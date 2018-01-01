NI ROCKS Playlists for DECEMBER 2017

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of December – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by over 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for November were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3266-ni-rocks-playlists-for-november-2017.html

There were no guests being interviewed on the Friday NI Rocks Show this month – that meant we had more time to play music and ended up featuring 115 tracks on the Show by 102 different artists.

I posted nine album recommendations during December for releases by Outlaws & Moonshine, Dante Fox, Wildness, Pretty Boy Floyd, Jono, Eisley/Goldy, Warrior Soul, Reuben Archer’s Personal Sin and Wildestarr – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - recent additions include Shows featuring Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo and Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns.





**********************************

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found as a podcast on iTunes.

362) 1st December 2017 (Uploaded 29th Nov)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

PANORAMA – Around The World

WILDESTARR – Beyond The Rain

JIBE – Release

TRUCKER DIABLO – Drown In The Fire

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Outlaws

MASSIVE WAGONS – Nails

VICE – Hot Summer Night Party

MADAM X – High In High School

WILDNESS – War Inside My Head

DANTE FOX – Firing My Heart

JESSICA WOLFF – War

HEART – Stairway To Heaven

FIRELAND – John Rock

SPARZANZA – The Trigger

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Fire It Up

SKARLETT RIOT – Stand Alone

TOMORROW IS LOST – Insane

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – Why Are We Still Friends

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Smoke n Whiskey

MR BIG – 1992

ONE IN SEVEN – Turn! Turn! Turn!

TESLA – Modern Day Cowboy





363) 8th December 2017 (Uploaded 7th Dec)

MOTLEY CRUE – Wild Side

BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

THE RICH AND FAMOUS – Blast Off!

QUIET RIOT – Freak Flag

BLAZE BAYLEY – Crazy Christmas

RAINTIMES – Make My Day

EISLEY / GOLDY – The Heart is a Lonely Hunter

JONO – No Return

ROSCO’S RIOT –Sweet Midnight

SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down to the Blues

SHAKRA – Snakes & Ladders

NICKELBACK – Coin for the Ferryman

SEETHER Let You Down

THE FALLEN STATE – Nova

BLACK SABBATH – Fairies Wear Boots

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

MAGNUM – Without Love

THUNDER – Christmas Day





364) 15th December 2017 (Uploaded 14th Dec)

AC/DC – For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

AIRBOURNE – Breakin Outta Hell

DEVILSKIN – Voices

LIV SIN – Let Me Out

NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium

MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger

REUBEN ARCHER’S PERSONAL SIN – Grand Theft Auto

TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All

TREMONTI – Dust

WHITESNAKE – All Out of Luck

TESLA – Little Suzi

PRETTY BOY FLOYD – Feel The Heat

WARRIOR SOUL – That’s How We Roll

WILDESTARR – When The Night Falls

HOUSE OF LORDS – Oceans Divide

HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship

ADRENALINE RUSH – Wild Side

THE ANSWER – Demon Driven Man

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

THE QUIREBOYS – Little Queenie

RAINBOW – Run With The Wolf

SCORPIONS – No One Like You

PAPA ROACH – American Dream

RONNIE JAMES DIO / TONY IOMMI / RUDY SARZO / SIMON WRIGHT – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen





365) 22nd December 2017 (Uploaded 21st Dec)

MAGNUM – On Christmas Day

JANET GARDNER – Hippycrite

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Prevail

TYLER BRYANT AND THE SHAKEDOWN – Don’t Mind The Blood

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

STORMZONE – Coming Home

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse The Bloodlines

BOBAFLEX – Long Time Coming

OWL COMPANY – Black n Blue

KISS – Unholy

AEROSMITH – Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

Y&T – Forever

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – President Joe

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again

BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin

STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall

HOLLY WEST – Memo

NIGHT DEMON – Life on the Run

WITCHCRYER – Cry Witch

METALLICA – Sad But True

THUNDER – Christmas Day





366) 29th December 2017 (Uploaded 28th Dec)

MOTORHEAD – Ace of Spades

SPARZANZA – Whatever Comes May Be

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Have Mercy On Me

THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land

GOTTHARD – Stay With Me

ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Testify or Say Goodbye

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

EXIT EDEN – Impossible

DIAMANTE – Haunted

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Blown Away

L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of The Rain

SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance

RABID BITCH OF THE NORTH – Chance

RIVERDOGS – American Dream

WARRANT – Devil Dancer

TEN – Jekyll And Hyde

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Born Under a Bad Sign

MARTINA EDOFF – Lay Down Your Arms

MIKE TRAMP – Work It All Out

THE AMORETTES – Batter Up

SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Take Me Down

GREAT WHITE – Rock Me

************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

391) 5th Dec 2017 (Uploaded 4th Dec)

THE ALMIGHTY – Free ‘n’ Easy

THE ALMIGHTY FALLEN – Resurrection

ALTER BRIDGE – Blackbird (Live)

AMARANTHE – Maximise

AMBERIAN DAWN – Question of Time

THE AMITY AFFLICTION - Heartbreak

THE AMORETTES – White Russian Roulette

ANGELICA – To Your Rescue

ANGELS OR KINGS – Go Ask The Moon

ANGELWINGS – The Fallen

ANN MY GUARD – Breathe The Sun

ANOTHER LOST YEAR – Best is Yet to Come

THE ANSWER – Under The Sky (Live)





392) 12th December 2017 (Uploaded 10th Dec)

ANVIL – Ego

APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA – Theatre of War

APOCALYPTICA – Life Burns

APOLLO – Revolution for the Brave

APOLLO UNDER FIRE – Wings

APPICE – Monsters and Heroes

APRIL WINE – Sign of the Gypsy Queen

ARCHANGE – Rock Non Stop

THE ARKANES – Sharpshooter

ARMORED SAINT – Win Hands Down

ART NATION – Don’t Wait for Salvation

AS DECEMBER FALLS – Keep Dreaming

AS SIRENS FALL – Smoke

ASIA – Heat of the Moment (Live)





393) 19th December 2017 (Uploaded 18th Dec)

ATTICA RAGE – Through The Inner Eye

AUDIO PORN – This Ain’t Paradise

AUDIOSLAVE – Gasoline

AUDREY HORNE – Audrevolution

AUTOGRAPH – Get Off Your Ass

AVENGED SEVENFOLD – Dose

AVENGER – Shot to Hell

AVRIL LAVIGNE - Unwanted

AXE – Rock n Roll Party In The Street

AXEL RUDI PELL – Love’s Holding On

BABYJANE – Are You Listening

BABYLON A.D. – Crash and Burn

BACKYARD BABIES – Minus Celsius

BAD COMPANY – Bad Company

BAD ENGLISH – When I See You Smile

BAD MOON RISING – Dangerous Game





394) 26th December 2017 (Uploaded 23rd Dec)

BAD TOUCH WITH MOLLIE MARRIOTT – Baby Get It On

BAD WOLVES – Toast To The Ghosts

BADLANDS – Winter’s Call

BAI BANG – Everybody Everywhere

BAILEY – Feed The Flames

BAKKEN – Mystic Mogul

BALEFUL CREED - Grind

BANDWAGON – Goin Down

BANG TANGO – Someone Like You

BATTLEAXE – Shock and Awe

BE THE WOLF – The Fall

BEASTO BLANCO – Live Fast Die Loud

BEAUVOIR FREE – Cold Dark December

BENEDICTUM – Crossing Over