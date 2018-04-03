NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2018

There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3316-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2018.html

This month I posted three interviews. No Hot Ashes singer Eamon Nancarrow was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th March and there were e-mailed interviews with Dino Jelusic from Animal Drive and Ana Willman from Shiraz Lane. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html

I posted twenty album recommendations during March for releases by Salem, CoreLeoni, Animal Drive, Shiraz Lane, Chris Bay, Signal, Reach, A Little Bitter, Johan Kihlberg’s Impera, ReVertigo, Marco Mendoza, Stone Broken, Blaze Bayley, Felskinn, No Hot Ashes, Stevie R Pearce & The Hooligans, Slears, Salty Dog, Cattail Brew and Axel Rudi Pell – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I still have recommendations to post for some more releases from the end of March as it was quite a busy month.

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - a recent addition includes the Show featuring the interview with Toschie from Audrey Horne.

The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

375) 2nd March 2018 (Uploaded 1st March)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Over and Over

BLENDED BREW – Wrong Hand

ANIMAL DRIVE – Had Enough

LAST DAYS OF EDEN – Falling in the Deep

SELENE – Burning Bridges

WITHIN TEMPTATION & TARJA – Paradise (What About Us?)

SKID ROW – 18 And Life

TOSELAND – Renegade

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

STEVIE R PEARCE & THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day

FELSKINN – Close Your Eyes

REACH – You Say

CINDERELLA – Somebody Save Me

BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk

WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter

NEW YEARS DAY – Disgust Me

STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall

HALESTORM – Apocalyptic

JARI TIURA – London

JOHAN KIHLBERG’S IMPERA – Just A Conversation

SALEM – Taking Control

THIN LIZZY – Black Rose





376) 9th March 2018 (Uploaded 8th March)

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

LED ZEPPELIN – Rock and Roll (Live)

DOKKEN – In My Dreams (Live)

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 1 (9 min)

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (9 min)

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (5 min)

NO HOT ASHES – Johnny Red Head

FM – Digging Up The Dirt

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Losing My Humanity

KAMELOT – RavenLight

TRIVIUM – Endless Night

MYLES KENNEDY - Album Promo / Year of the Tiger / Haunted by Design

TREMONTI – Dust

BURN – Irontown

SHIRAZ LANE – People Like Us

RED SUN RISING – Deathwish

RAINBOW – Stargazer





377) 16th March 2018 (Uploaded 15th March)

AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)

JIZZY PEARL – You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

STRYPER – Sorry

SHINEDOWN – Devil

MYLES KENNEDY – Devil On The Wall

MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND – 72 Camaro

DRIVE SHE SAID – Real Life

FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out of Love

VIXEN – Edge of a Broken Heart

THUNDERMOTHER – Revival

LORDS OF BLACK – Icons of the New Days

PRAYING MANTIS – Gravity

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

STONE BROKEN – I Believe

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

MÖTLEY CRÜE – If I Die Tomorrow

AXEL RUDI PELL – The Wild and the Young

MAVERICK – Kiss of Fire

REVERTIGO – Hoodwinked

A LITTLE BITTER – Steady Drop

SONS OF APOLLO – Coming Home

BLAZE BAYLEY – Are You Here

THUNDER – Fade Into The Sun (The Spaghetti Mix)





378) 23rd March 2018 (Uploaded 22nd March)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

L.A. GUNS – Speed (Live)

LED ZEPPELIN – Immigrant Song (Live)

THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes (Live)

VEGA – Last Man Standing

PERFECT PLAN – In And Out of Love

ISSA – Come Back Again

KISS – Unholy

EUROPE – Not Supposed to Sing The Blues

BAD WOLVES – Zombie

ARMORED DAWN – Sail Away

ELIMINATOR – 2019

SINOCENCE – Long Way Down

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Burnin

W.E.T. - Watch The Fire

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Waitin’ On Hollywood

TESLA – Lazy Days, Crazy Nights

BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman

MERIDIAN – Fragments of a Life

SLEARS – Haven

ANIMAL DRIVE – Time Machine

SHIRAZ LANE - Reincarnation





379) 30th March 2018 (Uploaded 29th March)

SCORPIONS – Blackout

NO HOT ASHES – Souls

DOKKEN – It’s Another Day

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Bad Habit

CATTAIL BREW – Side By Side

THE DEAD DAISIES – Resurrected

ACES AND EIGHTS – Judas

RATT – Round and Round

AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun

ALICE COOPER – The Congregation

RAVENLIGHT – Where The Stars Grow

TANTAL – Ruin

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Let Me Love You

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord

WAYWARD SONS – I Don’t Wanna Go

SALTY DOG – Damned If I Do

DANNY VAUGHN - Soldiers & Sailors On Riverside

DAN REED – Lover (Live)

LUKE APPLETON – How Does It Feel To Be Alive

WHITE LION – Wait

KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine

SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood

TOUNDRA - Cobra

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.

404) 6th March 2018 (Uploaded 5th March)

CRIMES OF PASSION – Unbreakable

CRIMSON FOOL – Los Angeles

CROSSON – Rock For Your Money

CRUCIFIED BARBARA – To Kill A Man

CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl

CRYSTAL VIPER – I Fear No Evil

THE CULT – Wild Flower

THE CYON PROJECT – Mr Creosote

D-A-D – I Won’t Cut My Hair

DAMN FREAKS – Break The Chains

DAN BAIRD – Lost Highway

DAN REED NETWORK – Rainbow Child

DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty

DANKO JONES – My Little Rock ‘n’ Roll

DANNY VAUGHN – Shadowland





405) 13th March 2018 (Uploaded 11th March)

DANNY VAUGHN – Gandy Dancer

DANTE FOX – Firing My Heart

DARE – Home

DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES - Red

DARK AVENGER – The Knight On The Hill

THE DARK ELEMENT – Here’s To You

THE DARKER MY HORIZON – Closure

DARKEST SINS – Rough Love

THE DARKNESS – Solid Gold

DARKSUN – My Last Sunrise

DARKTRIBE – My Last Odyssey

DARKYA BLACK – Of Fools and Gold

DAUGHTRY – It’s Not Over

DAVE EVANS – Put Up or Shut Up





406) 20th March 2018 (Uploaded 18th March)

DAVE RUDE BAND – Fallin’ Down

DAVID LEE ROTH – Yankee Rose

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY – Shame on You

DE LA CRUZ – Turn It Up

THE DEAD DAISIES – Resurrected

DEAD END HEROES – Roadkill

DEBBIE RAY – Slave to the System

DEEP PURPLE – Stormbringer

DEF LEPPARD – Bringin’ On The Heartache

THE DEFIANTS – When The Lights Go Down

DEFY ALL REASON – Bad Blood

DEGREED – Drama

DELAIN – Pendulum

DELTA DEEP - Mistreated





407) 27th March 2018 (Uploaded 27th Mar)

DELTA DEEP – Down In The Delta

DEMON – Life in Berlin

DENVER MCCORD – Spellbound

DEPARTED – Don’t Follow Me

DESOLATION ANGELS – Another Turn of the Screw

DEVIL CITY ANGELS – Boneyard

DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire

DEVIL’S HEAVEN – Wine Me

DEVIL’S TRAIN – Sweet Devil’s Kiss

DEVILSKIN – Voices

DEVILSTAR – She’s Always on The Run

DGM – Daydreamer

DIAMANTE – Had Enough

DIAMOND DOGS – Back to Babylon