NI ROCKS Playlists for MARCH 2018
There are two NI Rocks Shows each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of March – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 140 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for February were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3316-ni-rocks-playlists-for-february-2018.html
This month I posted three interviews. No Hot Ashes singer Eamon Nancarrow was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th March and there were e-mailed interviews with Dino Jelusic from Animal Drive and Ana Willman from Shiraz Lane. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html
I posted twenty album recommendations during March for releases by Salem, CoreLeoni, Animal Drive, Shiraz Lane, Chris Bay, Signal, Reach, A Little Bitter, Johan Kihlberg’s Impera, ReVertigo, Marco Mendoza, Stone Broken, Blaze Bayley, Felskinn, No Hot Ashes, Stevie R Pearce & The Hooligans, Slears, Salty Dog, Cattail Brew and Axel Rudi Pell – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews.html . I still have recommendations to post for some more releases from the end of March as it was quite a busy month.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ - a recent addition includes the Show featuring the interview with Toschie from Audrey Horne.
The Friday NI Rocks Show will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
375) 2nd March 2018 (Uploaded 1st March)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Over and Over
BLENDED BREW – Wrong Hand
ANIMAL DRIVE – Had Enough
LAST DAYS OF EDEN – Falling in the Deep
SELENE – Burning Bridges
WITHIN TEMPTATION & TARJA – Paradise (What About Us?)
SKID ROW – 18 And Life
TOSELAND – Renegade
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
STEVIE R PEARCE & THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day
FELSKINN – Close Your Eyes
REACH – You Say
CINDERELLA – Somebody Save Me
BADLANDS – Whiskey Dusk
WHITESNAKE – Love Hunter
NEW YEARS DAY – Disgust Me
STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall
HALESTORM – Apocalyptic
JARI TIURA – London
JOHAN KIHLBERG’S IMPERA – Just A Conversation
SALEM – Taking Control
THIN LIZZY – Black Rose
376) 9th March 2018 (Uploaded 8th March)
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
LED ZEPPELIN – Rock and Roll (Live)
DOKKEN – In My Dreams (Live)
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 1 (9 min)
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (9 min)
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (5 min)
NO HOT ASHES – Johnny Red Head
FM – Digging Up The Dirt
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Losing My Humanity
KAMELOT – RavenLight
TRIVIUM – Endless Night
MYLES KENNEDY - Album Promo / Year of the Tiger / Haunted by Design
TREMONTI – Dust
BURN – Irontown
SHIRAZ LANE – People Like Us
RED SUN RISING – Deathwish
RAINBOW – Stargazer
377) 16th March 2018 (Uploaded 15th March)
AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie (Live)
JIZZY PEARL – You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
STRYPER – Sorry
SHINEDOWN – Devil
MYLES KENNEDY – Devil On The Wall
MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND – 72 Camaro
DRIVE SHE SAID – Real Life
FEMME FATALE – Falling In & Out of Love
VIXEN – Edge of a Broken Heart
THUNDERMOTHER – Revival
LORDS OF BLACK – Icons of the New Days
PRAYING MANTIS – Gravity
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
STONE BROKEN – I Believe
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
MÖTLEY CRÜE – If I Die Tomorrow
AXEL RUDI PELL – The Wild and the Young
MAVERICK – Kiss of Fire
REVERTIGO – Hoodwinked
A LITTLE BITTER – Steady Drop
SONS OF APOLLO – Coming Home
BLAZE BAYLEY – Are You Here
THUNDER – Fade Into The Sun (The Spaghetti Mix)
378) 23rd March 2018 (Uploaded 22nd March)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
L.A. GUNS – Speed (Live)
LED ZEPPELIN – Immigrant Song (Live)
THE ANSWER – Demon Eyes (Live)
VEGA – Last Man Standing
PERFECT PLAN – In And Out of Love
ISSA – Come Back Again
KISS – Unholy
EUROPE – Not Supposed to Sing The Blues
BAD WOLVES – Zombie
ARMORED DAWN – Sail Away
ELIMINATOR – 2019
SINOCENCE – Long Way Down
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Burnin
W.E.T. - Watch The Fire
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Waitin’ On Hollywood
TESLA – Lazy Days, Crazy Nights
BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman
MERIDIAN – Fragments of a Life
SLEARS – Haven
ANIMAL DRIVE – Time Machine
SHIRAZ LANE - Reincarnation
379) 30th March 2018 (Uploaded 29th March)
SCORPIONS – Blackout
NO HOT ASHES – Souls
DOKKEN – It’s Another Day
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Bad Habit
CATTAIL BREW – Side By Side
THE DEAD DAISIES – Resurrected
ACES AND EIGHTS – Judas
RATT – Round and Round
AEROSMITH – Janie’s Got A Gun
ALICE COOPER – The Congregation
RAVENLIGHT – Where The Stars Grow
TANTAL – Ruin
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Let Me Love You
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Overlord
WAYWARD SONS – I Don’t Wanna Go
SALTY DOG – Damned If I Do
DANNY VAUGHN - Soldiers & Sailors On Riverside
DAN REED – Lover (Live)
LUKE APPLETON – How Does It Feel To Be Alive
WHITE LION – Wait
KINGS OF THE SUN – Serpentine
SWANEE RIVER – Young Blood
TOUNDRA - Cobra
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks.html - and can be found on the iTunes podcast player.
404) 6th March 2018 (Uploaded 5th March)
CRIMES OF PASSION – Unbreakable
CRIMSON FOOL – Los Angeles
CROSSON – Rock For Your Money
CRUCIFIED BARBARA – To Kill A Man
CRUELLA DE VILLE – Gypsy Girl
CRYSTAL VIPER – I Fear No Evil
THE CULT – Wild Flower
THE CYON PROJECT – Mr Creosote
D-A-D – I Won’t Cut My Hair
DAMN FREAKS – Break The Chains
DAN BAIRD – Lost Highway
DAN REED NETWORK – Rainbow Child
DANGER DANGER – Naughty Naughty
DANKO JONES – My Little Rock ‘n’ Roll
DANNY VAUGHN – Shadowland
405) 13th March 2018 (Uploaded 11th March)
DANNY VAUGHN – Gandy Dancer
DANTE FOX – Firing My Heart
DARE – Home
DARIO MOLLO’S CROSSBONES - Red
DARK AVENGER – The Knight On The Hill
THE DARK ELEMENT – Here’s To You
THE DARKER MY HORIZON – Closure
DARKEST SINS – Rough Love
THE DARKNESS – Solid Gold
DARKSUN – My Last Sunrise
DARKTRIBE – My Last Odyssey
DARKYA BLACK – Of Fools and Gold
DAUGHTRY – It’s Not Over
DAVE EVANS – Put Up or Shut Up
406) 20th March 2018 (Uploaded 18th March)
DAVE RUDE BAND – Fallin’ Down
DAVID LEE ROTH – Yankee Rose
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY – Shame on You
DE LA CRUZ – Turn It Up
THE DEAD DAISIES – Resurrected
DEAD END HEROES – Roadkill
DEBBIE RAY – Slave to the System
DEEP PURPLE – Stormbringer
DEF LEPPARD – Bringin’ On The Heartache
THE DEFIANTS – When The Lights Go Down
DEFY ALL REASON – Bad Blood
DEGREED – Drama
DELAIN – Pendulum
DELTA DEEP - Mistreated
407) 27th March 2018 (Uploaded 27th Mar)
DELTA DEEP – Down In The Delta
DEMON – Life in Berlin
DENVER MCCORD – Spellbound
DEPARTED – Don’t Follow Me
DESOLATION ANGELS – Another Turn of the Screw
DEVIL CITY ANGELS – Boneyard
DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire
DEVIL’S HEAVEN – Wine Me
DEVIL’S TRAIN – Sweet Devil’s Kiss
DEVILSKIN – Voices
DEVILSTAR – She’s Always on The Run
DGM – Daydreamer
DIAMANTE – Had Enough
DIAMOND DOGS – Back to Babylon
DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?
