced last week. You can check out the press release below. This is definitely an event you will not want to miss!!
PRESS RELEASE
Mr Big frontman, Eric Martin will be gracing the stage of Mandela Hall on Saturday performing a setlist of acoustic hits as part of his ‘Unleashed & Unplugged’ tour with Demon guitarist, David Cotterill.
Rounding off Saturday’s line up will see Ireland’s Saffron Gorman & The Black Eagle Band and Dead Addiction, who are currently supporting their debut LP, ‘…Of Vice & Men’. Having supported the likes of Jizzy Pearl’s Love/Hate, Enuff Z Nuff and Girlschool, the guys are no strangers to pulling off a high-energy performance.
BEL-AOR ROCKS welcomes Sunday additions with the Irish debut performance from UK ‘70s Classic Rock-influenced rising stars, Cats in Space. Boasting a mix of Queen, ELO, early-Elton John etc, the band have received critical acclaim from their arena performances with Status Quo, Deep Purple, and Thunder over the years.
Joining them will be another Irish debut performance from fast-rising Australian hard rocker, Cassidy Paris, who will be playing hits from her 2024 debut, ‘New Sensation’. This band will have just completed their debut mainland EU tour as guests of Harem Scarem by the time they reach Irish soil. Citing influences such as Lzzy Hale, Joan Jett, Pink, Avril Lavigne and Pat Benatar, it goes without saying Cassidy is not to be missed.
The last addition to Sunday, is none other than Irish contemporary Glam Rockers, Alpha Sista. Harnessing the energy of the classic Glam era with their own twist, the five-piece will be showcasing tracks from their forthcoming studio album.
The Festival’s opening night on Friday, May 23rd features the best tribute line up Belfast has ever seen, with new additions, Legendary - The Bon Jovi Tribute, alongside troublemakers, Mötley Crüde, who will both be joining, ‘A Foreigners Journey’, and Scopyons, preparing you for the weekend ahead. BEL-AOR ROCKS will feature headliners, Michael Monroe, FM, as well as performances from Demon, Crashdïet, Crazy Lixx, Mark Stanway’s Kingdom of Madness, Chez Kane, The Pat McManus Band (special Mama’s Boys performance), No Hot Ashes, Grand Slam, Wildheat, Stormzone, and Zurich.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan, or new to the genre, Bel-AOR Rocks offers a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant community and timeless appeal of melodic rock in one of Belfast’s most renowned venues.
Tickets are on sale now via this link. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable event.
Follow BelAORRocks on social media @BelAORRocks for lineup updates, ticket information, and festival news. Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating the heart and soul of melodic rock at Bel-AOR Rocks 2025!
SD Entertainment says of the event; “Many, many fans are tired of the constantly rising expense of travelling across the water or beyond to Europe to see many of their favourite bands, some who’ve never played here before, so we thought if we have the right venue we’ll do our own right here on the island next Summer and put together a strong balance of international bands and show off our own great bands, as many don’t get these chances elsewhere. I hope it’ll be weekend to remember for everyone who attends. We can’t wait to see everyone from 23 to 25 May“.
Ticket Information: Day tickets from £39.50 with limited number of weekend tickets available from BelAOR.com.
Keep your eyes peeled to BelAOR.com and follow on Instagram, X [Twitter] or SDEntertainment on Facebook for updates, stage times and general information.
INTERVIEWS
Over the past ten years 9 artists from 7 different bands playing the festival have been guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show. Hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to chat with some more artists in the run-up to the festival.