NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2017
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for November were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player –http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3266-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2017.html
There were no guests being interviewed on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month – that meant we had more time to play music and ended up featuring 115 tracks on the Show by 102 different artists.
I posted nine album recommendations during December for releases by Outlaws & Moonshine, Dante Fox, Wildness, Pretty Boy Floyd, Jono, Eisley/Goldy, Warrior Soul, Reuben Archer’s Personal Sin and Wildestarr – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - recent additions include Shows featuring Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo and Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found as a podcast on iTunes.
362) 1st December 2017 (Uploaded 29th Nov)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
PANORAMA – Around The World
WILDESTARR – Beyond The Rain
JIBE – Release
TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown In The Fire
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Outlaws
MASSIVE WAGONS – Nails
VICE – Hot Summer Night Party
MADAM X – High In High School
WILDNESS – War Inside My Head
DANTE FOX – Firing My Heart
JESSICA WOLFF – War
HEART – Stairway To Heaven
FIRELAND – John Rock
SPARZANZA – The Trigger
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Fire It Up
SKARLETT RIOT – Stand Alone
TOMORROW IS LOST – Insane
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey
MR BIG – 1992
ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!
TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy
363) 8th December 2017 (Uploaded 7th Dec)
MOTLEY CRUE – Wild Side
BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Blast Off!
QUIET RIOT – Freak Flag
BLAZE BAYLEY – Crazy Christmas
RAINTIMES – Make My Day
EISLEY / GOLDY – The Heart is a Lonely Hunter
JONO – No Return
ROSCO’S RIOT –Sweet Midnight
SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues
SHAKRA – Snakes & Ladders
NICKELBACK – Coin for the Ferryman
SEETHER Let You Down
THE FALLEN STATE – Nova
BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
MAGNUM – Without Love
THUNDER – Christmas Day
364) 15th December 2017 (Uploaded 14th Dec)
AC/DC – For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
AIRBOURNE – Breakin Outta Hell
DEVILSKIN – Voices
LIV SIN – Let Me Out
NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium
MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger
REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – Grand Theft Auto
TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All
TREMONTI – Dust
WHITESNAKE – All Out of Luck
TESLA – Little Suzi
PRETTY BOY FLOYD – Feel The Heat
WARRIOR SOUL – That’s How We Roll
WILDESTARR – When The Night Falls
HOUSE OF LORDS – Oceans Divide
HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship
ADRENALINE RUSH – Wild Side
THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
THE QUIREBOYS – Little Queenie
RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf
SCORPIONS – No One Like You
PAPA ROACH – American Dream
RONNIE JAMES DIO / TONY IOMMI / RUDY SARZO / SIMON WRIGHT – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
365) 22nd December 2017 (Uploaded 21st Dec)
MAGNUM – On Christmas Day
JANET GARDNER – Hippycrite
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Prevail
TYLER BRYANT AND THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
STORMZONE – Coming Home
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse The Bloodlines
BOBAFLEX – Long Time Coming
OWL COMPANY – Black n Blue
KISS – Unholy
AEROSMITH – Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Y&T – Forever
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday
CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again
BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin
STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall
HOLLY WEST – Memo
NIGHT DEMON – Life on the Run
WITCHCRYER – Cry Witch
METALLICA – Sad But True
THUNDER – Christmas Day
366) 29th December 2017 (Uploaded 28th Dec)
MOTORHEAD – Ace of Spades
SPARZANZA – Whatever Comes May Be
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Have Mercy On Me
THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land
GOTTHARD – Stay With Me
ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Testify or Say Goodbye
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
EXIT EDEN – Impossible
DIAMANTE – Haunted
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Blown Away
L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of The Rain
SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance
RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – Chance
RIVERDOGS – American Dream
WARRANT – Devil Dancer
TEN – Jekyll And Hyde
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Born Under a Bad Sign
MARTINA EDOFF – Lay Down Your Arms
MIKE TRAMP – Work It All Out
THE AMORETTES – Batter Up
SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Take Me Down
GREAT WHITE – Rock Me
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
391) 5th Dec 2017 (Uploaded 4th Dec)
THE ALMIGHTY – Free ‘n’ Easy
THE ALMIGHTY FALLEN – Resurrection
ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird (Live)
AMARANTHE – Maximise
AMBERIAN DAWN – Question of Time
THE AMITY AFFLICTION - Heartbreak
THE AMORETTES – White Russian Roulette
ANGELICA – To Your Rescue
ANGELS OR KINGS – Go Ask The Moon
ANGELWINGS – The Fallen
ANN MY GUARD – Breathe The Sun
ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Best is Yet to Come
THE ANSWER – Under The Sky (Live)
392) 12th December 2017 (Uploaded 10th Dec)
ANVIL – Ego
APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA – Theatre of War
APOCALYPTICA – Life Burns
APOLLO – Revolution for the Brave
APOLLO UNDER FIRE – Wings
APPICE – Monsters and Heroes
APRIL WINE – Sign of the Gypsy Queen
ARCHANGE – Rock Non Stop
THE ARKANES – Sharpshooter
ARMORED SAINT – Win Hands Down
ART NATION – Don’t Wait for Salvation
AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming
AS SIRENS FALL – Smoke
ASIA – Heat of the Moment (Live)
393) 19th December 2017 (Uploaded 18th Dec)
ATTICA RAGE – Through The Inner Eye
AUDIO PORN – This Ain’t Paradise
AUDIOSLAVE – Gasoline
AUDREY HORNE – Audrevolution
AUTOGRAPH – Get Off Your Ass
AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Dose
AVENGER – Shot to Hell
AVRIL LAVIGNE - Unwanted
AXE – Rock n Roll Party In The Street
AXEL RUDI PELL – Love’s Holding On
BABYJANE – Are You Listening
BABYLON A.D. – Crash and Burn
BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius
BAD COMPANY – Bad Company
BAD ENGLISH – When I See You Smile
BAD MOON RISING – Dangerous Game
394) 26th December 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Dec)
BAD TOUCH WITH MOLLIE MARRIOTT – Baby Get It On
BAD WOLVES – Toast To The Ghosts
BADLANDS – Winter’s Call
BAI BANG – Everybody Everywhere
BAILEY – Feed The Flames
BAKKEN – Mystic Mogul
BALEFUL CREED - Grind
BANDWAGON – Goin Down
BANG TANGO – Someone Like You
BATTLEAXE – Shock and Awe
BE THE WOLF – The Fall
BEASTO BLANCO – Live Fast Die Loud
BEAUVOIR FREE – Cold Dark December
BENEDICTUM – Crossing Over
BETH HART & JOE BONAMASSA – Black Coffee
Last Updated (Tuesday, 02 January 2018 00:10)